Become a Professional Licensing Board Public Member

What Does a Public Board Member Do?

As a public board member, you will participate in shaping the future of one of Pennsylvania's licensed professional fields and build relationships with colleagues and stakeholders from around the state.

Public members must have an interest in the rights of consumers and stay up to date on topics and legislative issues within the professions their board licenses. Among other duties, members must:

attend monthly or bimonthly one-day board meetings scheduled during business hours

attend an annual one-day training conference hosted by the Department’s Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs (BPOA).

The typical total time commitment for board members is 10 to 12 days per year.

Who Cannot Serve as a Public Board Member?

Public members may not:

Be a member of any profession or occupation that is regulated or licensed by the board, commission, or BPOA;

Be related to or part of the immediate family of any member of the profession or occupation to be licensed or regulated by the particular board or commission;

Be affiliated in any way with the profession or occupation to be licensed or regulated;

Currently hold any other appointed or elected public office or position within the federal government or any state’s government during the appointed term.

How Do I Apply to Become a Board Member?

All nominees for board membership are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate.

If you are interested in applying for appointment to a licensing board, complete the following steps:

1. Write a letter.

Write a letter stating your interest in becoming a public board member, including the name of the board you are interested in serving on, along with a current resume or bio that includes your email address and phone number.

Email the letter to RA-STBOARD-MEM-CAN@pa.gov and mail a copy to:

Governor’s Office of Intergovernmental Affairs

Office of Boards & Commissions

508-E Floor, Main Capitol Building

Harrisburg, PA 17120

2. Contact your state senator to obtain a letter of support.

To locate your senator’s office contact information, please use the Find My Legislator tool on the General Assembly’s website. When you contact your senator’s office, state your intention to serve on one of the licensing boards, and their staff will work with you on delivering a letter of support to the governor’s office.