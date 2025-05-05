Municipal Code Change Ordinances

Skip to agency navigation
    Municipality

    County

    Phone Number

    Proposed Changes

    Status

    A

    Adams Township

    Butler

    724-282-3141

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area exceeding 200 sq. ft.Under review by L&I as of 3/23/09.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/25/09.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    5/11/09, 8:00 PM
    Adams Township Bldg.
    690 Valencia Road
    Mars, PA 16046

     

    Enacted on 5/11/09.
    Amity Township

    Berks

    610-670-2552

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area exceeding 500 sq. ft.Under review by L&I as of 12/10/04.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 12/28/04.

     

    Enacted 1/18/05.
    Amity Township

    Berks

    610-689-6000
    ext. 232

    		Amendments agreed upon, after formal challenge:

     

    Adopts IRC Appendix F (Radon Control Methods).

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area exceeding 500 sq. ft.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs and provides exceptions.    		Under review by L&I as of 2/19/09.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 2/20/09.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    4/1/09, 7:00 PM
    Amity Township Bldg.
    2004 Weavertown Road
    Douglassville, PA 19518

     

    Enacted 4/1/09.

     

    Challenged on 4/30/09. Challenge withdrawn after agreement reached on mutually acceptable changes.

     

    Revised ordinance under review by L&I as of 6/23/10.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/25/10.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    August 18, 2009, 6:30 PM
    Amity Township Bldg.
    2004 Weavertown Road
    Douglassville, PA 19518

     

    Enacted 8/18/10.
    Ashley Borough

    Luzerne

    570-824-1364

    		Requires a building permit for the following residential work: all alterations; plastering, floor tiling, cabinets and countertops, retaining walls, detached garages, driveway cuts, re-paving of driveways, storage sheds over 200 sq. ft., and earth moving and grading. (Other items already requiring UCC permits are also listed.)Under review by L&I as of 7/03/07.

     

    Many of changes found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); letter disapproving ordinance mailed 7/9/07.

     

    Identical ordinance resubmitted and again disapproved on 3/04/08.

    Baldwin Township

    Allegheny

    412-391-6920

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 200 sq. ft. or more and for those with a lesser building area that are served by a utility.

     

    Requires a building permit for the construction, erection or placement of all decks, porches and stoops.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs and establishes 9 exceptions.    		Under review by L&I as of 4/25/07.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 4/26/07.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    8/7/07, 7:30 PM
    Baldwin Twp. Municipal Bldg.
    10 Community Park Drive
    Pittsburgh, PA 15234

     

    Enacted 8/7/07.
    Beaver Falls City of

    Beaver

    724-775-3392

    		Requires a building permit for one story detach accessory structures with a floor area exceeding 200 square feet.Under review by L&I as of 11/13/13.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/18/2014.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    5/13/14, 7:00 PM
    Beaver Falls Municipal Bldg.
    715 15th Street
    Beaver Falls PA 15010
    Bensalem Township

    Bucks

    215-633-3643

    		Amending the IFC 2009 to include provisions from the IFC 2012 regarding solar photovoltaic power systems and solar panels requiring these types of systems to be installed in accordance with Sections 605.11.1 through 605.11.4 of the IFC 2012, the IBC and NFPA 70.Under review by L&I as of 3/2/15.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/17/2015.

     

    April 16, 2015 – Township to submit a revision to the change ordinance.
    Benton Township

    Lackawanna

    570-563-2661

    		Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 200 sq. ft. or more.Under review by L&I as of 7/11/08.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 7/15/08.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    10/1/08, 7:00 PM
    Benton Twp. Com'ty Ctr.
    Route 407
    Fleetville, PA 18420

     

    Enacted 10/1/08.
    Bern Township

    Berks

    610-926-2267

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that have a building area of 200 sq. ft or more.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that will be provided with any utility service.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes 9 exceptions.    		Under review by L&I as of 1/14/05.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 1/26/05.

     

    Enacted 2/1/05.
    Bernville Borough

    Berks

    610-987-9290

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that have a building area of 500 sq. ft or more. Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that will be provided with any utility service. Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes 9 exceptions.Under review by L&I as of 11/30/05.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 12/14/05.

     

    Enacted 2/7/06.
    Bethel Township

    Berks

    717-933-8813

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that have a building area of 500 sq. ft or more. Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that will be provided with any utility service.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes 9 exceptions.    		Under review by L&I as of 8/23/05.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 9/02/05.

     

    Enacted 11/14/05.
    ​Bethel Township
    		​Berks
    		​717-933-8813
    		​Requires the installation of key boxes in certain structures for use by the fire code official.

    Applicable structures of new-non-residential buildings; existing non-residential structures where new construction resulting in a physical change to the structure occurs; and existing non-residential structures where a change of use or occupancy classification occurs.

    The operator of the building shall immediately notify the fire code official and provide the new key where a lock is changed or rekeyed. The key to such lock shall be secured in the key box.

    		​Under review by L&I as of 8/16/22.

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 9/14/2022.

    Public Meeting:
    12/8/2022, 6:00 PM
    Township Building
    60 Klahr Road
    Bethel Twp, Berks Co

    Enacted 12/8/2022.
    Bethel Township

    Delaware

    610-565-5100

    		Requires a building permit for: deck, porch and stoop replacements and enlargements; the construction of residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of more than 200 sq. ft.; the creation of habitable space in a basement; the replacement, repair or enlargement of concrete aprons around swimming pools; and, roof replacements or repairs (except where less than 25% of the roof area is involved).Under review by L&I as of 10/29/07.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 11/30/07.

     

    Enacted 1/8/08.
    Bethlehem,
    City of

    Lehigh & Northampton

    610-865-7140

    		An ordinance affirming the adoption by reference of the 2018 International Fire Code; an implements local revisions thereto. 2018 IFC Sections 1501.03, Sub 105, 107, 108, 109, 302, 307, 308, 315, 401, 403, 505, 507, 901, 903, 905, 906, 1103, 5601, 5704, 5706, 5608, 5806, 6104Under review by L&I as of 6/15/2022.

    Changes found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); letter disapproving ordinance mailed 8/23/2022.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    7/19/2022, 7:00 PM

    Town Hall
    10 East Church Street
    Bethlehem, PA 18018
    Bethlehem Township

    Northampton

    610-865-3664

    		Adopts all requirements of the International Fire Code, including Appendices B through G. Establishes additional requirements for outdoor fireworks displays.Under review by L&I as of 5/26/09.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/28/09.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    7/20/09, 7:00PM
    Municipal Building
    4225 Eastor Avenue
    Bethlehem, PA 18020

     

    Enacted 7/20/09.

     

    Ordinance challenged 8/19/09.
    Birmingham Township

    Chester

    610-436-4400
    ext. 105

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area greater than 250 sq. ft.Under review by L&I as of 9/22/08.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 9/25/08.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    11/3/08, 7:30 PM
    Township Mun. Building
    1040 West Street Road
    West Chester, PA 18428

     

    Enacted 12/15/08.
    Blooming Grove Township

    Pike

    570-775-6461

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 250 sq. ft. or more.Under review by L&I as of 9/24/07.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 9/26/07.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    11/19/07, 7:00 PM
    Blooming Grove Mun. Bldg
    488 Route 739
    Blooming Grove, PA 18428

     

    Enacted 11/09/07.
    Blossburg Borough

    Tioga

    570-673-5180

    		Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 600 sq. ft. or more.Under review by L&I as of 9/13/07.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 9/14/07.

     

    Not enacted.
    Braddock Hills Borough

    Allegheny

    412-281-5227

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 200 sq. ft. or more and for those with a lesser building area that are served by a utility.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs and establishes 9 exceptions.    		Under review by L&I as of 8/08/06.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 8/11/06.

     

    Enacted 9/14/06.
    Bradford Township

    Clearfield

    814-857-7283

    		Requires a building permit for all electrical service alterations.Under review by L&I as of 6/01/05.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/10/05.

     

    Enacted 7/05/05.
    Brady Township

    Butler

    412-596-3287

    		Requires a building permit for all buildings (except for agricultural buildings) exceeding 200 sq.ft.Under review by L&I as of 10/18/05.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/20/05.

     

    Enacted 11/16/05.
    ​Brecknock Township
    		​Berks
    		​610-775-2269
    		​Proposed ordinance requiring the installation of key boxes in certain structures for use by the code official.

    Key Boxes: 

    1. Where required. Where access to or within a structure or an aera is restricted because of secured openings or where immediate access is necessary for life-saving or fire-fighting purposes, the code official is authorized to require a key box to be installed in an approved location. The key box shall be of an approved type listed in accordance with UL 1037, and shall contain labeled keys, easily identified in the field, to gain necessary access as required by the code official.
    2. Applicable structures. This section applies to the following structures:
    1. New non-residential buildings;
    2. Existing non-residential structures where new construction resulting in a physical change to the structure occurs; and 
    3. Existing non-residential structures where a change of use or occupancy classification occurs;
    1. Key box maintenance. The operator of the building shall immediately notify the code official and provide the new key where a lock is changed or rekeyed. The key to such lock shall be secured in the key box.
    		​Under review by L&I as of 2/14/2023.

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 2/16/2023.

     
    PUBLIC MEETING:
    04/04/2023 7:00 PM
    Township Building
    889 Alleghenyville Road
    Brecknock Township, Berks County

    Brookhaven Borough

    Delaware

    484-356-0555

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area in excess of 120 sq. ft. and all such structures, whenever they have any utility connections.Under review by L&I as of 4/13/05.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 4/21/05.

     

    Enacted 6/06/05.

     

    Ordinance challenged, but parties settled on 6/14/05.

    Caln Township

    Chester

    484-879-2000

    		Adopts Appendices B, C, D, E, F, and G of the International Fire Code 2006.Under review by L&I as of 1/23/07.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 1/26/07.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    4/12/07, 7:30 PM
    Caln Twp. Municipal Bldg.
    253 Municipal Dr.
    Thorndale, PA 19372

     

    Enacted 4/12/07.
    Cambria-Somerset COG

     

    (Cambria Co.: Brownstown Borough, Dale Borough, East Conemaugh Borough, Ebensberg Borough, Franklin Borough, South Fork Borough, Stonycreek Twp.

     

    Somerset Co.: Central City Borough)

    Cambria & Somerset

    814-266-3070

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area greater than 199 sq. ft.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential decks that are supported by another structure.

     

    Requires building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, except for the work excluded in section 403.62 of the UCC regulation as published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin on 1/10/04.    		Under review by L&I as of 1/22/05.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/08/05.

     

    Brownstown enacted 7/13/05.
    Central City enacted 7/11/05.
    Dale enacted 9/13/05.
    E. Conemaugh enacted 8/09/05.
    Ebensburg enacted 6/27/05.
    Franklin enacted 6/01/05.
    South Fork enacted 6/15/05.
    Stonycreek enacted 11/08/05.
    Canton Borough

    Bradford

    570-673-5700

    		Establishes construction requirements for outdoor fuel burning appliances.Under review by L&I as of 6/08/06.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/21/06.

     

    Enacted 7/10/06.
    Carroll Valley

    Adams

    717-263-2121

    		Proposed ordinance removes amendments to the International Residential Code, Section 5-112 subsections A and B:
    A) R313 is retitled “Fire Protection”
    B) R313.3 (added as follows) Automatic Sprinklers: An automatic sprinkler system designed in accordance with the current edition of the National Fire Protection Association’s Standard 13D, shall be installed in all one and two family dwellings and townhouses constructed after the date of this Part.    		Under review by L&I as of 6/7/2017.

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/9/2017.

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    July 11, 2017 6:00 PM
    Borough of Carroll Valley Office
    5685 Fairfield Rd
    Carroll Valley PA
    Catasauqua Borough

    Lehigh

    610-264-0571

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with are 300 square feet or greater.Under review by L&I as of 9/15/2014.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/14/2014.

    Public Meeting:
    4/6/2015, 7:00 PM
    Catasuqua Borough Hall
    118 Bridge Street
    Catasauqua, PA

    ​Centre Township
    		​Berks
    		​610-775-7185
    		​Requires the installation of key boxes in certain structures for use by the fire code official.

    Applicable structures of new-non-residential buildings; existing non-residential structures where new construction resulting in a physical change to the structure occurs; and existing non-residential structures where a change of use or occupancy classification occurs.

    The operator of the building shall immediately notify the fire code official and provide the new key where a lock is changed or rekeyed. The key to such lock shall be secured in the key box.

    		​Under review by L&I as of 6/1/2022. 

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed.

    PUBLIC MEETING: 
    7/26/2022 7:00 PM
    Township Building
    449 Bucks Hill Road
    Centre Township Berks County, PA

    Enacted 7/26/22
    Chambersburg Borough

    Franklin

    717-264-8020

    		Proposing to adopt Section 508 and 509 of the IFC 2015 edition.Under review by L&I as of 10/21/2019.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 11/15/2019.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING

     

    Enacted December 16, 2019.
    Chambersburg Borough

    Franklin

    717-264-8020

    		Proposing to adopt those provisions of the current edition of the International Fire Code which have not already been adopted by reference in the UCC.Under review by L&I as of 09/09/2013.

     

    Some of the changes found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); letter disapproving ordinance mailed 11/14/2013.

     

    Resubmitted for review 11/14/2013

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 11/15/2013.

     

    Amended-resubmitted for review 8/28/2014

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 9/4/2014

     

    Public Meeting:
    10/13/2014 7:00 PM
    Borough Hall Council Chambers
    100 South Second Street
    Chambersburg PA
    Charlestown Twp

    Chester

    610-240-0326

    Requires a permit for the following construction, repairs and alterations of residential dwellings that are currently exempt under the UCC regulations and/or IRC:

     

    1. The construction, erection, or placement of any accessory structure, which is equal to or greater than 200 square feet, whether or not such accessory structure is connected to any utility.
    2. The construction, erection, or placement of any accessory structure, which is less than 200 square feet if such accessory structure is, provided with any utility service. The applicant shall obtain a permit only for the purpose of inspection for the utility or utilities being installed or provided to the accessory structure.
    3. Manufactured or industrialized housing pursuant to 34 Pa. Code Manufactured or industrialized housing pursuant to 34 Pa. Code 901(a).
    4. Installation of tubing, piping, propane gas burning appliances, equipment or fixtures under the propane and Liquefied Petroleum Gas Act.
    5. Construction of individual sewage disposal systems.

     

    Also, the amendment will exempt the following construction, repairs and alterations of residential dwellings that are currently not exempt under the UCC regulations and/or the IRC.

     

    1. Replacement of windows and doors when there is no change in size of the existing opening.
    2. Re-roofing of less than 25 percent of total area.
    3. Addition or replacement of siding on the exterior of the residential structure.
    4. Repair or replacement of any nonstructural portion of a deck or porch stoop.
    5. Replacement of an appliance switch or receptacle with a switch or receptacle, which is the same or has a like rating.
    6. The repair or replacement of any nonstructural member.
    7. The repair or replacement of any sink, toilet, tub, shower, or similar plumbing fixture without relocation of any drain or venting device.

    		Under review by L&I as of 6/23/11.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 08/26/2011.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING: 11/07/2011, 7:30 PM
    Great Valley Middle School
    255 N. Phoenixville Pike
    Malvern, PA
    Carroll Township

    York

    717-432-4951

    		Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that have a building area of 200 sq. ft. or more.Under review by L&I as of 1/24/05.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 1/26/05.

