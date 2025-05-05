Skip to agency navigation
    State Board of Podiatry

    The State Board of Podiatry regulates the licensure and registration of podiatrists in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

    Apply for or Renew Your License

    The State Board of Podiatry regulates the licensure and registration of podiatrists in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Board administers an examination to license applicants; grants, refuses, suspends, revokes or cancels licenses or registrations of podiatrists; and promulgates a list of drugs which may be administered and prescribed by podiatrists.

    Board Laws & Regulations

    Regulations

    Law - Act 375 of 1955

    Fees

     

    Examination Information

     American Podiatric Medical Licensing Examination Part III

    The National Board of Podiatric Medical Examiners (NBPME) and Prometric will determine if a candidate is eligible to sit for the examination. When you register with Prometric indicating you wish to be licensed in Pennsylvania, your examination results will be forwarded to the PA Board office. For Part III examination information contact: American Podiatric Medical Licensing Examination at www.apmle.com.

    To avoid a delay in the issuance of a Pennsylvania license it is important that you have a completed Application for a License to Practice Podiatry By Examination on file in the Board office.

    Contact us

    1-833-DOS-BPOA - Available Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

    Email us

    ST-PODIATRY@PA.GOV - Note: This mailbox is reserved for receipt of documentation specific to letters of good standing, exam information, disciplinary documents, transcripts and other education or employment verifications, and any other outside agency or related communications.

    Mailing address

    State Board of Podiatry P.O. Box 2649 Harrisburg, PA 17105-2649

    Physical address

    2525 N 7th Street Harrisburg, PA 17110

    Get support

    To contact the Board with general or application questions or assistance related to your license, application and/or for any technical support pertaining to the PA Licensing System known as PALS, please reference the link below.

    Create a Ticket

    PA Dept of State, Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs Attn: State Board of Podiatry 2 Technology Park Harrisburg, PA 17110-2919

    Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario.  You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.