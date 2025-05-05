Skip to agency navigation
    The State Board of Optometry is responsible for regulating the practice and licensure of optometry in Pennsylvania.

    The State Board of Optometry is responsible for regulating the practice and licensure of optometry in Pennsylvania. The Board grants initial licensure to qualified optometrists and certifies eligible licensees in the use of certain therapeutic drugs. The Board also investigates complaints against practitioners and is responsible for imposing disciplinary sanctions against those who violate the Optometric Practice and Licensure Act (Act 57 of 1980). The Board has further promulgated regulations concerning professional and business practice standards, continuing education and licensure requirements.

    Board Laws and Regulations

    Regulations

    Law - Act 57 of 1980

    Fees

    Schedule of Civil Penalties

    Federal "Fairness to Contact Lens Consumers Act" - 2004 (PDF)

    Occupational Therapy Act 30 of 2004 (PDF)

    Act 225 of 2002 (Glaucoma) (PDF)

    Statement of Policy - "Individual Study" (PDF)

    Examination Information

    National Board Scores - Parts 1, 2A & 2B or BS (1) and CS (2) and Clinical Skills/VRICS examination, or PC (3) and the TMOD for therapeutic licenses.

    Contact National Board of Examiners in Optometry, 200 S. College Street, Suite 2010, Charlotte, NC 28202, (704) 332-9565, e-mail address is NBEO@optometry.org.

    Contact us

    Call us

    1-833-DOS-BPOA - Available Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

    Email us

    ST-OPTOMETRY@PA.GOV - Note: This mailbox is reserved for receipt of documentation specific to letters of good standing, exam information, disciplinary documents, transcripts and other education or employment verifications, and any other outside agency or related communications.

    Mailing address

    State Board of Optometry P.O. Box 2649 Harrisburg, PA 17105-2649

    Physical address

    2525 N 7th Street Harrisburg, PA 17110

    Get support

    To contact the Board with general or application questions or assistance related to your license, application and/or for any technical support pertaining to the PA Licensing System known as PALS, please reference the link below.

    Create a Ticket

    Courier address

    PA Dept of State, Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs Attn: State Board of Optometry 2 Technology Park Harrisburg, PA 17110-2919

    Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario.  You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.