     

    Enacted 3/15/05.
    Carroll Valley Borough

    Adams

    717-642-8269
    ext. 3

    		I-Fire Code: Adopt Appendix B

     

    I-Residential Code: Add subsections to R313.3 that will require sprinklers in new residential construction, and water flow alarms and outside alarm bells on the mandated sprinkler systems.    		Under review by L&I as of 6/25/04.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503(b); approval letter mailed 7/12/04.

     

    Enacted 9/14/04.

     

    Ordinance challenged. Ordinance upheld 2/1/05. Reconsideration request denied 2/10/05.

     

    Adams County Court of Common Pleas upheld ordinance.
    Chester Township

    Delaware

    610-565-3700
    ext. 245

    		Requires that bedrooms have a floor area of not less than 90 sq. ft., and that all other habitable rooms, except for kitchens, shall have a floor area of not less than 70 sq. ft., in all buildings subject to the requirements of the International Residential Code.

     

    Provides for administrative penalties.    		Under review by L&I as of 8/08/07.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 8/10/07.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    10/4/07, 7:00 PM
    Chester Twp. Mun. Bldg.
    1150 Engle Street
    Chester, PA 19013

     

    Enacted 10/4/07.

     

    Ordinance challenged.

     

    Revised ordinance submitted on 2/4/08. All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 2/05/08.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    3/6/08, 7:00 PM
    Chester Twp. Mun. Bldg.
    1150 Engle Street
    Chester, PA 19013

     

    Enacted 3/6/08.
    Conewago Township

    York

    717-846-2004

    		Requires installation of sprinklers in all new buildings in excess of 5,000 sq. ft., all new buildings housing flammable materials and which are in excess of 3,750 sq. ft., and in all new dwellings except for one- or two-family stand-alone dwellings.Under review by L&I as of 10/22/04.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/28/04.

     

    Ordinance enacted 12/6/04.

     

    Ordinance challenged. Challenge upheld and ordinance rendered null and void 5/24/05.
    Conshohocken Borough

    Montgomery

    610-828-1092

    		Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures in excess of 200 sq. ft.

     

    Reinstitutes a building permit requirement for residential alterations and repairs.

     

    Requires a building permit application to be made for residential emergency repairs within one business day.

     

    (Only first change requires L&I approval.)    		Under review by L&I as of 11/4/04.

     

    First change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 11/15/04.

     

    Enacted 11/10/05.
    Coolbaugh Township

    Monroe

    570-894-8490

    		Adopts Appendices A, B (modified), C, D, E, F, and G of the International Fire Code.Under review by L&I as of 11/08/05.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 11/15/05.

     

    Enacted 12/20/05.

     

    Ordinance challenged.

     

    Challenge upheld and ordinance declared null and void on 3/23/06.
    Coolbaugh Township

    Monroe

    570-894-8490

    		Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and most repairs.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area greater than 200 sq. ft.    		Under review by L&I as of 2/14/05.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 2/15/05.

     

    Enacted 3/15/05.
    Crafton Borough

    Allegheny

    412-208-3000

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 200 sq. ft. or more.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of less than 200 sq. ft., if they have a utility connection.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs and establishes 9 exceptions.    		Under review by L&I as of 8/20/07.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 8/22/07.

     

    Council voted against enactment 6/11/08.
    Cressona Borough

    Schuylkill

    570-668-1241

    		Establishes requirements for outdoor furnaces constructed to supply heat to buildings, swimming pools and saunas.Under review by L&I as of 4/20/09.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 04/22/09.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    6/15/09, 7:30 PM
    Cressona Munic. Bldg.
    68 South Sillyman St.
    Cressona, PA 17929

     

    Enacted 6/15/09.
    Cross Roads Borough

    York

    717-993-2086

    		Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures in excess of 499 sq. ft.Under review by L&I as of 12/3/04.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 12/28/04.

     

    Enacted 3/08/05.

    Dallastown Borough

    York

    717-849-4128

    		Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, except where specifically exempted in this ordinance. Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of more than 250 sq. ft.Under review by L& I as of 7/14/05

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 7/20/05.

     

    Enacted 9/12/05.
    Delaware Township

    Mercer

    724-588-2040

    		Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area larger than 500 sq. ft.Under review by L&I as of 10/18/04.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/19/04.

     

    Ordinance enacted 11/3/04.
    Delta Borough

    York

    717-848-4900, ext. 109

    		Adopts Appendix F (Radon Control Methods) of the International Residential Code.

    Under review by L&I as of 9/21/10.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 9/22/10.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    10/25/10, 7:00 PM
    101 College Avenue
    Delta, PA 17314
    Enacted 10/25/10

     

    Dingman Township

    Pike

    570-296-8455

    		Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area larger than 200 sq. ft.Under review by L&I as of 9/16/04.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 9/22/04.

     

    Enacted 10/19/04.
    Douglass Township

    Berks

    610-408-3631

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that have a building area of 120 sq. ft. or more.Under review by L&I as of 9/29/05.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/05/05.

     

    Enacted 11/01/05.
    Dover Township

    York

    717-845-3674

    		Requires that all residential exit doors above 30" in height from ground level have landings, ramps, stairways, handrails and guardrails as required by the International Residential Code.Under review by L&I as of 3/10/08.

     

    Change found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); disapproval letter mailed 3/11/08.
    Downingtown Borough

    Chester

    610-269-0344

    		Requiring a building permit for the construction, erection, or placement of any accessory structure which is equal to or greater than 200 square feet, whether or not the accessory structure is connected to a utility.

    Requiring a permit for the installation of any utility to an accessory structure regardless of its size.

    Requiring a permit for the replacement or re-shingling of any residential roof.

    Requiring a permit for all decks that are, at any point, 12 inches or greater above the adjacent grade.

    Adoption of Section 506 "Key boxes" of the 2009 International Fire Code in its entirety.

    Violation and penalty - upon conviction a minimum $250 nor more than $1000 plus court costs and in default of payment of said fine and costs, to a term of imprisonment not to exceed 90 days.    		Under review by L&I as of 08/15/2013

     

    Some of the changes found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); letter disapproving ordinance mailed 9/5/2013.

    East Cocalico

    Lancaster

    717-336-1720

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 400 sq. ft. or more.

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of less than 400 sq. ft., if they have a utility connection.

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs and establishes 9 exceptions.

    Under review by L&I as of 3/17/10.

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/19/10.

     

    Enacted 6/2/10.

     

    East Earl Township

    Lancaster

    717-354-5593

    		Adopts Appendices E., F., H., I., J. and K-K13 of the Int. Building Code and Appendices A., B., C., D., F., G., I., K., N., O. and Q of the Int. Residential Code.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of more than 100 sq. ft. or with a lesser area, if served by a utility.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs and specifies thirteen exceptions.

     

    Amends other administrative and enforcement requirements, as allowed by 34 Pa Code §403.102(l).    		Under review by L&I as of 1/30/09.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b), provided Appendix K of IRC is deleted and 3 missing codes are adopted as part of the UCC; approval letter mailed 2/03/09.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    4/14/09, 7:00PM
    East Earl Twp. Bldg.
    4610 Division Highway
    East Earl, PA 17519

     

    Enacted 4/14/09.

     

    Challenged on 5/14/09.
    East Greenville Borough

    Montgomery

    215-679-5912

    		Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes 44 exceptions.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area greater than 119 sq. ft.    		Under review by L&I as of 8/14/08.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b), provided two drafting errors are corrected; approval letter mailed 8/18/08.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    10/6/08, 7:30PM
    E. Greenville Borough Bldg.
    206 Main Street
    E. Greenville, PA 18041

     

    Enacted 10/6/08.
    East Greenville Borough

    Montgomery

    215-679-5912

    		Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a floor area equal to or greater than 200 sq. ft.

    Exempts uncovered decks that are no more than 30” above grade only if the deck area does not exceed 200 sq. ft.    		Under review by L&I as of 5/20/11.

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/24/11.

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    6/28/11, 7:30PM
    East Greenville Boro Hall
    206 Main Street
    E. Greenville, PA 18041
    East Hempfield Township

    Lancaster

    717-898-3100

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 400 sq. ft. or more and for those with a lesser building area that are served by a utility.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs and establishes 9 exceptions.

     

    Adopts Appendix F (Radon Control Methods) of the International Residential Code 2006.    		Under review by L&I as of 10/06/08.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b), provided two drafting errors are corrected; approval letter mailed 10/07/08.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    11/19/08, 7:30 PM
    E. Hempfield Twp. Bldg.
    1700 Nissley Road
    Landisville, PA 17538

     

    Enacted 11/19/08.
    East Lansdowne Borough

    Delaware

    610-565-7520

    		Requires a building permit for renovations/repairs consistent with the 2015 International Residential Code.

    Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a floor area greater than 200 sq. ft. in size or containing a utility.

    Plumbing/Building Code – Sanitary Sewer – Requires a two way clean out to be installed for sanitary sewers.    		Under review by L&I as of 7/15/2016.

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    9/12/2016 6:30 PM
    East Lansdowne Borough Hall
    155 Lexington Ave
    East Lansdowne PA
    East Nantmeal Township

    Chester

    610-987-9290

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 200 sq. ft or more.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of less than 200 sq. ft. and that have a utility connection.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes 9 exceptions.    		Under review by L&I as of 4/11/05.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 4/21/05.

     

    Enacted 6/05/05.
    East Pennsboro Township

    Cumberland

    717-732-0711

    		Excludes from building permit requirements all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that have a building area of less than 200sq. ft., as long as they have no utility connections.

     

    Excludes from residential building permit requirements only those repairs and alterations excluded in section R105.2 of the International Residential Code.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential decks that are attached to another structure.    		Under review by L&I as of 3/17/05.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/28/05.

     

    Enacted 4/20/05.
    East Pikeland Township

    Chester

    610-933-1770

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 200 sq. ft or more.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of less than 200 sq. ft. and that have a utility connection.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes 9 exceptions.    		Under review by L&I as of 2/25/05.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/08/05.

     

    Enacted 4/05/05.
    Edgmont Township

    Delaware

    610-459-1662

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of more than 300 sq. ft, or, if 300 sq. ft. or less and having a utility connection.

     

    Requires a building permit for residential alterations and repairs and establishes 9 exceptions.    		Under review by L&I as of 3/09/06.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/15/06.

     

    Enacted 4/19/06.
    Edgmont Township

    Delaware

    610-459-1662

    		The ordinance proposes to eliminate and exclude Section R310.6 Alterations or repairs of existing basements, from the 2015 International Residential Building Code and such alterations or repairs of existing basements creating habitable space in such existing basements, except as otherwise provided in Section R310.1 of the 2015 International Residential Code, shall require emergency escape and rescue opening.Under review by L&I as of 2/6/2020.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/29/2020.

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    8/11/2020, 8:00 PM
    Edgmont Township Building
    1000 Gradyville Rd
    Gradyville, PA 19039

    Challenge received by the Department on 9/11/2020.
    Edinboro Borough

    Erie

    814-734-1812
    ext. 130

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area in excess of 192 sq. ft.Under review by L&I as of 1/28/10.
    Edinboro Borough

    Erie

    814-734-1812
    ext. 130

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area in excess of 192 sq. ft.Under review by L&I as of 1/28/10.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 2/01/10.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    3/9/2010, 6:30 PM
    City Hall
    124 Meadville Street
    Edinboro, PA 16412

     

    Enacted 3/9/10.
    Elizabeth Township

    Lancaster

    717-299-5251

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 400 sq. ft or more.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of less than 400 sq. ft. that have a utility connection.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes 9 exceptions.    		Under review by L&I as of 4/25/05.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/02/05.

     

    Enacted 6/14/05.
    Elk Township

    Chester

    610-692-9232

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 400 sq. ft. or more.

    Under review by L&I as of 9/28/10

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 9/29/10.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    Nov. 1, 2010, 6:30 PM
    Elk Twp. Municipal Bldg.
    952 Chesterville Road
    Lewisville, PA 19351

    Elkland Township

    Sullivan

    570-326-6555

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area greater than 500 sq. ft.Under review by L&I as of 3/23/07.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/26/07.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    5/1/07, 7:00 PM
    Elkland Twp. Municipal Bldg
    Kobbe Road
    Forksville, PA 18616

     

    Enacted 5/1/07.
    Ephrata Township

    Lancaster

    724-282-3141

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area equal to or greater than 400 sq. ft.

    Requires a permit for the purpose of inspection for a utility or utilities being installed or provided to an accessory structure that is less than 400 sq. ft.    		Under review by L&I as of 8/3/2020

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 8/19/2020.

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    9/1/2020, 7:00 PM
    Ephrata Township Office
    265 Akron Road
    Ephrata PA 17522
    Ephrata Township

    Lancaster

    717-336-3015

    		Allows the installation of an automatic sprinkler system along with metal bar joists and a reinforced concrete floor system in all residential use group buildings and dwellings, in lieu of using a concrete masonry party wall as required by Section 3.707.1 of the Township's UCC ordinance.Under review by L&I as of 2/25/2008.

     

    Changes found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); disapproval letter mailed 02/26/08.
    Ephrata Township

    Lancaster

    717-336-3015

    		Adopts Appendix F (Radon Control Methods) of the International Residential Code.Under review by L&I as of 5/08/07.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/10/07.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    6/19/07, 7:00 AM
    Ephrata Twp. Bldg.
    265 Akron Road
    Ephrata, PA 17522

     

    Enacted 6/19/07.
    Exeter Township

    Berks

    610-779-4888

    		Adopts Appendices E, F, and G of the International Fire Code 2006, establishes fines and permits fire authorities to set geographic limits for certain hazardous storage uses.Under review by L&I as of 2/03/06.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 2/13/06.

     

    Enacted on 3/27/06.

     

    Ordinance challenged.

     

    Revised ordinance submitted and all changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 1/30/08.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    4/28/08, 6:45 PM
    Township Hall
    4975 DeMoss Road
    Reading, PA 19606

     

    Enacted 4/28/08.

    Municipality

    County

    Phone Number

    Proposed Changes

    Status

    Fairview Township

    York

    717-901-5222

    Proposed exemption of residential accessory structures that are less than 400 square feet, provided the structure will not be equipped with heating, cooling, electric, water or sewer service.

     

    Proposed exemption of those permit exclusions set forth in R105.2 of the 2009 International Residential Code relating to alterations which do not make structural changes or changes to the means of egress to a residential building.

     

    Proposed exemption of those permit exclusions set forth in R105.2 of the 2009 International Residential Code relating to repairs to residential structures.

    Approval Letter 4/11/2012

     

    Meeting April 30, 2012 7:00PM
    Fairview Township Municipal Building
    599 Lewisberry Road
    New Cumberland, PA 17070

    Falls Township

    Bucks

    215-949-9000

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures larger than 500 sq. ft.

     

    Requires a building permit for alterations and repairs in all buildings.    		Under review by L&I as of 9/16/04.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 9/22/04.

     

    Enacted 10/19/04.
    Fishing Creek Township

    Columbia

    570-925-6205

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of more than 500 sq. ft. or if less than 500 sq. ft. and served by any utility.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs that are excluded by 34 Pa Code Â§403.62.

