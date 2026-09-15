Overview
The Department protects the public's health and safety by licensing more than one million business and health professionals; promotes the integrity of the electoral process; supports economic development through corporate registrations and transactions; maintains registration and financial information for thousands of charities, and sanctions professional boxing, kick-boxing, wrestling and mixed martial arts.
Resources to Help Start a Business or Charity
Find resources on how to start a business, how to file online, and moreBusiness and charities resources
Resources for Professional Licensees
Find information about licensing processing guides and timelines, best practices, and more.Professional licensing resources
Information on Voting & Elections
Find reports and statistics on voting, campaign finance, and lobbying disclosure.Voting and election reports and statistics
State Athletics Resources
Find forms and documents needed to compete in Pennsylvania.Forms for boxers, mixed martial artists and more
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September 15, 2026 Department of State Launches 2026-27 Governor’s Civic Engagement Award Program on National Voter Registration Day
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September 10, 2026 Secretary of the Commonwealth Launches Voter Education Efforts Ahead of the 2026 General Election
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August 24, 2026 Pennsylvania Department of State Launches New Voter Registration Dashboard, Making it Easier for Pennsylvanians to Access Publicly Available Data
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August 11, 2026 Secretary of Commonwealth Honors Pennsylvania’s Poll Workers on National Poll Worker Recruitment Day