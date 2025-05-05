Skip to agency navigation
    All in-person hearings are held at  2400 Thea Drive, Suite 201, Harrisburg, PA

    If you are interested in observing a hearing or want to verify whether a hearing is still on the schedule,  please contact the Hearing Examiner's Office at 717-772-2686.

     

    Monday, September 22

    9:30 AM - Citation Issued to: Benjamin Hoover - Virtual

    9:30AM - State Board of Dentistry v Maryam Khalili - Hearing Room 2

    1:30 PM - State Board of Nursing v Maurice Stigliano - Hearing Room 3

     

    Tuesday, September 23

    9:30 AM - State Board of Notaries v Ralph Stanton - Hearing Room 2

     

    Wednesday, September 24

    9:30 AM - State Board of Medicine v Manuel Antonio Garcia Herran - Virtual

    9:30AM - State Board of Physical Therapy v Melanie Connor - Hearing Room 2

    9:30AM - State Board of Nursing v Ronnesha A Walston - Virtual

                 

    Thursday, September 25

    9:30 AM - State Board of Nursing v Gerlande Paul - Virtual

     

    Friday, September 26

    9:30 AM - State Board of Vehicle v Norristown Auto, Javier Rodriguez, & Sanchez Rivera - Virtual

    9:30 AM - State Board of Real Estate Commission v Tella Mercado - Hearing Room 2

     

    Monday, September 29

    9:30 AM - Citation Issued to Benjamin David Hoover - Virtual

    9:30 AM - State Board of Dentistry v Maryam Khalili - Hearing Room 2

    9:30 AM -State Board of Funeral Directors v Stacey Dolfi and Thomas Dolfi - Virtual

    1:30 PM - State Board of Nursing v Dino Maurice Stigliano - Hearing Room 3

    Tuesday, September 30

    9:30 AM - State Board of Massage Therapy v Denise Fahrion - Hearing Room 1

    9:30AM - State Board of Dentistry v Elisabeth Bird - Hearing Room 3

     