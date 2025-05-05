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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Welcome to the Pennsylvania Department of State’s Campaign Finance website. This site receives and posts campaign finance reports filed by candidates for statewide, legislative and judicial offices, as well as political committees registered in Pennsylvania. Reports filed by other local candidates or political committees can be viewed by contacting the county Board of Elections. Campaign finance reports can now be filed and reviewed online 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 

     

    2026 Campaign Finance Reporting Dates

    Type of ReportCompletedFiling Deadline
    2025 Annual Report
    		December 31, 2025

    February 2, 2026

    *6th Tuesday Pre-Primary
    		March 30, 2026
    		April 7, 2026
    2nd Friday Pre-PrimaryMay 4, 2026
    		May 8, 2026
    24-Hour Reporting (Daily)
    		Starts May 5, 2026
    		Through and including May 19, 2026
    30 Day Post-PrimaryJune 8, 2026
    		June 18 , 2026
    *6th Tuesday Pre- Election
    		September 14, 2026
    		September 22, 2026
    2nd Friday Pre-ElectionOctober 19, 2026
    		October 23, 2026
    24-Hour Reporting (Daily)
    		Starts October 20, 2026
    		Through and including November 3, 2026
    30 Day Post-ElectionNovember 23, 2026
    		December 3, 2026
    2026 Annual Report
    		December 31, 2026
    		February 1, 2027

    POSTMARKS are acceptable as proof of timely filing when the report is postmarked by the U.S. Postal Service no later than the day prior to the filing deadline.

    * You are only required to file these reports if you are a candidate for a statewide office, an authorized committee for such a candidate, or a committee contributing to candidates for statewide office.

     

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