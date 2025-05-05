Find a Registered Pre-Apprenticeship Program

Registered pre-apprenticeship programs are designed to prepare you for registered apprenticeship programs, and eventually, a successful career.

Your local PA CareerLink® can connect you with pre-apprenticeship opportunities and provide additional support during your training.

They are offered by a range of entities, including:

Employers

Community organizations

High schools, trade schools, community colleges, and universities

Labor unions

For programs that are associated with a school, registered pre-apprenticeship programs are integrated directly into your existing curriculum.

The benefits of pre-apprenticeship