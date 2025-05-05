All in-person hearings are held at 2400 Thea Drive, Suite 201, Harrisburg, PA
If you are interested in observing a hearing or want to verify whether a hearing is still on the schedule, please contact the Hearing Examiner's Office at 717-772-2686.
Monday, September 22
9:30 AM - Citation Issued to: Benjamin Hoover - Virtual
Tuesday, September 23
9:30 AM - State Board of Notaries v Ralph Stanton - Hearing Room 2
Wednesday, September 24
9:30 AM - State Board of Medicine v Manuel Antonio Garcia Herran - Virtual
9:30AM - State Board of Physical Therapy v Melanie Connor - Hearing Room 2
9:30AM - State Board of Nursing v Ronnesha A Walston - Virtual
Thursday, September 25
9:30 AM - State Board of Nursing v Gerlande Paul - Virtual
Friday, September 26
9:30 AM - State Board of Vehicle v Norristown Auto, Javier Rodriguez, & Sanchez Rivera - Virtual
9:30 AM - State Board of Real Estate Commission v Tella Mercado - Hearing Room 2
Monday, September 29
9:30 AM - Citation Issued to Benjamin David Hoover - Virtual
9:30 AM - State Board of Dentistry v Maryam Khalili - Hearing Room 2
9:30 AM -State Board of Funeral Directors v Stacey Dolfi and Thomas Dolfi - Virtual
1:30 PM - State Board of Nursing v Dino Maurice Stigliano - Hearing Room 3
Tuesday, September 30
9:30 AM - State Board of Massage Therapy v Denise Fahrion - Hearing Room 1
9:30AM - State Board of Dentistry v Elisabeth Bird - Hearing Room 3