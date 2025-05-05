Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    State Board of Examiners of Nursing Home Administrators

    The State Board of Examiners of Nursing Home Administrators, through the licensure and registration of nursing home administrators, insures that such individuals are suitable and qualified to serve in such positions.

    Apply for or Renew Your License

    The State Board of Examiners of Nursing Home Administrators, through the licensure and registration of nursing home administrators, insures that such individuals are suitable and qualified to serve in such positions. The Board issues, suspends and revokes registrations and licenses to practice nursing home administration.  In addition, the Board supervises nursing home administrators to insure that they are complying with licensure and registration requirements and investigates complaints made against nursing home administrators.  The Board develops standards of professional conduct in order to maintain a high level of integrity and performance in the practice of nursing home administration.

    Board Laws and Regulations

    Law - Act 122 of 1970

    Regulations

    Act 48 of 1993 - Schedule of Civil Penalties

    Fees

     

    Contact us

    Call us

    1-833-DOS-BPOA - Available Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

    Call us

    Email us

    ST-NHA@PA.GOV - Note: This mailbox is reserved for receipt of documentation specific to letters of good standing, exam information, disciplinary documents, transcripts and other education or employment verifications, and any other outside agency or related communications.

    Email us

    Mailing address

    State Board of Examiners of Nursing Home Administrators P.O. Box 2649 Harrisburg, PA 17105-2649

    Mailing address

    Physical address

    2525 N 7th Street Harrisburg, PA 17110

    Physical Address

    Get support

    To contact the Board with general or application questions or assistance related to your license, application and/or for any technical support pertaining to the PA Licensing System known as PALS, please reference the link below.

    Create a Ticket

    Courier Address

    PA Dept of State, Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs Attn: State Board of Nursing Home Administrators 2 Technology Park Harrisburg, PA 17110-2919

    Courier Address

    Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario.  You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.