     

    Establishes permit requirements for recreational cabins that owners want to occupy as permanent residences.    		Under review by L&I as of 8/25/09.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 8/28/09.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    10/7/09, 6:00 PM
    Township Building
    3188 SR 487
    Orangeville, PA 17859

     

    Enacted 10/7/09.
    Forty Fort Borough

    Luzerne

    570-287-8586

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 120 sq. ft or more.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of less than 120 sq. ft. and that have a utility connection.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes 9 exceptions.    		Under review by L&I as of 11/08/06.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 11/09/06.

     

    Enacted 12/18/06.
    Forty Fort Borough

    Luzerne

    570-287-8586 ext. 37

    		Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes 5 exceptions.Under review by L&I as of 11/22.10.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 11/24/10.
    Forward Township

    Allegheny

    412-384-1761

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area in excess of 300 sq. ft.Under review by L&I as of 11/07/07.

     

    Enacted 1/7/08.
    Fountain Hill Borough

    Lehigh

    610-867-0301

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs pursuant to the International Residential Code 2009 Chapter 1 Section 105.

     

    Requires a building permit for Utility and Miscellaneous use structures.

     

    Requires a plumbing permit for the installation of a water heater in any structure

     

    Requires a permit for fireplace installation or alteration, permanently wired appliances being changed over or altered.

     

    Occupancy of any structure which is altered or erected without securing the permits required is hereby declared unlawful and a violation of the UCC, unless the alteration or erection would otherwise be exempt from permit requirements pursuant to the International Residential Code 2009, Section R 105.2.

     

    Establishment of a section titled Emergency Escape and Rescue Requirements requiring all habitable space and every sleeping room shall comply with the provisions of Chapter 3, Section 310 of the International Residential Code 2009.

    Under review by L&I as of 6/14/2013.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/19/2013.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    8/5/13 7 p.m.
    Borough of Fountain Hill
    941 Long Street
    Fountain Hill, PA 18015

    City of Franklin

    Venango

    814-437-1430

    		Requires a permit for fences over 2 feet high for commercial buildings.

     

    Requires a building permit for all window awnings 32 square feet and larger.

     

    Requires a building permit for fences over 2 feet high for residential buildings.

     

    Requires a building permit for all decks for residential buildings.    		Under review by L&I as of 9/19/2016.

    All changes found to be in compliance with
    35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 09/26/2016.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    11/14/2016, 7:00 PM
    City of Franklin Council Chambers
    430 13th Street
    Franklin PA 16323

    Germany Township

    Adams

    717-334-6718

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area in excess of 250 sq. ft.

    Under review by L&I as of 10/15/10.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/19/10.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING: Dec. 13, 2010 6:00 PM
    427 Mengus Road
    Littlestown, PA 17340

     

    Enacted 12/13/10.

     

    Greater Jefferson Area COG: Boroughs of Brookville, Summerville and Timblin (but not Big Run), and Townships of Barnett, Bell, Beaver, Clover, Eldred, Gaskill, Heath, Henderson, Knox, McCalmont, Oliver, Perry, Polk, Porter, Ringgold, Rose, Union, Warsaw, Washington, Winslow and Young.

    Jefferson

    814-265-8539

    		Requires a building permit for all residential electrical service upgrades or renovations.Under review by L&I as of 5/26/05.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/09/05.
    Green Lane Borough

    Montgomery

    610-476-7212

    		Restricts the sale of certain pyrotechnics and open burning, and establishes fines for violations of these restrictions.Under review by L&I as of 5/09/06.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/17/06.

     

    Enacted 7/13/06.

    Hamburg Borough

    Berks

    610-372-7700

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 300 sq. ft. or more and for those with a lesser building area that are served by a utility.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs and establishes 8 exceptions.

    Under review by L&I as of 7/19/10.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 7/20/10.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    8/23/10, 7:00 PM
    Hamburg Municipal Ctr.
    61 North Third Street
    Hamburg, PA 19526

     

    Enacted 8/23/10.

     

    Hamilton Township

    Adams

    717-232-5000

    		Adopts Appendix B of the International Fire Code.

     

    Requires installation of sprinklers in buildings with two or more family dwellings and in all townhouses, and water-flow alarms on these systems.    		Under review by L&I as of 11/08/07.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 11/19/07.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    4/7/08, 7:00 PM
    Hamilton Twp. Mun. Bldg.
    272 Mummerts Church Road
    Abbottstown, PA 17301

     

    Enacted 4/7/08.

     

    Ordinance challenged 5/5/08.

     

    Continuance granted on hearing on 10/1/08, pending decision to adopt residential sprinkler requirements as part of UCC.

     

    Ordinance challenge dismissed as settled, ended and discontinued on Oct. 6, 2011.
    Hamiltonban Township

    Adams

    717-642-0022

    		Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area in excess of 250 sq. ft.Under review by L&I as of 6/27/05.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/28/05.

     

    Enacted 8/02/05.
    Hanover Township

    Northampton

    610-865-3664

    		Adopts the requirements (including Appendices) of the International Fire Code not adopted by 34 Pa Code §403.21.Under review by L&I as of 4/21/09.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 4/22/09.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    5/26/09, 7:00 PM
    Municipal Building
    3630 Jacksonville Road
    Bethlehem, PA 18017

     

    Enacted 6/23/09.

     

    Ordinance challenged 7/23/09.

     

    Dismissed as moot, discontinued and ended February 6, 2012.
    Hazle Township

    Luzerne

    570-233-0121

    		Requires that residential sprinkler system drawings be designed or approved by a licensed design professional or a NICET certified professional, and that such systems be installed and tested by a certified sprinkler installer.Under review by L&I as of 12/01/10.

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 12/02/10.

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    1/11/11, 5:30 PM
    Hazle Twp. Building
    103 West 23rd Street
    Hazleton, PA 18202

     

    Ordinance not enacted.
    Hazle Township

    Luzerne

    570-453-2466

    		I-Residential Code: Amends section M1804.2.5.1 to require direct vent terminations of not less than 7 ft., when the manufacturer does not specify a clearance height over a walkway, balcony or deck area.Under review by L&I as of 9/26/05.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/18/05.

     

    Enacted 11/14/05.
    Hazle Township

    Luzerne

    570-453-2466

    		Requires a building permit for all detached accessory structures.

     

    I-Residential Code: Amends sections R309.1, R403.1, R403.1.3, R405.1, R502.2.1, R602.8, R611.1, R1004.1, M1401, P2904.5.1, Table P2904.4.1, Table 2904.5., Table P3002.1, Table P3202.4, P3201.4, P3113.1, and E3601.    		Under review by L&I as of 12/29/04.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 1/6/05.

     

    Enacted 2/2/05.

     

    Challenged; settled on 6/23/05 after ordinance was amended.
    Hazleton City

    Luzerne

    570-455-2999

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures of more than 120 sq. ft.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, except for painting, papering, tiling, carpeting and similar finish work.

     

    Requires a permit for siding on residential and commercial buildings.

     

    Amends other administrative and enforcement requirements, as allowed by 34 Pa Code §403.102(l).    		Under review by L&I as of 1/20/09.

     

    All changes requiring L&I approval found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 1/22/09.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    4/23/09, 6:30 PM
    Hazleton City Hall
    40 North Church Street
    Hazleton, PA 18201

     

    Enacted 6/18/09
    Rescinded 1/22/2014
    Hazleton City

    Luzerne

    570-459-4925

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures of more than 120 sq. ft.

     

    Requires a building permit for all alterations to residential buildings with the exception of painting, papering, tiling, carpeting, and similar work.

     

    Requires a building permit for all repairs to residential buildings with the exception of painting, papering, tiling, carpeting and similar work.

     

    Requires a building permit for all siding installation on residential and commercial buildings.

     

    Requires a building permit for all fences; oil derricks; retaining walls over 3 feet in height; all water tanks; all sidewalks and driveways; and all decks.

     

    The City of Hazelton issues residential permits for one (1) year. Permits may be renewed for one year at the discretion of the Building Code Official is the work is not completed.    		Under review by L&I as of 12/20/2013.

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503(b); approval letter mailed 1/07/2014.
    Hilltown Township

    Bucks

    267-454-2260

    		Proposed ordinance requiring permits for:
    • Construction, erection or placement of any accessory structure that is equal to or greater than 250 square feet
    • Construction, erection or placement of any accessory structure that is less than 250 square feet, if the structure is to be provided with any utility service
    • All alterations or repairs to residential buildings otherwise exempt from the UCC by Act 92 of 2004, subject to certain exceptions
    		Under review by L&I as of 11/17/2023

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    10/23/2023 7 PM
    Hilltown Township Municipal Building
    13 W Creamery Rd
    Perkasie PA 18944

    11/27/2023 Meeting
    Honey Brook Township

    Chester

    610-273-3970

    		Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures larger than 499 sq. ft.Under review by L&I as of 8/20/04.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503(b); approval letter mailed 8/27/04.

     

    Enacted 10/13/04.

    Indian Lake Borough

    Somerset

    814-443-4681

    		Adopts the requirements of 35 P.S. § 7210.902 (b) for enforcement of UCC in all uncertified buildings.Under review by L&I as of 2/23/09.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 2/24/09.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    4/8/09, 6:00 PM
    Borough Office
    1301 Causeway Drive
    Central City, PA 15926

     

    Enacted 4/08/09.
    Ingram Borough

    Allegheny

    412-281-5227

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 200 sq. ft. or more and for those with a lesser building area that are served by a utility.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs and establishes 9 exceptions.    		Under review by L&I as of 8/25/06.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 8/29/06.

     

    Enacted 10/09/06.

    Jefferson Hills Boro

    Allegheny

    412-655-7735

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area exceeding 300 sq. ft.Under review by L&I as of 09/09/2013.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 9/12/2013.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    10/09/2013 6:00 PM
    Jefferson Hills Municipal Center
    925 Old Clairton Road
    Jefferson Hills PA 15025-3133
    Jefferson Township

    Berks

    610-987-9290

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 500 sq. ft. or more and for those with a lesser building area that are served by a utility.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs and establishes 9 exceptions.    		Under review by L&I as of 3/14/07.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/15/07.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    5/12/07, 9:00 AM
    Jefferson Twp. Mun. Bldg.
    5 Solly Lane
    Bernville, PA 19506

     

    Enacted 5/12/07.

    Municipality

    County

    Phone Number

    Proposed Changes

    Status

    Kenhorst Borough

    Berks

    610-775-0888

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 400 sq. ft. or more and for those with a lesser building area that are served by a utility.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs and establishes 9 exceptions.    		Under review by L&I as of 6/24/08.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/25/08.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    8/7/08, 7:30 PM
    Kenhorst Borough Hall
    339 S. Kenhorst Blvd.
    Kenhorst, PA 19607
    Kennedy Township

    Allegheny

    412-787-5422

    		Establishes a number of changes relative to building permits, including: requiring permits for most alterations and repairs; limiting the validity of building permits to 180 days; regulating all decks and residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area greater than 120 sq. ft.; and establishing municipal administrative penalties.Under review by L&I as of 11/20/09.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 11/23/09.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    Dec. 30, 2009, 7:00 AM
    Kennedy Twp. Bldg.
    340 Forest Grove Road
    Coraopolis, PA 15108

     

    Enacted 12/30/09.
    Kidder Township

    Carbon

    570-722-8179

    		Requires a building permit for any residential utility and miscellaneous use structure with a building area exceeding 200 sq. ft.

     

    Amends UCC by exempting from a permit only the residential work listed in the I-Residential Code (section R105.2)    		Under review by L&I as of 3/14/05.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/29/05.

     

    Enacted 2/17/05.
    Kulpmont Borough

    Northumberland

    570-373-3782

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 120 sq. ft. or more and for those with a lesser building area that are served by a utility.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs and establishes 9 exceptions.    		Under review by L&I as of 7/11/07.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 7/12/07.
    Kutztown Borough

    Berks

    610-683-3290

    		Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area larger than 200 sq. ft., but limits compliance with footer and foundation requirements to structures of this type only when over 400 sq. ft.

     

    Amends UCC by exempting from a permit only the residential work listed in the I-Residential Code (section R105.2).    		Under review by L&I as of 3/21/05.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/29/05.

     

    Enacted 5/24/05.

    Lackawaxen Township

    Pike

    570-685-2990

    		Requires a building permit for utility and miscellaneous use structures that are accessory to detached one family dwellings with a building area of 400 to 1000 square feet and shall be built in accordance with the current edition of the IRC. Except for any provisions requiring frost protection. Structures not requiring frost protection must be detached, one story, light frame construction with any eave height of 10 feet or less and have a building area of 1000 square feet or less.Under review by L&I as of 3/06/14.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/21/2014.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    5/19/14, 7:00 PM
    Lackawaxen Twp Building
    169 Urban Road
    Hawley PA 18428
    Lackawaxen Township

    Pike

    570-296-6453

    		Requires a building permit for finishing residential basements, converting rooms to bedrooms and conversion of any non-habitable space to a habitable space.

     

    Requires a building permit for decks attached to dwelling units.

     

    Seeks to reinstitute a requirement for the installation of hard-wired smoke detectors when residential dwellings are altered or added on to.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures of 100 sq. ft. or more.

     

    Ordinance revision: residential utility and miscellaneous structures of 400 sq. ft. or more require a building permit.    		Under review by L&I as of 1/09/06.

     

    All changes except smoke detector requirement found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 1/17/06.

     

    Enacted 6/21/06.

     

    Revision under review by L&I as of 12/10/08.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 12/12/08.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    1/21/09, 6:30 PM
    Twp. Municipal Bldg.
    116 Township Road
    Lackawaxen, PA 18435

     

    Enacted 1/21/09.
    Lancaster City

    Lancaster

    717-291-4700

    Administrative Amendments; Section 403.1(b)(3) by changing 1,000 square feet to 200 square feet. Section 403.42(c)(1) by deleting from subsection (vi) "cabinets and similar finishing work"; and by deleting from subsection (xiii) "Window replacement without structural change."

     

    Revisions:
    Amendment of Section 403.1(b)(3) by changing 1,000 square feet to 200 square feet.

     

    Amendment to Section 403.42(c)(1) by deleting from subsection (vi) "cabinets and similar finishing work"; and by deleting from subsection (xiii) "Window replacement without structural change."

     

    Amendment to Section 403.42a(b) by adding language relating to permit fees.

     

    Amendment to Section 403.45 Inspections, subsection (c) by adding language relating to structures, equipment, or other systems not ready for the scheduled inspection, requiring the contractor to be responsible for payment of additional fees.

    Revision under review by L&I as of 03/21/2012.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 03/28/2012.

     

    Revision under review by L&I as of: 5/4/2012.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/9/2012. Approval letter mailed 5/10/2012.

     

    Public Hearing:
    6/12/2012 7:30pm
    Council Chambers
    100 South Queen Street
    Lancaster, PA

    Lancaster City

    Lancaster

    570-296-6453

    		Administrative Amendments; Sections 403.62 through 403.65 relating to permit requirements and exceptions, permit applications, the grant, denial and effect of permits, inspections, and certificates of use and occupancy for residential buildings are hereby amended to conform to Sections 403-42 through 403.46 so that the requirements for residential buildings and noresidential buildings and structures are the same.

     

    A building permit shall be required for the erection, construction or placement of detached utility and miscellaneous use structures, such as private garages, carports, greenhouses, gazebos and shed accessory to single family homes, if greater than 200 square feet in building area.

