Professional Licensing

Application Process

File Application



Upon meeting the qualifications, the candidate files an application to take the licensing examination. The application process includes the disclosure of any criminal history.

NOTE: Certain criminal convictions may be grounds for a provisional denial of a license. But just because grounds exist for a provisional denial does NOT mean an applicant automatically will be denied licensure.

Informal Conference



Applicants with a criminal history may also be invited to appear at an informal conference with the board’s application committee to discuss their individual situation. These conferences can be done in person or via video conference. The latter option has proven useful for applicants currently incarcerated.

Board Review



The board reviews applications thoroughly before deciding whether an applicant will be:

granted full licensure,

issued a probationary license, or

provisionally denied a license with the opportunity for a hearing.



Next Steps for Provisional Denial



If the board provisionally denies an application, the applicant will receive a letter in the mail that provides the legal grounds for the denial and explains the appeal procedure. Once an appeal is received, a hearing will be scheduled before a hearing examiner, who will prepare a report after the hearing.

At the hearing, the applicant can provide evidence of rehabilitation, mitigation, character references, etc. Any testimony and/or documents provided at the hearing become part of the record and will be reviewed by the board to make a final determination.

A provisional denial ultimately may result in the board granting the license, granting a probationary license, or denying the license.