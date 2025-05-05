Welcome to the Pennsylvania Department of State’s Campaign Finance website. This site receives and posts campaign finance reports filed by candidates for statewide, legislative and judicial offices, as well as political committees registered in Pennsylvania. Reports filed by other local candidates or political committees can be viewed by contacting the county Board of Elections. Campaign finance reports can now be filed and reviewed online 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
2026 Campaign Finance Reporting Dates
|Type of Report
|Completed
|Filing Deadline
|2025 Annual Report
|December 31, 2025
February 2, 2026
|*6th Tuesday Pre-Primary
|March 30, 2026
|April 7, 2026
|2nd Friday Pre-Primary
|May 4, 2026
|May 8, 2026
|24-Hour Reporting (Daily)
|Starts May 5, 2026
|Through and including May 19, 2026
|30 Day Post-Primary
|June 8, 2026
|June 18 , 2026
|*6th Tuesday Pre- Election
|September 14, 2026
|September 22, 2026
|2nd Friday Pre-Election
|October 19, 2026
|October 23, 2026
|24-Hour Reporting (Daily)
|Starts October 20, 2026
|Through and including November 3, 2026
|30 Day Post-Election
|November 23, 2026
|December 3, 2026
|2026 Annual Report
|December 31, 2026
|February 1, 2027
POSTMARKS are acceptable as proof of timely filing when the report is postmarked by the U.S. Postal Service no later than the day prior to the filing deadline.
* You are only required to file these reports if you are a candidate for a statewide office, an authorized committee for such a candidate, or a committee contributing to candidates for statewide office.