     

    Where detached utility and miscellansous use structures, such as provate garages, carports, greenhouses, gazebos and sheds accessory to single family homes of 200 square feet or less in building area are connected to a public utility, an appropriate permit for the public utility connection is required.

     

    A building permit shall be required for residential alterations or repairs as set forth in Section 403.62 of the Uniform Construction Code.    		Revision under review by L&I as of 9/15/11.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 9/23/11.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    10/11/11, 7:30 PM
    Council Chambers
    100 South Queen Street
    Lancaster, PA

     

    Council vote scheduled for:
    10/25/11, 7:30 PM
    Council Chambers
    100 South Queen Street
    Lancaster, PA
    Lancaster City

    Lancaster

    570-296-6453

    		Proposes technical amendments to the International Residential Code Section 1, Sections: R110.2 Use and Occupancy; R202 Definition of Building Sewer; R314.1 Smoke Detection and Notification; R301.2(1) Climate and Geographic Design Criteria; R319.1 Site Address; R322.1.6 Protection of mechanical and electrical systems; R322.2.1 Elevation Requirements; R403.1 Footings; R403.1.1 Footings Minimum Size; R602.3.1 Bearing Studs; R602.3.1 Bearing Studs Exceptions; M1801.3.2 Flue Passageways; P2603.6 Freezing; P2719 Floor Drains; P2903.10 Hose Bibb; P2903.7 Size of Water Service Mains, Branch Mains and Risers; P2905.4Water service pipe; Appendix H Patio Covers

     

    Proposes technical amendments to the International Building Code Section 2, Sections: 202 Definition of building code official; 301.2 Address identification required; 903.4 Sprinkler system monitoring and alarms; 907.6.5 Monitoring; 907.6.5.1 Automatic telephone dialing devices; 912.2.2 Fire department connections-existing buildings; 912.4 Signs; 1608.1 Snow loads general; 1612.3 Establishing of flood hazard areas; 3303.4 Vacant lot; 3303.6 Utility connections; 3303 Demolition; 3307 Protection of adjoining property; B101.1 Application; B101.2Membership; B101.3 Notice of meeting; B101.4 Board decision; B101.5 Application for appeal; B101.6 Fees; Appendix H 101.1 General; Appendix H 104 Identification.

     

    Proposes technical amendments to the International Mechanical Code Sections: 506.3 Ducts serving type 1 hoods; 507 Commercial kitchen hoods; 507.1 General; 801.18.2 Flue passageways;

     

    Proposes technical amendments to the International Plumbing Code, Sections: 202 Definition building sewer; 301.3 Connections to the sanitary drainage system; 301.6 Prohibited locations; 302.2 Industrial wastes; 305.6 Freezing; 412 Floor drains; 603.1 Water service pipe; 608.15.4.2 Hose connection; 803 Special wastes; 1003 Interceptors and sewers, Sub section 1003.1; 1113 Sumps.

     

    Proposes amendments for violations and penalties establishing fines ranging from $100 to $1000 with additional step increase on secondary and third offenses. Establishes acceptable time frames for corrective actions and fines for failure to conduct corrective actions.    		Revision under review by L&I as of 03/25/2013.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    4/23/2013, 7:30 PM
    Council Chambers
    100 South Queen Street
    Lancaster, PA
    Lawrenceville Borough

    Tioga

    570-827-2066

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of more than 256 sq. ft.Under review by L&I as of 6/30/05.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 7/13/05.

     

    Enacted 9/06/05.
    Leesport Borough

    Berks

    610-987-9290

    		Adopting §506 of the 2018 International Fire Code for the installation of key boxes in certain structures for use by the code official.

    Under review by L&I as of 11/21/2023.

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    2​/21/2024 at 6:00 PM
    Leesport Borough Hall
    27 South Canal Street
    Leesport, PA

    Lehighton Borough

    Carbon

    610-398-0904

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 250 square feet or greater.Under review by L&I as of 10/08/2014.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 11/17/2014.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    11/24/2014 at 7:30 PM
    Lehighton Borough Municipal Building
    1 Constitution Ave
    Lehighton PA
    Liberty Borough

    Tioga

    570-324-6372

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of more than 400 sq. ft.Under review by L&I as of 4/03/06.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 4/6/06.

     

    Enacted 4/18/06.
    Ligonier Borough

    Westmoreland

    724-238-5877

    		Requires a building permit for outdoor fuel burning appliances, establishes specifications and limits the types of fuel for these appliances.Under review by L&I as of 6/03/08.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/05/08.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    10/6/08, 6:45 PM
    Ligonier Town Hall
    120 East Main Street
    Ligonier, PA 15658

     

    Enacted 10/6/08.
    Limerick Township

    Montgomery

    215-661-0400

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures.Under review by L&I as of 3/13/07.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/14/07.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    4/26/07, 7:00 PM
    Limerick Twp. Mun. Bldg.
    646 West Ridge Pike
    Limerick, PA 19468

     

    Enacted 4/26/07.
    Liverpool Borough

    Perry

    717-975-2840

    		Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures exceeding 199 sq. ft.Under review by L&I as of 2/18/05.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 2/23/05.

     

    Enacted 4/11/05.
    Lower Allen Township

    Cumberland

    717-975-7575

    		Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures exceeding 200 sq. ft. or any sized utility and miscellaneous use structure that has heating or cooling equipment or is connected to a utility.

     

    Requires a building permit for certain residential repairs and alterations.

     

    Requires a building permit for residential decks that are attached to residential dwellings.    		Under review by L&I as of 12/28/04.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 1/6/05.

     

    Enacted 1/24/05.
    Lower Chichester Township

    Delaware

    610-532-2884

    		Proposes an ordinance for automatic sprinkler system or systems for newly constructed buildings and existing buildings and supersedes any and all provisions and requirements found in the IBC, Chapters 9 and 34, the IEBC and the IRC.Under review by L&I as of 12/17/2014.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503(b): approval letter mailed 12/30/2014.

     

    Public Meeting:
    2/16/2015 at 7:30 PM
    Lower Chichester Township
    Municipal Building
    1410 Market Street
    Linwood PA 19061

     

      

    Enacted 2/16/2015

     

    Challenge 3/17/2015

    Lower Chichester Township

    Delaware

    610-532-2884

    		Requires a building permit for utility and miscellaneous use structures that are accessory to detached one-family dwellings that are 80 square feet or greater.

     

    Utility and miscellaneous use structures that are less than 80 square feet and that contain utilities will require permitting for those utilities.

     

    Proposes requiring a two way clean out to be installed in addition to the guidelines in Section 708 of the International Plumbing Code.

     

    Proposes requiring a building permit for all alterations and repairs to residential buildings as required by the IBC 2009.    		Under review by L&I as of 12/17/2014.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503(b): approval letter mailed 01/02/2015.
    Lower Macungie Township

    Lehigh

    610-966-4343

    		Requires a building permit for all residential alterations or repairs, except for those excluded by the International Residential Code.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures exceeding 250 sq. ft.

     

    Requires a building permit for the installation of all hot water heaters.

     

    Requires a building permit for the installation or alteration of all fireplaces or permanently wired appliances.

     

    Requires that all habitable spaces or sleeping rooms comply with section 310 of the International Residential Code.    		Under review by L&I as of 10/18/05.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/20/05.

     

    Enacted 12/01/05.
    Lower Merion Township

    Montgomery

    610-645-6200

    		Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 200 sq. ft. or more.

     

    Requires a building permit for the alteration and repair of all residential buildings.    		Under review by L&I as of 11/18/04.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 11/24/04.

     

    Enacted 12/15/04.
    Lower Nazareth Township

    Northampton

    610-759-7434

    		Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of more than 500 sq. ft.Under review by L&I as of 12/13/04.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 12/28/04.

     

    Enacted 2/01/05.
    Lower Pottsgrove

    Montgomery

    610-323-0436

    		Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes 7 exceptions.Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures exceeding 225 sq. ft. and any of these structures that have a building area of 225 sq. ft. or less and are served by utilities.Under review by L&I as of 12/02/05.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 12/14/05.
    Loyalsock Township

    Lycoming

    570-323-6151

    		Adopts numerous portions of the International Fire Code 2009 not referenced in the International Building Code and not otherwise enforceable.Under review by L&I as of 9/30/09.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b), if ordinance is adopted after adoption of 2009 International Codes; approval letter mailed 10/13/09.

     

    Public Meeting:
    Jan. 12, 2010, 8:00 PM
    Loyalsock Twp. Bldg.
    2501 East Third Street
    Loyalsock, PA 17701

     

    Enacted 1/12/10.
    Loyalsock Township

    Lycoming

    570-323-6151

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area exceeding 500 sq. ft.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations except for minor framing changes needed to replace windows and doors.    		Under review by L&I as of 5/30/08.

     

    Changes other than the effective date found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/02/08.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    7/22/08, 7:45 PM
    Loyalsock Twp. Bldg.
    2501 East Third Street
    Loyalsock, PA 17701

     

    Enacted: 8/12/08
    Loyalsock Township

    Lycoming

    570-323-6151

    		Revocation of the Township’s International Fire Code, designated as Ordinance No. 339 and to revert back to the current PA UCC with all of its provisions.Under review by L&I as of 3/13/13.

     

    Changes other than the effective date found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); if ordinance is adopted after adoption of 2009 International Codes; approval letter mailed 03/18/13.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    5/14/13, 7:15 PM
    Loyalsock Twp. Bldg.
    2501 East Third Street
    Loyalsock, PA 17701

    Macungie Borough

    Lehigh

    610-966-2503

    Requires a permit for accessory structures greater than 200 square feet.

     

    Requires a permit for accessory structures <200 square feet if provided with a utility service connection. Permit is only required for the inspection of the utility or utilities being installed to the accessory structure.

     

    Requires a permit for the installation of water tanks supported directly upon grade if the capacity exceeds 2,500 gallons and a ratio of height to diameter or width exceeds 2 to 1.

     

    Requires a permit for an uncovered deck where the floor of the deck is eighteen (18”) inches or more above grade.

    		Under review by L & I as of 7/25/12.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 8/9/12.
    Mahanoy City Borough

    Schuylkill

    570-773-2150

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 200 sq. ft. or more and for those with a lesser building area that are served by a utility.

     

    Requires that all new residential buildings comply with Appendix F (Radon Control Methods) of the International Residential Code 2009 or its successor codes.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs and establishes a number of exceptions.

    		Under review by L&I as of 2/23/11.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 2/25/11.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    April 12, 2011 7:00 PM
    Mahanoy City Boro Hall
    239 East Pine Street
    Mahanoy City, PA 17948

     

    Enacted 4/12/11.
    Maidencreek Township

    Berks

    610-926-4920

    		Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 600 sq. ft. or more, and for the same structures with a lesser building area, if they are served by utilities.Under review by L&I as of 5/16/06.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/23/06.

     

    Enacted 6/8/06.
    Manchester Township

    York

    717-764-4646

    		Adopts the requirements of 34 Pa Code §403.28 (b) for use in approving "uncertified buildings."

    Under review by L&I as of 4/1/11.

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 4/4/11.

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    5/10/11, 7:00 PM
    Township Bldg.
    3200 Farmtrail Road
    York, PA 17406

    Enacted 5/10/11.

    Manchester Township

    York

    717-764-4646

    		Requires all new or altered buildings to support certain municipal and county emergency services communications.Under review by L&I as of 9/20/07.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 9/26/07.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    11/13/07, 7:00 PM
    Manchester Twp. Bldg.
    3200 Farmtrail Road
    York, PA 17406

     

    Manheim Borough

    Lancaster

    717-665-2461
    ext. 18

    		Establishes a number of requirements pertaining to the drilling, installation and testing of geothermal heat pump systems.Under review by L&I as of 7/9/09.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 7/14/09.
    Manheim Township

    Lancaster

    717-569-6406

    		Summary of amendments, additions and deletions:

    403.43.(g) Grant, Denial and Effect of Permits deleted and replaced; 403.44 Subsection (d) added to include a Administrative Bulletin and Standard Design Bulletin as a form of communication; 403.45 New provisions added regarding Inspection fees; 403.62a Amendments to Permit Applications; 403.62 Amendment and additions to Permit Requirements and Exemptions; 403.63(g) Amendments and additions to Grant Denial and Effect of Permits; 403.64(h) New provisions regarding Re-Inspection and Construction added;

    IRC R202 Amendment to Building Sewer Definition; R301.2(1) Table Modifications; R319 Amendments to Site Address; R403 .1 Footings amended; R405.1.1 Footings amended; R405.1.1 Drainage system replaces sewer system; R.405 Amendments and additions to Foundation Drainage; R702.7 Amended to remove class I vapor retarders; R801.3 Amendments to Roof Drainage; P2603 .5 Amendments to Freezing; P2719 Amendments to Floor Drains; P2902.1 Additions to Potable Water; P2903.7 Amendments to Size of Water Mains; Appendices F, H and K Adopted;

    IBC 901.8 Amended; 903.2.1.3 Group A-1 amended; 903.2.1.3 Group A-3 amended; 903.2.1.4 Group A-4 amended; 903.2.3 Group E amended; 903.2.4 Group F-1 and F-2 amended; 903.2.7 Group M amended; 903.2.9 Group S-1; 903.2.9.1 Repair Garages amended; 903.2.10 Group S-2 amended; 903.2 New subsection added; 912.2.2 Amendments to Fire Department Connections; 912.5 Amendments to Signs; 1028 Exist Discharge amended; 1405.3.1 Class I and II vapor retarders amended; 1608.1 Snow Loads General deleted and replaced; 1608.2 Ground Snow Loads deleted; 1803.2 Investigations Required is amended; Appendix HlOl.2 Deleted; Appendix H108 Deleted; Appendix H110 Deleted; Appendix H112 Deleted; Appendix H113 Deleted; Appendix H114 Deleted;

    IFC 307.4.2 Recreation fires is amended; Chapter 4 Emergency Planning and Preparedness adopted; 401.2 Approval amended; Chapter 5 Fire Service Features adopted; 505.1 Address Identification amended; 506.1 Amended; Chapter 6 Building Services and Systems adopted; 903.2.1.1 Group A-1 revised; 903.2.1.3 Group A-3 revised; 903.2.1.4 Group A-4 revised; 903.2.3 Group E revised; 903.2.4 Group F-1 and Group F-2; 903.2.7 Group M revised; 903.2.9 Group S-1 revised; 903.2.9.1 Repair garages amended; 903.2.9. 10 Group S-2 amended; 903.2 Amended by adding new subsect ions; 903.4 Sprinkler system supervision and alarms amended; 907.6.6 Monitoring is amended; 912.2.2 Amended; 912.4 Amended; 1028 Amended; 5608 Amended;

    IPC 302.2 Industrial Wastes amended; 305.4 Freezing amended; 603.1 Water service pipe is a mended; 803 Special wastes are amended by adding a new subsection; 100 3.1 Interceptors and Separators is amended (revised per comments); 1113 Sumps is amended by adding a new subsection.    		Under review by L&I as of 2/19/2019 (10/22/2018)

    Change found to be in compliance, with minor revision being required, with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/14/2019.

