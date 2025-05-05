Professional Licensing

Licensing Services
The Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs now offers prospective licensees the opportunity to apply for initial licensure; current licensees the opportunity to renew their license; and licensees, employers and the general public the opportunity to conduct searches of licensed professionals via our secure PALS website.
Note: Please allow 48 hours for our databases to be updated - the information you submit is not reflected instantaneously. Also, please be advised that the renewal process may take longer to complete in the event an answer you provide for a renewal question requires further review or you have submitted documentation to support a name change. For licensing information, please contact the appropriate Licensing Board Office.
Application Process
File Application
Upon meeting the qualifications, the candidate files an application to take the licensing examination. The application process includes the disclosure of any criminal history.
NOTE: Certain criminal convictions may be grounds for a provisional denial of a license. But just because grounds exist for a provisional denial does NOT mean an applicant automatically will be denied licensure.
Informal Conference
Applicants with a criminal history may also be invited to appear at an informal conference with the board’s application committee to discuss their individual situation. These conferences can be done in person or via video conference. The latter option has proven useful for applicants currently incarcerated.
Board Review
The board reviews applications thoroughly before deciding whether an applicant will be:
- granted full licensure,
- issued a probationary license, or
- provisionally denied a license with the opportunity for a hearing.
Next Steps for Provisional Denial
If the board provisionally denies an application, the applicant will receive a letter in the mail that provides the legal grounds for the denial and explains the appeal procedure. Once an appeal is received, a hearing will be scheduled before a hearing examiner, who will prepare a report after the hearing.
At the hearing, the applicant can provide evidence of rehabilitation, mitigation, character references, etc. Any testimony and/or documents provided at the hearing become part of the record and will be reviewed by the board to make a final determination.
A provisional denial ultimately may result in the board granting the license, granting a probationary license, or denying the license.
Licensees Lists
The Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs currently sells lists of licensees to individuals or entities who request the information for certain occupations provided that the purchasers affirm that the information will not be used for illegal or improper purposes. These lists are primarily purchased by educational providers, professional associations, and other commercial enterprises.
Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs Policy Statement Interpreting the Term "Infectious, Communicable or Contagious Disease" (PDF)