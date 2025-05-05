Welcome to the Pennsylvania Department of State’s Campaign Finance website. This site receives and posts campaign finance reports filed by candidates for statewide, legislative and judicial offices, as well as political committees registered in Pennsylvania. Reports filed by other local candidates or political committees can be viewed by contacting the county Board of Elections. Campaign finance reports can now be filed and reviewed online 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

2026 Campaign Finance Reporting Dates

Type of Report Completed Filing Deadline

2025 Annual Report

December 31, 2025

February 2, 2026 *6th Tuesday Pre-Primary

March 30, 2026

April 7, 2026

2nd Friday Pre-Primary May 4, 2026

May 8, 2026

24-Hour Reporting (Daily)

Starts May 5, 2026

Through and including May 19, 2026

30 Day Post-Primary June 8, 2026

June 18 , 2026

*6th Tuesday Pre- Election

September 14, 2026

September 22, 2026

2nd Friday Pre-Election October 19, 2026

October 23, 2026

24-Hour Reporting (Daily)

Starts October 20, 2026

Through and including November 3, 2026

30 Day Post-Election November 23, 2026

December 3, 2026

2026 Annual Report

December 31, 2026

February 1, 2027



POSTMARKS are acceptable as proof of timely filing when the report is postmarked by the U.S. Postal Service no later than the day prior to the filing deadline.

* You are only required to file these reports if you are a candidate for a statewide office, an authorized committee for such a candidate, or a committee contributing to candidates for statewide office.