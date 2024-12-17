Act 75 prohibits the employment of unauthorized employees; requires construction industry employers to verify the Social Security numbers of employees; and imposes penalties. The Act goes into effect on October 7, 2020. All employers in the construction industry in Pennsylvania will be required to use E-Verify, the federal government's program that allows enrolled employers to confirm eligibility of their employees to work in the United States.
The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) is committed to educating and assisting industry partners in understanding the requirements needed to meet Act 75 for your construction business with the online E-Verify system.
Act 75: Construction Industry Employee Verification Act Complaint Form (PDF)
Questions?
If you're in need of more assistance or have questions regarding employee verification, please contact us by calling 1-800-932-0665 or by emailing RA-LI-SLMR-LLC@pa.gov.
Construction Employees E-Verify FAQs
E-Verify, authorized by Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 (IIRIRA), is a web-based system through which employers may electronically confirm the employment eligibility of their employees. E-Verify is administered by the Social Security Administration (SSA) and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).
Federal law requires every employer who hires an employee to complete Form I-9, Employee Eligibility Verification, for that individual. In the E-Verify process, employers who are enrolled enter information contained on Form I-9 into the E-Verify system. E-Verify then electronically compares that information to records available to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (US DHS) and SSA. The employer usually receives a response within a few seconds either confirming the employee’s employment eligibility or indicating that the employee needs to take further action for verification.
The Construction Industry Employee Verification Act, or Act 75, was passed by Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to require employers in the construction industry to use the E-verify system when hiring new employees. Starting on the bill’s effective date of October 7, 2020, construction industry employers must verify all new hires through the E-Verify system. This requirement applies to sub-contractors at all tiers, as well as staffing agencies who supply workers to the construction industry.
Act 75 goes into effect on October 7, 2020.
Under Act 75, an employee is defined as “an individual who has entered into an employer-employee relationship with a construction industry employer or enters into a contract, subcontract or exchange with a construction industry employer to provide labor” within the construction industry.
While Act 75 only gives the department enforcement authority over construction industry employees, US DHS has further rules on participation in the E-Verify system and publishes informative webinars on their website.
Construction industry is defined as the industry which engages in the erection, reconstruction, demolition, alteration, modification, custom fabrication, building, assembling, site preparation and repair work or maintenance work done on real property or premises under a contract, including work for a public body or work paid for from public funds.
The Act defines a construction industry employer as an individual, entity, or organization that transacts business in Pennsylvania and employs at least one employee in Pennsylvania. Staffing agencies are considered a construction industry employer for any construction employees they may provide to a job site.
Act 75 does not require construction industry employers to verify any employee hired before October 7, 2020. Further information about the E-Verify process and common questions can be found on the Department of Homeland Security and USCIS website.
The Bureau of Labor Law Compliance within the Department of Labor & Industry is responsible for enforcing provisions of Act 75. However, the E-Verify process falls under federal authority, and the bureau is unable to answer questions concerning that process or system.
Questions on the process or system should be directed to the Department of Homeland Security and USCIS.
Anyone. The bureau is making available an online complaint form and a complaint form that can be downloaded. The complaint form will be published on the bureau’s website on October 7, 2020.
The bureau will not accept anonymous complaints due to the nature of its investigations. Additionally, a complaint that lacks sufficient information may not be investigated.
All questions on the bureau’s complaint form should be completed.
The bureau WILL NOT investigate any claim based on race, color, ethnicity, or national origin. Furthermore, an individual who knowingly provides materially false information on this complaint form shall be subject to punishment under 18 PA.C.S. § 4904.
First violations of Act 75 will result in a warning and a requirement that all unauthorized workers be terminated. Second and subsequent violations will result in prosecution by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office.
Employers who are found to have violated the Act a second or subsequent time may be put on probation for three years; and are required to file quarterly reports confirming the verification of all new hires. If the employer fails to comply with the terms of probation, the employer’s license(s) to do business can be suspended through the Attorney General until the employer complies. For repeat violators, the court can order suspension of licenses to do business for at least a year and up to permanent revocation.
Act 75 defines license to include articles of incorporation.
Employers are required to provide written verification to the bureau that every unauthorized employee has been terminated within ten days of receiving a warning. Failure to do so will constitute a second violation and may result in legal action. The bureau also enforces the Minimum Wage Act and the Wage Payment and Collection Act. Failure to pay someone for work rendered would constitute a violation of these laws. Unauthorized employees should be paid for all work.
The bureau has no authority or management over the E-Verify system. However, the E-Verify Contact Center is available to assist you with using E-Verify, password resets, assistance with cases and technical support. They can also answer your questions about E-Verify policies and procedures, Form I-9 and employment eligibility.
Information on how to reach support can be found at the E-Verify Contact Center.
As of October 7, 2020, a construction industry employer who hires an employee shall verify the employment eligibility of the employee through the E-Verify program and shall keep a record of the verification for the duration of the employee's employment or three years, whichever is longer. Staffing agencies are responsible for workers who are supplied to the construction industry.
After an E-Verify case is completed, E-Verify employers can print out a case details page to attach to the employee’s Form I-9 to show that the case was created. Employers may also view their case results in E-Verify or produce a report showing cases created. For a more detailed description of each report and instructions on how to create these reports, please refer to case report section in in the E-Verify User Manual (M-775) available at www.e-verify.gov.
Act 75 gives the bureau the authority to enter a place of business and inspect records. Once the bureau initiates an investigation, an investigator may visit a job site or a place of business to conduct interviews and inspect any relevant documents to determine compliance with the Act. An investigator may also send a letter to a construction industry employer requesting documents or a meeting to discuss alleged violations of the Act.
Act 75 places the responsibility to E-Verify on the employer who hires and pays an employee or who contracts with an individual for work. An employee’s verification is not transferable among different construction contractors. Every construction employer who hires an employee or contracts with an individual must perform a new E-Verify for that individual.
Act 75 does not require sole proprietors to E Verify themselves.
However, any construction contractor who contracts with a sole proprietor is required to E-Verify the sole proprietor—regardless of whether they employ people or not.
Yes, landscaping is work that is covered by Act 75.
Construction Employee E-Verify Resources
PA Department of Labor Contacts:
- Phone: 1-800-932-0665
- Email: RA-LI-SLMR-LLC@pa.gov
Public Resources for E-Verify & Form I-9:
Phone
- E-Verify Employer Hotline: 888-464-4218
- E-Verify Employee Hotline: 888-897-7781
Links