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    March 25, 2019, 6:00pm
    Manheim Township Municipal Building
    1840 Municipal Drive
    Lancaster PA 17601
    Manheim Township

    Lancaster

    717-299-3160

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures exceeding 400 sq. ft. or any sized utility and miscellaneous use structure that is connected to a utility.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential repairs and alterations, except where excluded by the UCC regulation at 403.62.    		Under review by L&I as of 1/26/05.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 2/4/05.

     

    Enacted 2/14/05.
    Manheim Township

    Lancaster

    717-299-3160

    		Proposed Ordinance 2014-13
    Proposes various amendments to the administration of the UCC.

     

    Proposes additional requirements for Uncertified Buildings and Structures.

     

    Proposes amendments to accessibility requirements of the UCC.

     

    Proposes amendments relating to property maintenance.

     

    Proposes amendments relating to Re-Inspections and payment of fine.    		Under review by L&I as of 8/20/2014.

     

    Many of changes found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); letter disapproving ordinance mailed 12/24/2014.
    Manheim Township

    Lancaster

    717-299-3160

    		Proposed Ordinance 2014-14
    Proposes various amendments to the International Residential Code, International Building Code, International Fire Code, International Plumbing Code, and International Energy Conservation Code. The proposed changes include renumbering of various sections and/or tables, amended language, and the addition of technical requirements.    		UUnder review by L&I as of 8/20/2014.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 12/24/2014.

     

    Enacted 2/14/05.
    Mansfield Borough

    Tioga

    570-662-2315

    		Requires a building permit for garages, carports, greenhouses and sheds that are accessory to a single family home and are larger than 200 sq. ft.Under review by L&I as of 1/20/05.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 1/26/05.

     

    Enacted 2/09/05.
    Marcus Hook Borough

    Delaware

    610-485-1341

    		Requires the installation of sprinkler systems in two- and multi-family residential structures, and commercial, industrial, educational and religious occupancies of one or more stories in height.Under review by L&I as of 4/28/05.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/02/05.

     

    Enacted 6/6/05
    Marshall Township

    Allegheny

    412-394-5423

    		Exempts from UCC permit requirements any carport, detached garage, greenhouse or shed with a building area of less than 250 sq. ft., as long as they are accessory to a single-family home.Under review by L&I as of 4/20/07.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/02/07.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    6/11/07, 7:30 PM
    Marshall Twp. Mun. Bldg.
    525 Pleasant Hill Road
    Warrendale, PA 15086

     

    Enacted 6/11/07
    Marysville Borough

    Perry

    717-528-4483

    		Requires a building permit for garages, carports, greenhouses and sheds that are accessory to a single family home and are larger than 200 sq. ft.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs unless exempted from permit requirements by the I-Residential Code (section R105).    		Under review by L&I as of 6/17/05.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/23/05.

     

    Enacted 7/11/05.
    Matamoras Borough

    Pike

    570-491-2771

    		Requires a building permit for garages, carports, greenhouses and sheds that are accessory to a single family home and are larger than 200 sq. ft.Under review by L&I as of 5/12/09.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/22/09.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    7/7/09, 7:20 PM
    Borough Annex
    10 Avenue "I"
    Matamoras, PA 18336

     

    Enacted 7/7/09.
    ​Maxatawny Township
    		​Berks
    		​610-683-6518
    		​Proposed ordinance requiring the installation of key boxes in certain structures for use by the code official.

    Key Boxes: 

    1. The ordinance proposes requirements for key boxes meeting the requirements of UL 1037.
    2. The proposed ordinance requires key boxes for the following structures:
      1. New non-residential buildings;
      2. Existing non-residential structures where new construction resulting in a physical change to the structure occurs; and
      3. Existing non-residential structures where a change of use or occupancy classification occurs.
    3. The proposed ordinance requires the operator of the building to immediately notify the code official and provide the new key where a lock is changed or rekeyed. The key to such lock shall be secured in the key box.
    		​Under review by L&I as of 2/13/2023.

    All changes to received revision found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 04/14/2023.

     
    PUBLIC MEETING:
    04/12/2023 6:30 PM
    Township Building
    127 Quarry Road, Suite 1
    Maxatawny Township, Berks County


    McAdoo Borough

    Schuylkill

    570-929-1182

    		Requires building permits for: garages, carports, greenhouses and sheds that are accessory to a single family home and are of 120 sq. ft or more; most residential alterations and repairs; all siding; oil derricks; retaining walls over 3 ft. in height; all water tanks; and, all sidewalks and driveways. Shortens the duration of all residential permits.Under review by L&I as of 8/21/09.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 8/25/09.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    10/13/09, 7:00 PM
    Borough Building
    23 N. Hancock Street
    McAdoo, PA 18237

     

    Enacted 10/13/09.
    Milford Borough

    Pike

    570-296-7140

    		Requires a building permit for conversion of a residential basement (or other non-habitable area) to a habitable space.Requires a building permit for all attached decks and decks associated with swimming pools.Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 200 square feet or more.Under review by L&I as of 7/22/05.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 7/28/05.

     

    Enacted 11/07/05.
    Milford Township

    Pike

    570-296-5540

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 200 sq. ft. or more.Under review by L&I as of 1/4/05.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 1/6/05.

     

    Enacted 2/07/05.
    Morton Borough

    Delaware

    610-565-7520

    		In addition to the minimum standards contained within the Act, the Borough will enforce the Residential Code 2015, as it applies to the alteration and repair of residential buildings.

    Requires a permit for renovations/repairs including replacement of roof, windows, gutters, siding, and general maintenance items.

    Proposes requiring a building permit for utility and miscellaneous use structures having a building area less than 200 square feet that contain utilities shall require permitting for those utilities.

    Proposes requiring a building permit for all utility and miscellaneous use structures having a building area of 200 square feet or more.

    Requires a two way clean out to be installed for sanitary sewers in addition to the guidelines detailed in section 708 of the International plumbing Code.    		Under review by L&I as of 9/8/2015.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    10/14/2015, 7:30 PM
    Morton Borough Hall
    500 Highland Ave
    Morton PA
    Morton Borough

    Delaware

    610-565-7520

    		Requires a permit for renovations/repairs including replacement of roof, windows, gutters, siding, and general maintenance items.

    Proposes requiring a building permit for utility and miscellaneous use structures equal to or greater than 80 square feet.

    Proposes requiring a permit for utility and miscellaneous use structures less than 80 square feet and that contain a utility/utilities. The permitting will be for the utility installed.

    Requires a two way clean out to be installed for sanitary sewers.    		Under review by L&I as of 7/14/2014.

     

    Resubmitted

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 12/23/2014.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    01/21/2015, 7:30 PM
    Morton Borough Hall
    500 Highland Ave
    Morton PA
    Mount Pocono Borough

    Monroe

    570-839-8436

    		Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, except for ordinary repairs.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area greater than 200 sq. ft.    		Under review by L&I as of 8/24/05.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 9/02/05.

     

    Not enacted per Borough report on 11/14/06.
    Mt. Penn Borough

    Berks

    610-775-0888

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 400 sq. ft. or more and for those with a lesser building area that are served by a utility.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs and establishes 9 exceptions.    		Under review by L&I as of 3/06/08.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/07/08.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    4/8/08, 7:30 PM
    Mt. Penn Borough Hall.
    200 North 25th Street
    Mt. Penn, PA 19606

     

    Enacted 4/08/08.
    Muhlenberg Township

    Berks

    610-375-8822

    		Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of more than 250 sq. ft.

    Under review by L&I as of 10/5/10.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/7/10.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    11/15/10, 7:00 PM
    5401 Leesport Avenue
    Temple, PA 19560

     

    Enacted 11/15/10.
    Municipality of Monroeville

    Allegheny

    412-856-1000

    		Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures larger than 120 sq. ft. or for such structures that are 120 sq. ft. or less, when served by electrical, gas or plumbing systems.Under review by L&I as of 3/21/05.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/28/05.

     

    Enacted 5/10/05.

    N

    Neville Township

    Allegheny

    412-766-2565

    		Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area exceeding 150 sq. ft.Under review by L&I as of 5/16/08.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/19/08.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    7/10/08, 7:00 PM
    Neville Twp. Mun. Bldg.
    5050 Grand Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PA 15222

     

    Enacted 7/10/08.
    New Britain Township

    Bucks

    215-822-1391

    		Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with building area of 250 sq. ft. or more, all residential basement alterations and all residential roof replacements that involve replacement of sheathing.Under review by L&I as of 10/5/04.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/7/04.

     

    Enacted 11/8/04.
    New Freedom Borough

    York

    717-235-2337

    		Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs and establishes numerous exceptions. Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 240 sq. ft. or less.Under review by L&I as of 6/09/05.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/13/05.

     

    Enacted 7/11/05.
    New Hanover Twp

    Montgomery

    610-323-1008

    		Proposes requiring a building permit for structures which have a building area greater than 200 square feet and which are accessory to a detached one family dwelling.

    Proposes to amend the penalty portions of the ordinance to reflect the language found in Act 45 as amended.

    Proposes that all alterations to residential buildings which do not make structural changes or changes to the means of egress and repairs to residential buildings shall be subject to compliance with the UCC as contained in 34 PA Code, Chapter 401 through 405.

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that have a building area greater than 120 square feet.    		Under review by L&I as of 7/17/14.

    Many of changes found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); letter disapproving ordinance mailed 8/11/2014.

    Revisions submitted and under review by L&I as of 10/24/2014.

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. Â§ 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/24/2014.

    PUBLIC HEARING:
    12/8/2014 7:00 PM
    New Hanover Municipal Building
    2943 N Charlotte Street
    Gilbertsville PA 19525
    New Holland Borough

    Lancaster

    717-354-3456

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area exceeding 160 sq. ft.Under review by L&I as of 12/23/2011.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 12/30/2011.
    New Holland Borough

    Lancaster

    717-354-4567

    		Requires a permit for construction or installation of a geothermal system and/or dig, bore, drill, replace, modify, repair, and/or destroy a well that is, is intended to be, or was part of a geothermal system, or make an excavation that may intersect groundwater.

     

    Provides requirements and standards for the permitting and activation of a geothermal system.    		Under review by L&I as of 1/28/2013.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 1/31/2014.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    3/4/2014 7:00 PM
    New Holland Borough Office
    436 East Main Street
    New Holland PA 17557
    Newberry Township

    York

    717-846-8856

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with floor space of more than 120 sq. ft. or any such structure that is served by any utility.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, except for replacement of the existing roof coverings.    		Under review by L&I as of 9/21/05.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/05/05.

     

    Enacted 11/22/05.
    Newton Township

    Lackawanna

    570-587-1520

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 200 sq. ft. or more.Under review by L&I as of 6/01/05.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/10/05.

     

    Enacted 7/06/05.
    Newtown Township

    Bucks

    215-968-2800
    ext. 213

    		Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that have a building area of 200 sq. ft. or more.Under review by L&I as of 3/21/05.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/29/05.

     

    Enacted 4/13/05.
    Newtown Township

    Delaware

    610-275-0700

    Proposes to make administrative changes.

     

    Proposes additional requirement relating to swimming pools, water collection depth protection requirements relating to barriers and a completion guaranty.

     

    Requires a permit for installation of exterior siding, facing, and veneer materials to commercial and residential buildings. Requires a permit for window replacement for historic commercial building or structure.

     

    Proposes the extension of the 30 day approval/denial time frame (commercial) and 15 day approval/denial time frame (residential) may be extended due to other required permits.

     

    Proposes requirements for sewage planning prior to building permit issuance.

     

    Proposes changes to the permit expiration language.

     

    Requires written notification from the owner or contractor for an inspection.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area that equal or exceed 120 sq. ft.

     

    Requires a permit for uncovered decks regardless of the elevation of the deck floor above grade.

     

    Requires a permit for residential alterations and repairs including basement remodeling projects.

    Under review by L&I as of 10/10/2012.

     

    Some of the changes found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); letter disapproving ordinance mailed 10/19/2012.

     

    Revision submission, review and approved 02/01/2013

     

    TENTATIVE PUBLIC MEETING PLANNED:
    3/25/2013, 7:30 PM
    Newtown Township Building
    209 Bishop Hollow Road
    Newtown Square, PA 19073

    North Braddock Borough

    Allegheny

    412-271-1306

    		Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures if they have a building area of 200 sq. ft. or more or if they have a building area less than 200 sq. ft. and they are served by a utility.

     

    Requires a building permit for the construction of all residential decks, porches and stoops.Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes 9 exceptions.    		Under review by L&I as of 10/11/06.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/19/06.
    North Coventry TownshipChester610-323-1694

    The following one story structures, if the structure has a building area less than 400 square feet and is accessory to a detache one-family dwelling, except as might be required by an ordinance adopted under Section 503 of the Act (35 P.S. §7210.203):

    (i)                 Carports

    (ii)                Detached private garages

    (iii)               Greenhouses

    (iv)               Sheds

    Under review by L&I as of 4/24/2025.

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/5/2025.

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    5/27/2025

    07:00 PM

    North Coventry Township Bldg

    845 S. Hanover Street

    Pottstown PA 19465

    North Manheim Borough

    Schuylkill

    570-668-1241

    		Establishes requirements for exterior furnace installations.Under review by L&I as of 8/14/09.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 8/17/09.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    10/27/09, 6:45 PM
    Twp. Municipal Bldg.
    303 Manheim Road
    Pottsville, PA 17901

     

    Enacted 10/27/09.

     

    Ordinance amended to comply with new PA DEP regulatory requirements for outdoor furnaces.
    North Manheim Township

    Schuylkill

    570-668-1241

    		Establishes requirements for connections of existing residential buildings to a public water system and requiring permits for connections to a public water system.Under review by L&I as of 04/05/2012

     

    Approval Letter 4/13/2012

     

    Public Hearing: 6/14/2012 6:45 PM North Manheim Twp Municipal Bldg. 303 Manheim Road, Pottsville, PA 17901

    Enacted 6/14/2012
    North Strabane Township

    Washington

    724-745-8880

    		Requires sprinklers in all new single-family homes and all new buildings with multiple residential dwellings, when these buildings have a side separation of 25 feet or less.Under review by L&I as of 4/06/06.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b), except that inspections must be performed by UCC certified code official (not volunteer fire department); approval letter mailed 4/13/06.

     

    Enacted 6/27/06.

     

    Ordinance challenged.

     

    Challenge settled, ended, discontinued on 3/22/07.
    North Strabane Township

    Washington

    724-745-8880

    		Requires a building permit for all structures in excess of 500 sq. ft.

     

    Requires installation of hard-wired smoke detectors when residential alterations, repairs or additions are made.    		Under review by L&I as of 10/14/04.

     

    First change only found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/19/04.

     

    Enacted 12/21/04.

    O

    Oley Township

    Berks

    610-987-9290

    		Exempts from a building permit all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that are less than 200 sq. ft. and that will have no utility service connections.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that are greater than 199 square feet.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes 9 exceptions.    		Under review by L&I as of 3/17/05.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/28/05.

     

    Enacted 11/23/05.
    Oxford Borough

    Chester

    610-998-1762

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that have a building area of 150 sq. ft. or more.

     

    Requires that plans for new residential construction and additions to existing residences be sealed by a licensed architect or engineer.    		Under review by L&I as of 7/24/06.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 8/08/06.

     

    Enacted 8/26/06.

    P | R | S | T

    Municipality

    County

    Phone Number

    Proposed Changes

    Status

    P

    Palmer Township

    Northampton

    610-258-4003

    		Requires a building permit for all structural and non-structural changes to residential basements.Under review by L&I as of 6/07/05.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/10/05.

