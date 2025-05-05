Find a Registered Pre-Apprenticeship Program

About Registered Pre-Apprenticeship
A registered pre-apprenticeship program provides the instruction, preparation, and support needed to qualify for an existing registered apprenticeship program.
PA CareerLink® can help you find a program near you and assist with the application process.
About the Programs
Registered pre-apprenticeship programs are designed to prepare you for registered apprenticeship programs, and eventually, a successful career.
Your local PA CareerLink® can connect you with pre-apprenticeship opportunities and provide additional support during your training.
They are offered by a range of entities, including:
- Employers
- Community organizations
- High schools, trade schools, community colleges, and universities
- Labor unions
For programs that are associated with a school, registered pre-apprenticeship programs are integrated directly into your existing curriculum.
The benefits of pre-apprenticeship
- Explore careers in in-demand fields and emerging industries
- Qualify for a registered apprenticeship program
- Build math, English, and work-readiness skills
Contact Us
Reach out to your local PA CareerLink® office or ATO Job Seeker Liaison for assistance and more resources as you go through the application process.
For additional information, email L&I's Pre-Apprenticeship team.