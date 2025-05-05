Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    State Board of Osteopathic Medicine

    The State Board of Osteopathic Medicine regulates the licensure and registration of doctors of osteopathic medicine and surgery; the certification of physician assistants and respiratory therapists; certification of athletic trainers; and the registration of acupuncturists.

    Apply for or Renew Your License
    Osteopathic Medicine Licensure Guide

    Interstate Medical Licensure Compact

    Doctors who live in Pennsylvania can now apply to care for patients in more than 30 other states and U.S. territories.

    This new opportunity comes as Pennsylvania fully joins three interstate health care compacts, which allow qualified health care professionals to streamline the application process to prove they meet all requirements to provide care to patients in other compact member states.

    Learn more

    The State Board of Osteopathic Medicine regulates the licensure and registration of doctors of osteopathic medicine and surgery; the certification of physician assistants and respiratory therapists; certification of athletic trainers; and the registration of acupuncturists.

     

    Board Laws & Regulations

    Regulations

    Law - Act 261 of 1978

    Fees

    MCare

     

    Board Examination Information

    Physician Assistants

    NCCPA Examination:

    For examination information contact: National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA), 12000 Findley Road, Suite 100, Johns Creek, GA 3097. Phone 678-417-8100; FAX 678-417-8135. Website: www.nccpa.net

    Acupuncturists

    NCCAOM Certification Examination:

    For examination information contact: National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCCAOM), 76 South Laura Street, Suite 1290, Jacksonville, FL 32202. Phone 904-598-1005; FAX 904-598-5001. Website: www.nccaom.org

    Respiratory Therapists

    NBRC Certification Examination:

    For examination application information contact: National Board for Respiratory Care (NBRC), 18000 West 105th Street, Olathe, KS 66061-7543. Phone 913-895-4900; FAX 913-895-4650. Website: www.nbrc.org

    Contact us

    Call us

    1-833-DOS-BPOA - Available Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

    Call us

    Email us

    ST-OSTEOPATHIC@PA.GOV - Note: This mailbox is reserved for receipt of documentation specific to letters of good standing, exam information, disciplinary documents, transcripts and other education or employment verifications, and any other outside agency or related communications.

    Email us

    Mailing address

    State Board of Osteopathic Medicine P.O. Box 2649 Harrisburg, PA 17105-2649

    Mailing address

    Physical address

    2525 N 7th Street Harrisburg, PA 17110

    Physical Address

    Get support

    To contact the Board with general or application questions or assistance related to your license, application and/or for any technical support pertaining to the PA Licensing System known as PALS, please reference the link below.

    Create a Ticket

    Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario.  You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.