     

    Enacted 7/18/05.
    Palmer Township

    Northampton

    610-253-7191

    		Proposes to adopt provisions of the International Fire Code, 2009, that are not currently adopted by reference in the Uniform Construction Code or section 101.4.5 of the International Building Code, 2009.Under review by L&I as of 10/22/12.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/24/12.

     

    Revision submitted and under review by L&I as of 3/25/2014.

    Some of the revisions found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); letter disapproving the ordinance mailed 4/7/2014.
    Paupack Township

    Wayne

    570-226-0632

    		Exempts from building permit requirements detached residential carports, garages and greenhouses with a building area of 200 sq. ft. or less, and sheds with a building area of 300 sq. ft. or less.

     

    Exempts from building permits only residential work exempted by section 403.62 (c) of the UCC regulation and the International Residential Code.

     

    Limits the validity of building permits to 18 months from the date of issuance.    		Under review by L&I as of 2/16/06.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 2/28/06.

     

    Enacted 4/12/06.
    Penbrook Borough

    Dauphin

    717-232-3733

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area equal to or greater than 200 square feet.

     

    Requires a permit for the construction, erection, or placement of any accessory structure, which is less than 200 square feet if such accessory structure is provided with any utility service.

     

    Lists the types of alterations or repairs to residential buildings which are exempt from the UCC and shall continue to be exempt and no permit will be required.    		Under review by L&I as of 7/9/2012.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 7/12/2012.
    Penn Township

    Berks

    717-838-1351

    1. Requiring a building permit for alterations or repairs to residential buildings which are exempt under the UCC except as continued to be exempt as follows:
      1. Replacement of windows and doors when there is no change in the size of the existing opening.
      2. Replacement of hot water heater, boiler, or furnace, or the replacement of any part of a hot water heater, boiler or furnace with the same or greater efficiency rating, electrical and plumbing requirements.
      3. Re-roofing all of or any portion of existing roof.
      4. Addition or replacement of siding on the exterior of the residential structure.
      5. Non-structural repair of any portion of a deck, porch or stoop.
      6. Replacement of an appliance switch or receptacle with a switch or receptacle which is the same or has a like rating.
      7. The addition of one appliance switch or receptacle.
      8. The repair or replacement of any nonstructural member.
      9. The repair or replacement of any sink, toilet, tub, shower, or similar plumbing fixture without relocation of any drain or venting device.
    		Under review by L&I as of 7/5/2017.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 7/19/2017.

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    8/28/2017
    Penn Twp Municipal Building
    840 N Garfield Rd
    Bernville PA 19506
    Penn Township

    Lancaster

    717-665-4508

    		Requires a building permit for residential structures that convert an unfinished basement of an existing dwelling into usable residential space.Under review by L&I as of 12/20/2013.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    1/27/2014, 7:00 PM
    Penn Township Municipal Building
    97 North Penryn Road
    Manheim, PA 17545

     

    Enacted 2/24/14
    Ord No. 2014-01
    Peters Township

    Washington

    724-941-4180

    		1. The ordinance proposes amendments to Section R-201, definitions, Patio Home. A detached single-family dwelling constructed with a clear separation between any adjacent units built of not less than 6 feet and not more than 15 feet.

    2. The proposed ordinance relating to patio homes, requiring a fire-suppression system in accordance with NFPA 13D or 13R standards, Along exterior walls where the distance between buildings, including eaves, is less than 15 feet, glass block windows bearing ASTM 163 labels of a fixed design shall be used. Any exterior walls that are closer than 15 feet to each other shall have a one-hour fire separation.    		Under review by L&I as of 5/5/2017.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/5/2017.

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    7/10/2017, 7:30 PM
    Council Chambers, Municipal Building
    610 E McMurray Road
    McMurray PA 15317
    Peters Township

    Washington

    724-941-4180

    		The ordinance proposes amendments to Section R-201, definitions, Patio Home. A detached single-family dwelling constructed with a clear separation between any adjacent units built of not less than 6 feet and not more than 15 feet.

    The proposed ordinance relating to patio homes, requiring a fire-suppression system in accordance with NFPA 13D or 13R standards, Along exterior walls where the distance between buildings, including eaves, is less than 15 feet, glass block windows bearing ASTM 163 labels of a fixed design shall be used. Any exterior walls that are closer than 15 feet to each other shall have a one-hour fire separation.    		Under review by L&I as of 04/07/2017.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 05/05/2017.

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    Pequea Township

    Lancaster

    717-299-5251

    		Adopts Appendix F (Radon Control Methods) of the International Residential Code.Under review by L&I as of 12/19/05.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 12/23/05.

     

    Enacted 2/15/06.
    Pequea Township

    Lancaster

    717-299-5251

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 400 sq. ft or more.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of less than 400 sq. ft. that have a utility connection.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes 9 exceptions.

     

    Requires compliance with the sewer lateral requirements issued by the Suburban Lancaster Sewer Authority in lieu of the requirements found in the International Plumbing Code and the International Residential Code.    		Under review by L&I as of 5/26/05.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/09/05.

     

    Enacted 8/17/05.

     

    Ordinance challenged; settled by parties on 5/18/06, after ordinance was amended.
    Peters Township

    Washington

    724-941-4180

    		I-Plumbing Code: Amend sections 306, 701-703, 708, 710, 803 and 1001.

     

    I-Residential Code: Amend sections P2604, P3002, P3005 and add a new section "P 3009 Inspection Ports."    		Under review by L&I as of 8/13/04.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 8/30/04.

     

    Enacted 11/22/04.

     

    Ordinance challenge settled, ended, discontinued on 1/16/07.
    ​Philadelphia City
    		​Philadelphia
    		​215-686-1473
    		​Ordinance proposing amendments to the International Plumbing Code 2018.

    Philadelphia IPC 2018 Amendments 2023

    		​Under review by L&I as of 08/16/2023
    Proposed changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b.1); approval letter mailed 11/6/2023.

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    December 14, 2023, 10:00 AM

    City Council Chambers
    Room 400, City Hall
    Broad and Market Streets
    Philadelphia PA 19107

    ​Philadelphia City
    		​Philadelphia
    		​215-686-2473
    		​Amendments to the International Building Code, 2018, relating to Chapter 17, Special Inspections and Tests, and Chapter 33 Safeguards During Construction

    Select the following link for a PDF of the proposed ordinance:

    Philadelphia IBC Amendments

    		​Under review by L&I as of 3/25/2022

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/2/2022.

    Public Meeting: 
    June 02, 2022, 10:00 AM
    City Council Chambers
    Room 400 City Hall
    Broad and Market Streets
    Philadelphia PA 19107
    Philadelphia City

    Philadelphia

    215-686-2473

    		Amendments to the International Building Code, 2018, relating to Chapter 17, Special Inspections and Tests, 1704.6, 1704.6.4, and 1704.6.5.

    Requiring a design professional conducting structural observations under Section 1704.6.4 or 1704.6.5 to meet the provisions of Section 1704.2.1

    Amendments to the International Building Code, 2018, relating to Chapter 33, Safeguards During Construction, to meet additional requirements relating to Section 3307.2
    • Removal of language in Section 3307.2.1
    • Adding language in Sections 3307.4.1 Excavation depth.
    • Renumbering of Sections 3307.4.1 and 3307.4.2
    • Adding language to Section 3307.4.3.1 Preconstruction surveys of historic buildings or structures
    • Adding language to Section 3307.9 Monitoring
    • Adding language to Section 3307.10 Notification
    		Under review by L&I as of 4/20/2021.

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 4/28/2021.

    Public Meeting: 
    June 09, 2021, 09:00 AM
    The proceedings may be viewed online at the Philadelphia City CouncilOpens In A New Window website. 

    Anyone interested in giving testimony must call 215-682-9220 or email john.perzel@phila.gov by 3:00 PM on June 8, 2021. 
    Philadelphia City

    Philadelphia

    215-686-2473

    		Ordinance proposing the adoption of the International Plumbing Code 2018 with amendments.

    Philadelphia IPC Amendments    		Under review by L&I as of 5/3/2019.
    Proposed changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b.1); approval letter mailed 6/08/2019.

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    June 11, 2019, 1:00 P.M.

    Philadelphia City Hall
    Room 400, City Hall
    Broad and Market Streets
    Philadelphia PA 19107
    Philadelphia City

    Philadelphia

    215-686-2473

    		Title 4 Philadelphia Code, entitled The Philadelphia Building Construction and Occupancy Code, amending Subcode B, addition of Section B-903.2.11.7 Buildings 45 feet or more in height requiring automatic sprinkler system.Received 4/18/2018.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    10/23/2018
    1:00 PM
    City Council Chanbers
    Room 400, City Hall
    Broad and Market Sts
    Philadelphia, PA 19107
    Philadelphia City

    Philadelphia

    215-686-2473

    		Bill Nos. 180176 – Pursuant to Act 36, the City of Philadelphia is moving to enact an ordinance that adopts provisions of the 2018 ICC codes for the purpose of regulating the construction, alteration, repair and use of buildings in Philadelphia that do not meet the definition of "residential building" under section 103 of the UCC.Received 4/18/2018.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    5/24/2018, 10:00 AM
    Room 400, City Hall
    Broad and Market Sts
    Philadelphia, PA 19107
    Philadelphia City

    Philadelphia

    215-686-2473

    		The ordinance proposes amendments to the Philadelphia Code Title 4; Subcode “B”, Chapter 33, Section B-3303 entitled “Demolition”, by amending requirements regarding site grading and use of mechanical equipment; and adding requirements regarding materials chutes, dust control fencing and storage of demolition debris; and making technical changes; all under certain conditions.Under review by L&I as of 9/12/2017

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 09/13/2017.
    Philadelphia City

    Philadelphia

    215-686-2473

    		The ordinance proposes amendments to the Philadelphia Code Title 4; Subcode P (The Philadelphia Plumbing Code) governing the replacement of existing house drain (including house storm drain) piping by pipe-bursting methods.Under review by L&I as of 2/2/2017.

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 2/23/2017.
    Philadelphia City

    Philadelphia

    215-686-2473

    		1. The ordinance proposes amendments to the Philadelphia Building Construction and Occupancy Code, Title 4, Subcode A, Chapter 3 Permits requiring permits where the scope of work includes demolition, moving or removal of a structure greater than one story or greater than 500 square feet, a separate application and permit for such work shall be required. Where the scope of work includes more than one lot, a separate permit shall be required for each lot.

    2. The ordinance proposes amendments detailing the required information for a Demolition Permit Application.

    3. The ordinance proposes to amend Section A-305 Construction Documents, A-305.2.1.15.1 Site Safety Plan, 3. Description of the means and methods for protection of adjacent structures and public right-of-ways.

    4. The ordinance proposes to amend Section A-305 Construction Documents, A-305.2.1.15.1 Site Safety Plan, 8. In cases where the demolition requires Special Inspections in accordance with Section B-3303, the site safety plan shall be prepared by a professional engineer licensed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The plan shall include the name and address of the licensed engineer and shall be signed, sealed and dated by the engineer in accordance with the professional licensing laws. Submission of the plan by the demolition contractor constitutes agreement by the contractor to follow and carry out the plan.

    5. The ordinance proposes to amend Section 1704 Special Inspections and details the requirements related to specific demolition types.

    6. The ordinance proposes to amend Section B-3306.2.2 relating to safeguards and protection of sidewalks and streets located within the safety zone for demolition.    		Under review by L&I as of 9/1/2016.

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 9/6/2016.

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    3/15/2017, 10:00 AM
    City Council
    City Hall, 4th Floor
    Broad & Market Streets
    Phila, PA 19102
    Philadelphia City

    Philadelphia

    215-686-2473

    		Bill Nos. 160130, 160075, and 160138

    Bill No. 160130 - The ordinance propose amendments to the Philadelphia Building Construction and Occupancy Code to add sections requiring contractors, design professionals and developers to add additional fire-resistant material to structures containing truss construction and other light frame construction, under certain terms and conditions. – Modifies Section 701 of the IBC by requiring protection of exposed engineered lumber in commercial construction in a similar manner as Act 1 now requires for residential construction.

    Bill No. 160075 – The ordinance proposes amendments to the Philadelphia Building Construction and Occupancy Code by amending Section A, providing for the posting and public notice of the demolition of structures, and making related changes, all under certain terms and conditions.

    Bill No. 160138 – The ordinance proposes amendments to the Philadelphia Building Construction and Occupancy Code, Title 9, Regulation of Business, Trades and Professions, and Title 14, Zoning and Planning, to preclude issuance of certain licenses and permits to any applicant who is delinquent in payments owed to the City, all under certain terms and conditions.    		Under review by L&I as of 3/11/2016.

    Bill Nos. 160130, 160075, and 160138. All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/25/2016.

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    Bill 160130, April 18, 2016, 10:00 am
    Bill 160075, April 18, 2016, 10:00 am
    Bill 160138, April 22, 2016, 10:00 am

    Room 400 City Hall, Broad and Market Sts, Philadelphia PA
    Philadelphia City

    Philadelphia

    215-686-1437

    		UCC Ordinance Bill 150651 City of Philadelphia, adopting additional requirements in the Philadelphia Plumbing Code: Proposes a modification by making it mandatory that domestic food waste grinders be installed in dwelling units of all newly constructed buildings.Under review by L&I as of 10/2/2015.

     

    PUBLIC MEETINGL:
    11/17/15, 10:00 AM
    City Council Chambers
    Room 400 City Hall
    Broad and Market Streets
    Philadelphia PA
    Philadelphia City

    Philadelphia

    215-686-2473

    		Bill Nos. 130684, 130685, 130691, and 130698.

     

    The ordinances propose amendments to the Philadelphia Fire Code; Building Code; Property Maintenance Code; Administrative Code; Health Code; Regulation of Business, Trades and Professions; and Officers and Employees.

     

    The changes proposed in these bills strengthen the existing regulations to vastly oversight and safety regulations for all aspects of construction and demolition by adding requirements for permits, construction licenses, inspections, increasing checks on hazardous materials and improved notice and signs at constructions and demolition sites. The changes also improve the rules regarding ethics, training and performance of the persons assigned to enforce the codes in Philadelphia.

     

    Code Sections affected: Subcode "A" (The Philadelphia Administrative Code) Sections: 104 (Workmanship), 106 (Definitions), 201 (Enforcement Authority, General), 202 (Duties and Powers of Code Officials), 301 (Applications for Permits), 302 (Permits), 402 (Permit Inspections), 504 (Stop Work Orders), 505 (Cease Operations Order), 506 (Code Violation Notices), 601 (Fines), 603 (Individual License), 901 (Fees), adding new sections 204 (Intergovernmental Cooperation) and a new Chapter 10 (Site Safety).

     

    Subcode "F" (The Philadelphia Fire Code) Section 104.2 (Authority at Fires & other emergencies).

     

    Subcode "B" (The Philadelphia Building Code) Section 1704 (Special Inspections), 3302 (Construction Safeguards), 3303 (Demolition), 3306 (Protection of Pedestrians), 3307 (Protection of Adjoining Properties).

     

    Subcode "PM" (The Philadelphia Property Maintenance Code) section 308 (Imminently Dangerous Structures).

