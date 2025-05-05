The Pennsylvania Department of State (Department) Office of Notaries, Commissions and Legislation (Office) has adopted comprehensive regulations fully implementing the Revised Uniform Law on Notarial Acts (RULONA). These regulations took effect on March 28, 2026.

Please find a summary of the major changes instituted by the regulations below. Notaries should read and be familiar with the full text of the regulations, which are codified at 4 Pa. Code Part VIII, Subpart C, Chapters 161, 163 and 167. These regulations should be read together with the RULONA statute.

Notary Bond – The bond amount is increased from $10,000 to $25,000. A notary public who holds a current commission on March 28, 2026 may continue to use the same bond until the expiration of that commission. All notaries newly appointed or reappointed on or after March 28, 2026 must obtain a $25,000 bond. Notaries whose commissions expire after March 28, 2026, but who timely applied for reappointment and were reappointed before March 28, 2026, will receive the form for the $10,000 bond. If a renewing notary receives the form for the $10,000 bond but wishes to obtain and record a bond in the amount of $25,000, they are welcome to do so.



Please note that the appointment date and the first day of the commission may not be the same. For new notaries, the appointment date and the first day of the four-year commission are the same date . For renewing notaries who have timely submitted their renewals prior to commission expiration, the appointment date and the first day of the next commission term will not be the same. The appointment date for renewing notaries will predate the first day of the next commission. The appointment date for both new and renewing notaries is the date at the top right of the NOTICE TO APPOINTEE, at the time it is emailed to the new and renewing notary public.





– The bond amount is increased from $10,000 to $25,000. A notary public who holds a current commission on may continue to use the same bond until the expiration of that commission. All notaries newly appointed or reappointed must obtain a $25,000 bond. Notaries whose commissions expire after March 28, 2026, but who timely applied for reappointment and were reappointed before March 28, 2026, will receive the form for the $10,000 bond. If a renewing notary receives the form for the $10,000 bond but wishes to obtain and record a bond in the amount of $25,000, they are welcome to do so. Please note that the appointment date and the first day of the commission may not be the same. For the appointment date and the first day of the four-year commission are the . For who have timely submitted their renewals prior to commission expiration, the appointment date and the first day of the next commission term The appointment date for both new and renewing notaries is the date at the top right of the NOTICE TO APPOINTEE, at the time it is emailed to the new and renewing notary public. Notary Stamp – The seven-digit commission identification number assigned by the Department is now required on the official stamp of the notary (formerly called the notary seal). The notary stamp must contain, in the following order: The words “Commonwealth of Pennsylvania” The words “Notary Seal” The name as it appears on the commission of the notary public and the words “Notary Public” The name of the county in which the notary public maintains an office The date the notary public's commission expires The notary commission number

– The seven-digit commission identification number assigned by the Department is now required on the official stamp of the notary (formerly called the notary seal). The notary stamp must contain, in the following order:

The following is an example of a compliant stamp: