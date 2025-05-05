The State Registration Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors and Geologists regulates the practice, licensure and registration of engineers, land surveyors and geologists in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in order to safeguard life, health and property. The Board also certifies engineer intern, geologists-in-training, and surveyors-in-training. The functions of the Board include investigating, approving or disapproving engineering, surveying, and geology applications for those desiring to be licensed in Pennsylvania.

Board Laws and Regulations

Regulations

Act 367 of 1945

49 Pa. Code § 37.17 as adopted at 47 Pa.B. 6048 :Updated Schedule of Fees as of September 30, 2017 (PDF)

Act 48 of 1993 - Schedule of Civil Penalties

Fees

Examination Information

NCEES PE/PS/FS Exam

If you PASSED your recent NCEES PE/PS/FS Exam

Please allow 30 days for the board office to process your results. You may check the status of your certificate-in-training or professional license through the Pennsylvania Licensing System (PALS) by clicking the link to License Verification.

NCEES FE Exam

If you PASSED your recent FE NCEES Exam

Please submit an application for Engineer intern application through the Pennsylvania Licensing System (PALS) to receive your EIT Certificate.

If you FAILED your recent NCEES Exam

You will need to re-register with NCEES once registration opens for their next administration of the PE/SE examination. If your NCEES exam is computer based you may re-register immediately. You do not need to submit a refile application, a reexamination form, or in any other way notify the Pennsylvania Board that you need to retake the NCEES examination. To register with NCEES, log in to your MyNCEES account. You must also contact Pearson Vue to pay an additional administrative fee for the PE/SE examination.

​ASBOG Exam Results

If you PASSED your recent ASBOG Exam

Please allow 45 days for the board office to process your results. You may check the status of your certificate-in-training or professional license online at Pennsylvania Licensing System (PALS) by clicking on the License Verification Link.



If you FAILED your recent ASBOG Exam

You will need to register once registration opens for their next administration of the ASBOG FG/PG examination.