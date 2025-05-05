The State Board of Psychology regulates the practice and licensure of psychologists in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Board passes upon the qualifications and fitness of applicants for licensure and determines whether to issue, deny, suspend, revoke, restrict or renew licenses for psychologists. In addition, the Board promulgates a code of ethics for psychologists in the Commonwealth.
Board Laws & Regulations
Policy Statement for Section 41.33(a)(5) of the Regulations (PDF)
Continuing Education Information
Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario. You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.