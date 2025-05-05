Notary Education Course Approval

In compliance with the Revised Uniform Law on Notarial Acts (RULONA), 57 Pa.C.S. § 322, the Pennsylvania Department of State is notifying all current and prospective Notary Education Course Providers that it is now accepting notary public basic education course materials for approval.

The basic education course must be at least three hours in length and the course must cover the statutes, regulations, procedures and ethics relevant to notarial acts, with a core curriculum including the duties and responsibilities of the office of notary public and electronic notarization. The course must either be interactive or classroom instruction.

A continuing education course must be at least three hours long and cover topics which ensure maintenance and enhancement of skill, knowledge and competency necessary to perform notarial acts. The course must either be interactive or classroom instruction.

The Revised Uniform Law on Notarial Acts and the Department’s draft regulations are attached to this email for your reference and should form the basis for the course content. Review of the education courses will be in accordance with Subchapter I of the regulations (4 Pa. Code § 167.91 - § 167.104).

Prospective course providers are invited to submit basic education course materials to:

Pennsylvania Department of State

Office of Notaries, Commissions & Legislation

201 North Office Building

Harrisburg, PA 17120

All submissions must contain:

Completed Notary Public Education Provider Application form

Fee

Lesson plan in accordance with Subchapter 1 of the regulations reference materials

Reference Materials:

The Department requests that all submissions be provided both on a tangible medium and in an

electronic format. The electronic submission should be searchable and the Department should be able to insert comments into the text. Any video or audio presentation should be accompanied by a written transcript of the content.

The Department will review submissions in the order in which they are received. The Department will maintain a list of approved courses to be continuously updated on its website as soon as it is available. Notary education providers may not offer a course of study until the course has been approved by the Department as evidenced by a Certificate of Approval.

Questions about this notice and basic education course submissions may be directed to 717-787- 5280.