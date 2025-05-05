Skip to agency navigation
    State Registration Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors and Geologists

    The State Registration Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors and Geologists regulates the practice, licensure and registration of engineers, land surveyors and geologists in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

    Apply or Renew Your License
    Professional Engineers Licensure Guide

    The State Registration Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors and Geologists regulates the practice, licensure and registration of engineers, land surveyors and geologists in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in order to safeguard life, health and property. The Board also certifies engineer intern, geologists-in-training, and surveyors-in-training. The functions of the Board include investigating, approving or disapproving engineering, surveying, and geology applications for those desiring to be licensed in Pennsylvania. 

    Board Laws and Regulations

    Regulations

    Act 367 of 1945

    49 Pa. Code § 37.17 as adopted at 47 Pa.B. 6048 :Updated Schedule of Fees as of September 30, 2017 (PDF)

    Act 48 of 1993 - Schedule of Civil Penalties

    Fees

    Examination Information

    NCEES PE/PS/FS Exam

    If you PASSED your recent NCEES PE/PS/FS Exam

    Please allow 30 days for the board office to process your results.  You may check the status of your certificate-in-training or professional license through the Pennsylvania Licensing System (PALS) by clicking the link to License Verification.

    NCEES FE Exam

    If you PASSED your recent FE NCEES Exam

    Please submit an application for Engineer intern application through the Pennsylvania Licensing System (PALS) to receive your EIT Certificate.

    If you FAILED your recent NCEES Exam

    You will need to re-register with NCEES once registration opens for their next administration of the PE/SE examination. If your NCEES exam is computer based you may re-register immediately.  You do not need to submit a refile application, a reexamination form, or in any other way notify the Pennsylvania Board that you need to retake the NCEES examination. To register with NCEES, log in to your MyNCEES account. You must also contact Pearson Vue to pay an additional administrative fee for the PE/SE examination.    

    ​ASBOG Exam Results

    If you PASSED your recent ASBOG Exam

    Please allow 45 days for the board office to process your results.  You may check the status of your certificate-in-training or professional license online at Pennsylvania Licensing System (PALS) by clicking on the License Verification Link.

    If you FAILED your recent ASBOG Exam

    You will need to register once registration opens for their next administration of the ASBOG FG/PG examination. 

    Contact us

    Call us

    1-833-DOS-BPOA - Available Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

    Email us

    ST-ENGINEER@PA.GOV - Note: This mailbox is reserved for receipt of documentation specific to letters of good standing, exam information, disciplinary documents, transcripts and other education or employment verifications, and any other outside agency or related communications.

    Mailing address

    State Registration Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors and Geologists P.O. Box 2649, Harrisburg, PA 17105-2649

    Physical address

    2525 N 7th Street Harrisburg, PA 17110

    Get support

    To contact the Board with general or application questions or assistance related to your license, application and/or for any technical support pertaining to the PA Licensing System known as PALS, please reference the link below.

    Create a Ticket

    Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario.  You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.