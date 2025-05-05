Interstate Medical Licensure Compact
Doctors who live in Pennsylvania can now apply to care for patients in more than 30 other states and U.S. territories.
This new opportunity comes as Pennsylvania fully joins three interstate health care compacts, which allow qualified health care professionals to streamline the application process to prove they meet all requirements to provide care to patients in other compact member states.
The State Board of Osteopathic Medicine regulates the licensure and registration of doctors of osteopathic medicine and surgery; the certification of physician assistants and respiratory therapists; certification of athletic trainers; and the registration of acupuncturists.
Board Laws & Regulations
MCare
Board Examination Information
Physician Assistants
NCCPA Examination:
For examination information contact: National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA), 12000 Findley Road, Suite 100, Johns Creek, GA 3097. Phone 678-417-8100; FAX 678-417-8135. Website: www.nccpa.net
Acupuncturists
NCCAOM Certification Examination:
For examination information contact: National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCCAOM), 76 South Laura Street, Suite 1290, Jacksonville, FL 32202. Phone 904-598-1005; FAX 904-598-5001. Website: www.nccaom.org
Respiratory Therapists
NBRC Certification Examination:
For examination application information contact: National Board for Respiratory Care (NBRC), 18000 West 105th Street, Olathe, KS 66061-7543. Phone 913-895-4900; FAX 913-895-4650. Website: www.nbrc.org
-
Apply for or Renew Professional Licensing
-
Renewal Information
-
Board Resources and Documents
-
Announcements
-
Board Meetings
-
Board Member List
-
Interstate Medical Licensure Compact
-
Occupational Licensure Requirements Snapshots
-
Military and Veterans Licensure
-
Act 53 of 2020 Best Practices Guide
-
Veteran-Owned Business Exemptions
Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario. You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.