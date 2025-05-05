How to Obtain Benefits Information and Duplicate Forms

Claimants may be able to obtain UC benefits payment history information from their online account at www.benefits.uc.pa.gov. If it is not available online, claimants may request UC and/or wage information from the department. General information forms and/or pamphlets are available here.
Claimants may obtain certain documents that are directly related to themselves. These include department determinations about your claim, but not departmental documents such as questionnaires. Claimants may also receive information on active and inactive UC benefits payments and wages reported to the department for the past two years, and active and purged data which includes UC payments and wages from the past seven years.
All requests by claimants for documents must be sent to the following address, and must include a check or money order made out to the Commonwealth of PA:
Disclosure Officer, Office of UC Benefits Policy
Department of Labor & Industry
Employer Information Center
651 Boas Street, Room 525
Harrisburg, PA 17121
Please note that all requests must be in writing and must include your name, SSN or PA UC account number, address, and telephone number in case a follow-up call is needed. For instructions on how to properly complete a request, please contact the Disclosure Officer at 717-783 3733.
The department is required by federal law and regulations to secure reimbursement for the costs of providing the information. In order to process your request, the department must receive a check or money order in the amount indicated on our cost schedule payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
While the department recommends that a claimant access his/her benefit payment history at www.benefits.uc.pa.gov to print copies for third-parties that need this documentation, the department will provide two copies per claimant, not per claim, free of charge. The UC service center will provide a claimant the first two copies free of charge, which can be requested by calling their toll-free number at 888-313 7284. For third and subsequent requests, claimants can contact the Disclosure Officer at 717-783 3733. Subsequent requests incur a fee of $20.00.
A fee of $20.00 is assessed every time a request for a copy of overpayment determinations is received by the department, unless the originals were returned as undeliverable by the U.S. Postal Service. These requests can be sent to:
Please note that all requests must be in writing and must include your name, SSN, address, and telephone number in case a follow up call is needed.
There are no fees associated with requesting copies of financial and/or separation determinations. The UC service center will provide a claimant these copies free of charge, which can be requested by calling their toll-free number at 888-313 7284.