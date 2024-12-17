Potential Uses for the New Hires Data
- Determine where and in which industries employers are hiring
- Find emerging or declining industries
- Target industries with growing companies for staffing and training needs or declining ones for intervention strategies
New Hires by Place of Work
New Hires by place of work measures Pennsylvania residents who obtained employment during the specified quarter. Data are aggregated at the place of work within Pennsylvania. Additional information from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages have been aligned with the New Hires data to provide additional information. Employers with multiple locations within Pennsylvania are recorded at the Statewide geography and cannot be attributed to any one Workforce Development Area.
New Hires by Place of Residence
New Hires by place of residence measures Pennsylvania residents who obtained employment during the specified quarter. Data are aggregated at the place of residence, but employment may be outside of Pennsylvania.
Who Hires PA Residents?
The Top 50 New Hires by Residence report uses data from the national new hires program to show what employers are hiring Pennsylvania residents.
National New Hires (NNH) Dashboard
The National New Hires Dashboard allows you to identify hiring trends in your area. You can identify industries hiring your residents or how many hires are occurring to industries in your area. You can also identify where the residents of your area are being hired or which residents employers in your area are hiring.
New Hire Wage Record (NHWR) Dashboard
The New Hires Wage Record Dashboard allows you to see starting wages and the annual change in starting wages for Pennsylvania residents hired to Pennsylvania employers by industry and age group.