     

    Title 6 of the Philadelphia Code (Health Code), section 600 (Asbestos Projects).

     

    Title 9 of the Philadelphia Code (Regulation of Businesses, Trades and Professions), section 1004 (Contractors, 2200 (Expediters), and by adding new sections, 1007, on Site Safety monitors.

     

    Title 20 of the Philadelphia Code, section 607 (Conflict of Interest)    		Under review by L&I as of 10/11/2013.

     

    Bill Nos. 130685 and 130688 do not fall within the scope of the PCCA and do not require department approval.

     

    Some of the changes found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. Â§ 7210.503 (b); letter disapproving ordinance mailed 11/14/2013.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING: 11/12/2013, 1:00 PM 11/13/2013, 10:00 AM 11/14/2013, 1:00 PM 11/18/2013, 1:00 PM

     

    All in Room 400 City Hall, Philadelphia PA 19107

     

    Revision submitted and under review by L&I as of 12/16/2013

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letters mailed. 12/23/2013, 1/07/2014, and 1/15/2014.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING: 1/23/2014, 2:00 PM, Room 400 City Hall, Philadelphia PA 19107
    Philadelphia City

    Philadelphia

    215-686-1437

    		Adopts plumbing code changes pertaining to: backflow protection; the types of pipe allowed for above-ground drainage and vents, underground sanitary drainage, and vents and subsoil drains; and, indirect and special wastes.Under review by L&I as of 2/28/11.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/1/11.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    4/28/11, 9:00 AM
    1515 Arch Street
    18th Floor
    Philadelphia, PA 19102

     

    Enacted 4/28/11.

    Challenged on 7/7/11.
    Philadelphia City

    Philadelphia

    215-686-2473

    		Increases the covered walkway design live load requirement to not less than 300 psf.Under review by L&I as of 10/01/08.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/03/08.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    12/03/08, 1:00 PM
    Room 400, City Hall
    Philadelphia, PA 19107

     

    Enacted 12/22/08.
    Philadelphia City

    Philadelphia

    215-686-2473

    		Requires the installation of carbon monoxide alarms in new and existing R-3 and R-4 occupancies where fossil fuel-burning appliances are installed or where a garage is attached to the building.Under review by L&I as of 10/26/07.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/30/07.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    12/5/07, 10:00 AM
    Room 400, City Hall
    Philadelphia, PA 19107

     

    Enacted 12/21/07.
    Philadelphia City

    Philadelphia

    215-686-1437

    		Requires that certain low-slope roofs be white in color or Energy Star-rated as reflective, and establishes certain exceptions.Under review by L&I as of 3/01/10.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/03/10.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    4/8/2010, 1:00 PM
    Room 400, City Hall
    Philadelphia, PA 19107

     

    Enacted 5/5/10.
    Philadelphia City

    Philadelphia

    215-686-2473

    		Ordinance proposing changes to the 2018 International Plumbing Code which was adopted by the City on July 24, 2019.
    Proposes changes to:
    P-311.1 General
    P-603.2 Separation of water distribution piping, building sewer, building drains, storm sewer or storm drainage piping.
    P-608.1.1 Backflow containment assemblies required.
    Table P-702.3 and Table P-702.3
    P-717.11 Easement required.
    P-919.1 Scope
    Table P-1102.4
    P-1115.11 Easement required.

    City of Philadelphia Plumbing Code Changes 9-2019    		Under review by L&I as of 8/30/2019.
    Proposed changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b.1); approval letter mailed 10/23/2019.

    PUBLIC MEETING
    12/2/2019
    3:00 PM
    City Council Chambers
    Room 400, City Hall
    Broad and Market Streets
    Philadelphia, PA 19107
    Pike Township

    Berks

    610-286-1622
    ext. 103

    		Amends the International Plumbing Code by establishing new categories of wells and creating plumbing criteria for wells drilled within these categories.Under review by L&I as of 7/03/07.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 7/9/2007.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    9/4/07, 7:30 PM
    Pike Twp. Mun. Bldg
    810 Hill Church Road
    Boyertown, PA 19512

     

    Enacted 9/04/07.

     

    Ordinance challenged 10/4/07.

     

    Hearing on ordinance challenge to be held 12/21/07.

     

    Dismissed as moot on 12/22/11
    Pine Grove Borough

    Schuylkill

    570-345-3555

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 200 sq. ft or more.

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of less than 200 sq. ft. and that have a utility connection.

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes a number of exceptions.

    Under review by L&I as of 3/30/10.

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 4/1/10.

    Plainfield Township

    Northampton

    610-866-9663

    Requires a permit for the replacement of shingles on a residential dwelling if the replacement requires the cutting away of a load-bearing wall, partition or portion of a wall or roof structure, or, the removal or cutting of any structural beam or load-bearing support.

    Under review by L&I as of 11/26/12.

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 11/30/12.

    Approval letter mailed 12/03/12.

    Public Hearing:

    2/13/2013 7:00 PM

    Plainfield Twp Municipal Bldg
    6292 Sullivan Trail
    Nazareth, PA 18064

    Enacted 2/13/2013

    Plainfield Township

    Northampton

    610-866-9663

    Requires a permit for all residential alterations and repairs pursuant to the IRC 2003 Chapter 1 Section 105, or any subsequent edition thereof or amendments thereto, unless otherwise exempted by this Section.

     

    Requires a permit for utility and miscellaneous use structures in excess of 500 square feet that are accessory to detached one-family dwellings.

     

    Occupancy of any structure which is altered or erected without first securing the permits required by this Section is hereby declared unlawful and a violation of the UCC, unless the alteration or erection would otherwise have been exempt from the permit requirements pursuant to IRC Code, Section R 105.2.

    Under review by L&I as of 10/10/13.

    Changes found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); disapproval letter mailed 10/24/2013

    Resubmitted and reviewed 12/06/2013.

    Changes found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 12/09/2013

    Public Hearing:

    3/12/2014 7:00 PM

    Plainfield Twp Municipal Bldg
    6292 Sullivan Trail
    Nazareth, PA 18064

    Plainfield Township

    Northampton

    610-866-9663

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs pursuant to the IRC-2003 Chapter 1 Section 105, or any subsequent edition thereof or amendments thereto, unless otherwise exempted by this Section.

     

    Requires permits for all utility and miscellaneous use structures that are accessory to detached one-family dwellings, in excess of 500 square feet.

     

    Occupancy of any structure which is altered or erected without first securing the permits required by this Section is hereby declared unlawful and a violation of the UCC.

    Under review by L&I as of 10/24/2013. Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 12/9/2013.

    Pleasant Hills Borough

    Allegheny

    412-655-6036

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area greater than 144 sq. ft. (Also contains related zoning provisions not subject to Department review.)Under review by L&I as of 6/21/05.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/23/05.

     

    Enacted 7/18/05.
    Plum Borough

    Allegheny

    412-795-6800

    Requires a building permit for:
    All residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area exceeding 200 sq. ft.

     

    The construction, erection, or placement of any accessory structure which is less than 200 square feet is such accessory structure is provided with any utility service.

     

    The construction of all decks, regardless of size, location and/or height.

     

    All alterations or repairs to residential buildings which are exempt from the UCC by Act 92 of 2004; however, the following types of alterations and repairs shall continue to be exempt. And no permit will be required:

    • Replacement of windows and doors when there is no change in size of existing opening
    • Re-roofing of less than 25% of total area
    • Replacement of hot water heaters, boiler, or furnace, or the replacement of any part of a hot water heater, boiler, or furnace with the same electrical and plumbing requirements.
    • Addition or replacement of siding on the exterior of the residential structure.
    • Repair or replacement of any nonstructural portion of a deck or porch stoop.
    • Replacement of an appliance switch or receptacle.
    • The repair or replacement of any nonstructural member.
    • The repair or replacement of any sink, toilet, tub, shower, or similar plumbing fixture without relocation of any drain or venting device.

     

    		Under review by L&I as of 9/30/2015

     

    PUBLIC MEETING: 11/2/2015, 6:00 PM
    Council Chambers
    Plum Boro Municipal Building
    4575 New Texas Road
    Pittsburgh PA 15239

    Plymouth Township

    Montgomery

    610-940-1050

    		Establishes installation and inspection requirements for small wind energy, geothermal heating/cooling and photovoltaic systems.Under review by L&I as of 4/4/11.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 4/05/11.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    May 9, 2011, 6:30 PM
    Twp. Municipal Bldg
    700 Belvoir Road
    Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462

    Enacted 5/9/2011

    Ordinance challenged on 6/8/11.

    Porter Township

    Pike

    570-775-7737

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 300 sq. ft or more.Under review by L&I as of 3/09/05.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/17/05.

     

    Enacted 5/2/05.
    Pottstown Borough

    Montgomery

    610-323-7436

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area greater than 120 sq. ft.

    Requires a building permit for the construction, erection or placement of any accessory structure, which is less than 120 sq. ft. if such structure is provided with any utility service. The permit is for the purpose of inspection of the utility or utilities being installed or provided to the accessory structure.

    Requires a permit for the construction, alterations or repairs to sewer and water laterals, plumbing, supply, waterline, sanitary drainage and venting systems.

    Alterations or repairs to residential buildings, which are exempt from the UCC by Act 92 of 2004; provided, however, that the following types of alterations and repairs shall continue to be exempt and no permit will be required:
    • Replacement of windows and doors when there is no change in the size of the existing opening.
    • Re-roofing of less than 25% of the total existing roof square footage.
    • Addition or replacement of siding of less than 25% of the total existing roof square footage.
    • Repair or replacement of any non-structural portion of a deck or porch stoop.
    • Replacement of an appliance switch or receptacle with a switch or receptacle, which is the same or has the same rating.
    • The repair or replacement of any non-structural member.
    • The repair or replacement of any sink, toilet, tub, shower or similar plumbing fixture without relocation of any drain or venting device.
    		Under review by L&I as of 3/10/14.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/14/2014.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    4/14/2014, 7:30 PM
    Pottstown Borough Hall
    100 E High Street
    Pottstown PA
    Pottsville City

    Schuylkill

    570-622-1234, ext 325

    		Requires a building permit for residential alterations and repairs not involving structural change or a change in a means of egress and establishes a number of exceptions.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area greater than 120 sq. ft.    		Under review by L&I as of 10/30/06.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 11/02/06.

     

    Public hearing to be held 12/11/06.

     

    Enacted 12/11/06.

    R

    Reading Township

    Adams

    717-677-7356

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 500 sq. ft. or more.Under review by L&I as of 9/20/05.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 9/28/05.

     

    Enacted 11/14/05.
    Red Hill Borough

    Montgomery

    610-391-2160

    Amends UCC codifying Sections R110.4 (Temporary Occupancy) and R110.5 (Revocation) of the International Residential Code (2009 Edition) into the Codified Ordinances of Red Hill Borough.

     

    Provides for the extension and/or revocation of temporary occupancy permits.

    		Under review by L&I as of 2/7/12.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 2/14/12.

     

    Public Hearing: March 14, 2012, 7:30 p.m. Red Hill Borough Hall 56 West Fourth Street, Red Hill, PA 18076

     

    Amendments to original submission and approval submitted for L&I review 4/30/2012.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed Approval letter mailed 5/3/2012.

     

    Public Hearing: June 13, 2012, 7:30 p.m. Red Hill Borough Hall 56 West Fourth Street, Red Hill, PA 18076

    Richmond Township

    Berks

    610-775-7185

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 500 sq. ft or more.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of less than 500 sq. ft. and that have a utility connection for the purpose of inspection for the utility or utilities being installed.

     

    The exemptions from a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs meet and continue to be exempt per UCC Act 92 or 2004 that establishes a number of exceptions.


    Repeal of Ordinance No. 92

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. §7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 04/10/2012.

     

     

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:

    5/14/2012 7 p.m.

    Richmond Township Building

    11 Kehl Drive

    Fleetwood, PA

     

    Enacted on 5/14/2012

    Roaring Brook Township

    Lackawanna

    570-585-1200

    		Requires plans sealed by a licensed design professional for new residential dwellings and additions to residential dwellings that exceed 1,000 sq. ft.Under review by L&I as of 7/9/09.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 7/14/09.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    9/3/09, 7:30 PM
    Municipal Building
    430 Blue Shutters Road
    Moscow, PA 18444

     

    Enacted 10/1/09.

     

    Ordinance challenged 10/29/09.

     

    Hearing to be held on 7/21/10, 10:00 AM at:
    Twp. Municipal Bldg.
    430 Blue Shutters Rd
    Moscow, PA 18444

     

    Challenge upheld and ordinance rendered null and void 8/18/10.
    Robinson Township

    Allegheny

    412-281-5227

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 200 sq. ft. or more and for those with a lesser building area that are served by a utility.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs and establishes 9 exceptions.    		Under review by L&I as of 7/19/06.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 8/01/06.

     

    Enacted 9/11/06.
    Rockland Township

    Berks

    610-987-9288

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 200 sq. ft or more.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of less than 200 sq. ft. and that have a utility connection.    		Under review by L&I as of 12/10/04.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 12/28/04.

     

    Enacted 2/8/05.
    Rosslyn Farms Borough

    Allegheny

    412-262-3970

    		Requires a building permit for any structure that is accessory to a detached one-family dwelling with an area greater than 200 square feet, including, but not limited to, a carport, detached garage, greenhouse and shed.Under review by L&I as of 8/13/2019.

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 8/14/2019.
    Ross Township

    Allegheny

    412-931-7055

    		Proposing requirements for uncertified buildings relating to issuance of a certificate of occupancy; meeting requirements of the International Existing Building Code; or meeting requirements relating to story height, egress, fire safety requirements, accessibility, and structural requirements.Under review by L&I as of 6/9/2017.

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/13/2017.

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    7/17/2017, 7:30 PM
    Ross Township Municipal Building
    1000 Ross Municipal Drive
    Pittsburgh PA 15237-2725
    Ruscombmanor Township

    Berks

    610-376-7252

    		Exempts from a building permit all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that are less than 200 sq. ft. and that will have no utility service connections.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that are greater than 199 square feet and that exceed one story in height.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes 9 exceptions.    		Under review by L&I as of 11/18/04.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 11/24/04.

     

    Enacted 4/01/05.

    S

    Salisbury TownshipLehigh484-661-5812Requires a fire lock box to be installed outside of most non-residential buildings.

    Under review by L&I as of May 23, 2011.

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/24/11.

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    6/23/11 7:00 PM
    Municipal Building
    2900 S. Pike Avenue
    Allentown, PA 18103 Ordinance Challenged

     

    Amendment to Ordinance under review by L&I as of 2/29/2012

     

    Changes found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); letter disapproving ordinance mailed 03/09/2012.

     

    Amendment to Ordinance under review by L&I as of 3/09/2012

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 03/09/2012.

     

    Public Meeting:04/12/2012 7:00 PM Municipal Building
    2900 S. Pike Avenue
    Allentown, PA 18103

     

    Schuylkill Township

    Chester

    610-933-5843

    		Requires fire suppression systems in most new buildings and structures and in existing buildings when more than 1000 sq. ft. of floor area is added or altered.Under review by L&I as of 1/18/05.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 1/20/05.

     

    Enacted 3/02/05.

     

    Ordinance challenged; upheld and ordinance rendered null and void 11/15/05.

     

    Appealed to Chester Co. Court of Common Pleas which upheld challenge on 8/29/06.

     

    Appealed to Commonwealth Court which upheld the challenge on 9/06/07.

    Appealed to PA Supreme Court which upheld lower court ruling on 10/19/10. Ordinance rendered null and void.
    Schwenksville Borough

    Montgomery

    610-987-9290

    		Requires smoke alarms to be retrofitted in all residential dwellings and all other residential occupancies.Under review by L&I as of 9/05/05.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 9/13/05.

     

    Enacted 10/13/05.
    Schwenksville Borough

    Montgomery

    610-987-9290

    		Amending Chapter 71 of the Schwenksville Borough Codified Code to add Subsections E, F, G, H, I, J, and K to Section 71-5 of the code.

    Requires a permit to construct, enlarge, alter, repair, move, demolish or change the occupancy of a structure; or erect, install, enlarge, repair a structure, repair roof in excess of 25% of the roof, remove, convert or replace an electrical, gas, mechanical, plumbing system regulated by the UCC.

    Requires a permit for an accessory structure 250 square feet and larger.

    Requires a permit to repair or replace a sewer lateral or water service.

    Emergency repairs or replacement of equipment may be made without first applying for a permit is a permit application is submitted to the building code official within 3 business days of the repair or replacement.

    Providing for those items that do not require a permit if the work does not violate a law or ordinance.

    Providing ordinary repairs and those items that are not classified as ordinary repairs.

    A permit is not required for the installation, alteration or repair of generation, transmission, distribution, metering or other related equipment that is, by established right, under the ownership and control of a public utility as the term is defined.    		Under review by L&I as of 2/17/2016.

     

    Some changes found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); letter disapproving ordinance mailed 2/17/2016

     

    Revision submitted 6/2/2016. Under review.

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 8/1/2016

    Public Meeting:
    11/10/2016, 7:00 PM
    Borough Hall
    140 Main Street, Schwenksville PA
    Sharon Hill Borough

    Delaware

    267-324-3773

    1. The ordinance proposes amendments to enforce the International Residential Code 2015, as it applies to the alteration and repair of residential buildings, requiring property owners to obtain permits for all such alterations and repairs.

    2. The proposed ordinance adopts the following definition of “ordinary repair(s)” to include all interior and exterior changes to a building which do not involve structural changes to the characteristic of the building, and which are not specifically excluded under Section 2.b of the proposed ordinance.

      1. Ordinary repair(s) specifically includes the following:

        Painting; Papering; Carpeting; Masonry pointing; Water heater replacement; Changing interior or exterior doors which does not involve a structural change to a door frame.

      2. Ordinary repair does not include the following activities which will specifically require a permit:

        Repairs or replacement of a roof in excess of 50 square feet net roof area; repairs or replacement of house siding in excess of 100 square feet net wall area; kitchen renovations which involve any mechanical or structural changes; floor tiling; repair and replacement of driveways and walkways; window replacement that involves changes to existing structure; installation of roof gutter systems; installation of drywall that will alter existing building structure; repair and or replacement of stairs and stairwells; and repair and or replacement of flooring.
    		Under review by L&I as of 7/13/2018

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 7/18/2018.

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    9/13/2018, 7:00 PM
    Sharon Hill Borough Hall
    250 Sharon Avenue
    Sharon Hill PA
    Sharon Hill Borough

    Delaware

    610-586-8200

    		Requires all new single-family and multi-family residential structures, and all new commercial, industrial and educational buildings to be sprinklered.

     

    Requires all owner-occupied single-family dwellings that are converted to a rental unit or a multi-family dwelling to be sprinklered.

     

    Requires all buildings that are renovated or altered at a cost of more than 50% of their value to be sprinklered.    		Under review by L&I as of 6/14/06.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b), pending two wording changes; approval letter mailed 6/22/06.

     

    Enacted 8/24/06.

     

    Ordinance challenged.

     

    Challenge upheld and ordinance rendered null and void 1/08/07.
    Sharpsburg Borough

    Allegheny

    412-781-0546 ext 11

    		The borough will appoint a "Director of Construction and Property Inspection" as the BCO as defined in the UCC.

     

    Require permits for residential alterations and repairs pursuant to the International Residential Code 2003, Chapter 1, Section 105.

     

    Require building permits for all Residential Utility and Miscellaneous use structures of 200 square feet or more.    		Under review by L&I as of 8/13/12.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 8/14/12.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    10/2/2012, 6:30 p.m.
    Council Chambers
    1611 Main Street
    Pittsburgh, PA 15215

     

    Enacted: 10/2/2012
    Shenandoah Borough

    Schuylkill

    570-624-7070

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 200 sq. ft. or more and for those with a lesser building area that are served by a utility.

     

    Requires that all new residential buildings comply with Appendix F (Radon Control Methods) of the International Residential Code 2009 or its successor codes.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs and establishes a number of exceptions.    		Under review by L&I as of 3/11/11.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/15/11.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    4/18/11 6:45 PM
    Shenandoah Boro Hall
    15 West Washington St.
    Shenandoah, PA 17976

    Enacted 4/18/11.
    Shillington Borough

    Berks

    610-375-8822

    		Makes a variety of changes (primarily piping-related) to the International Plumbing Code, the International Mechanical Code, the International Fuel Gas Code and the International Residential Code.Under review by L&I as of 6/6/05.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/10/05.

     

    Public hearing to be held 12/08/05.

     

    Ordinance challenged.

     

    Ordinance challenge settled, ended, discontinued on 3/19/07.
    Shillington Borough

    Berks

    610-375-8822

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of more than 100 sq. ft.

     

    Requires a building permit for residential alterations and repairs.    		Under review by L&I as of 5/11/05.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/17/05.

     

    Public hearing to be held 12/08/05.

     

    Ordinance challenged.

     

    Ordinance challenge settled, ended, discontinued on 3/19/07.
    Silver Spring Township

    Cumberland

    717-766-0178

    		Detached one family dwellings, requiring a building permit for all structures with a building area exceeding 500 square feet.

    Detached one family dwellings, requiring a building permit for all structures exceeding on story above grade.

    Requiring a building permit for residential alterations involving the creation or relocation of a sleeping room in existing structures.    		Under review by L&I as of 04/24/2017.

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 04/24/2017.

    Public Meeting:

    May 24, 2017 6:30 pm
    Township Administraiton Building
    8 Flowers Drive
    Mechanicsburg, PA
    South Fayette Township

    Allegheny

    412-221-8700

    		Requires exterior wall surfaces of all new residential structures and all new non-residential structures to be finished to grade with brick, stone or other material approved by the building inspector.Under review by L&I as of 4/24/07.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 4/25/07.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    6/11/07, 7:00 PM
    South Fayette Twp.
    Municipal Bldg.
    515 Millers Run Road
    Morgan, PA 15064

     

    Enacted 7/16/07.
    South Whitehall Township

    Lehigh

    610-966-4343

    		Municipal Building Code does not apply to carports, detached private garages, greenhouses or sheds if the proposed carport, detached private garage, greenhouse or shed has a building areas less than 500 square feet and is accessory to a detached one-family dwelling.

    Municipal building Code exempts alterations to residential buildings where the cost of the alterations is less than $500.00 (fair market value of labor and materials) and where the alterations do not make structural changes to means of egress.

    		All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed July 18, 2011.

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    8/17/11, 7:30 PM
    South Whitehall Twp. Municipal Bldg.
    444 Walbert Ave.
    Allentown, PA
    Spring City Borough

    Chester

    610-933-9444

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 400 sq. ft. or more and for those with a lesser building area that are served by a utility.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs and establishes 7 exceptions.    		Under review by L&I as of 7/3/08.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 7/07/08.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    9/2/08, 7:30 PM
    Spring City Boro Hall
    6 South Church Street
    Spring City, PA 19475

     

    Enacted 9/2/08.
    Stewartstown Borough

    York

    717-848-4900

    		Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes a number of exceptions.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area in excess of 240 sq. ft.    		Under review by L&I as of 5/8/08.

     

    Changes (other than effective date) found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/12/08.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    7/7/08, 7:30 PM
    Stewartstown Borough
    Municipal Building
    6 North Main Street
    Stewartstown, PA 17363

     

    Enacted 7/7/08.
    Stowe Township

    Allegheny

    412-331-4050

    		Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 150 sq. ft. or more.Under review by L&I as of 10/24/05.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 11/02/05.

     

    Enacted 12/13/05.
    Summit Hill Borough

    Carbon

    570-628-2300

    		An ordinance relating to the certification of Uncertified Buildings adopting identical language and replacement of the word "department" with "the Borough of Summit Hill."Under review by L&I as of 8/26/2014.

     

    Resubmitted

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 12/22/2014.
    Susquehanna Township

    Dauphin

    717-909-9226

    		Amends the UCC by not requiring permits for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area less than 200 square feet.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential decks.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, except where excluded from permit requirements by the International Residential Code.    		Under review by L&I as of 3/10/08.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/13/08.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    5/8/08, 7:00 PM
    Susquehanna Twp. Mun. Bldg.
    1900 Linglestown Road
    Harrisburg, PA 17110

     

    Enacted 5/08/08.

     

    Ordinance challenged on 6/09/08.

     

    Ordinance repealed and challenge ended on 8/26/08.
    Swarthmore Borough

    Delaware

    610-543-4599

    		Requiring a building permit for the construction, erection or placement of any utility and miscellaneous use structure or other accessory structure(s), accessory to multifamily, one family and semi-detached dwellings, which propose a building area greater than 200 square feet.

     

    Requiring a building permit for the construction, erection or placement of any utility and miscellaneous use structures or other accessory structure(s), accessory to multifamily, one family and semi-detached dwellings, which propose a building area less than 200 square feet and which include electricity, HVAC or plumbing.    		Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/22/2013.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    December 16, 2013, 7:30PM

    Council Room
    121 Park Ave
    Swarthmore PA 19081
    Swatara Township

    Dauphin

    717-232-7661

    		Amending the exclusion of carports, detached private garages, green houses, and sheds that are accessory to a detached one-family dwelling and having a building area less than 1000 square feet. The proposed ordinance amends this provision to exclude those same structures when the building area is less than 400 square feet, provided that the structures are not equipped with non-portable heating or cooling equipment or electric, water or sewer service.Under review by L&I as of 2/5/2015.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 2/18/2015.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    3/11/2015, 7:30 PM
    Swatara Township Municipal Building
    599 Eisenhower Blvd
    Swatara PA
    Swoyersville Borough

    Luzerne

    570-288-6581

    		Adopts the International Property Maintenance Code.

     

    Adopts Appendices A, B, C, D, H, J, K, N, and O of the International Residential Code.

     

    Requires building permits for all residential alterations and repairs.

     

    Requires building permits for all residential utility and misc. use structures with a building area greater than 100 sq.ft.    		Under review by L& I as of 8/22/08.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 8/27/08.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    2/2/09, 6:30 PM
    Swoyersville Boro Bldg.
    675 Main Street
    Swoyersville, PA 18704

     

    Enacted 2/02/09.

     

    Ordinance challenged 3/05/09.

     

    Borough withdrew ordinance on 3/19/09.

     

    Dismissed on 4/13/09.

    T

    Thornburg Borough

    Allegheny

    412-766-2565

    		Requires a building permit for all utility and miscellaneous use structures accessory to a detached on family dwelling if such structures exceed 200 square feet in area.

     

    		Under review by L&I as of 2/4/2015.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/9/2015.
    Thornbury Township

    Chester

    610-987-9290

    		Requires a building permit for the construction, erection, or placement of one-story detached accessory structures 200 square feet and greater.

     

    Requires radon control methods for new residential construction with the exception of additions and renovations.    		Under review by L&I as of 0716/2012.

     

    Some changes found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); letter disapproving ordinance mailed 7/18/2012.
    Tilden Township

    Berks

    610-670-2552

    		Requires building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of more than 200 sq. ft.Under review by L&I as of 2/25/05.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/08/05.

     

    Enacted 4/02/05.
    Tobyhanna Township

    Monroe

    570-646-1212

    		Requires a building permit for various residential alterations and repairs.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area greater than 200 sq. ft.    		Under review by L&I as of 5/17/05.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/19/05.

     

    Enacted 7/11/05.
    Tobyhanna Township

    Monroe

    570-646-1212

    		I-Fire Code: Adopt Appendices A, B, C, D, E, F, G, and amend sections 101.1 through 101.1.1 of Appendix B.Under review by L&I as of 6/11/04.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503(b); approval letter mailed 6/25/04.

     

    Enacted 6/30/04.
    Topton Borough

    Berks

    610-682-2541

    		Amends the UCC's residential sprinkler system requirements by: prohibiting the addition of anti-freeze or any other additives; requiring that systems fully comply with either the requirements of section P2904 of the IRC or the NFPA 13D; mandating that plans for systems complying with NFPA 13D be designed by a fire protection design professional or a NICET certified designer; and, prescribing certain meter box and meter box outlet piping requirements for all sprinkler systems.Under review by L&I as of 3/31/11.

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 4/4/11.

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    6/13/11, 7:30 PM
    Topton Borough Hall
    205 S. Callowhill Street
    Topton, PA 19562

     

    Enacted 6/13/11.

     

    Ordinance challenged 7/13/11.
    Tredyffrin Township

    Chester

    610-408-3631

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that have a building area of 120 sq. ft or more.Under review by L&I as of 8/08/05.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 8/10/05.

     

    Enacted 9/26/05.

     

    Challenged; settled on 1/27/06 after ordinance was amended.

    U | W | Y

    Municipality

    County

    Phone Number

    Proposed Changes

    Status

    U

    Union Township

    Berks

    610-898-0660

    		Requires building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 200 sq. ft. or more.Under review by L&I as of 10/14/04.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/19/04.

     

    Enacted 11/15/04.
    Upper Allen Township

    Cumberland

    717-766-0756

    		Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes certain exceptions.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures larger than 400 sq. ft.

     

    Requires a building permit for all attached decks.    		Under review by L&I as of 11/06/06.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 11/07/06.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    4/18/07, 6:00 PM
    Upper Allen Twp. Mun. Bldg.
    100 Gettysburg Pike
    Mechanicsburg, PA 17055

     

    Enacted 4/18/07.
    Upper Darby Township

    Delaware

    610-734-7612

    		Requires UCC permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 120 sq. ft. or more.

     

    Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of less than 120 sq. ft., if they contain utilities.Requires a UCC permit for residential alterations and repairs, except as excluded in Chapter 1 of the IRC.    		Under review by L&I as of 2/10/05.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 2/15/05.

     

    Enacted 3/16/05.

     

    Challenged; settled on 4/08/05, after ordinance was amended.
    Upper Dublin Township

    Montgomery

    215-643-1600
    ext. 3212

    		Establishes additional code requirements for pools, spas and hot tubs, modifies application requirements for various permit applications and requires building permits for: residential utility and misc. use structures with a building area of 120 sq. ft. or more; all uncovered decks; and, all residential alterations and repairs.Under review by L&I as of 7/17/09.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 7/20/09.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    9/8/09, 6:30 PM
    Municipal Building
    801 Loch Alsh Avenue
    Ft. Washington, PA 19034

     

    Enacted 9/25/09.
    Upper Dublin Township

    Montgomery

    215-643-1600
    ext. 3212

    		Imposes a late fee not to exceed $1,000.00, when plans are submitted after construction has begun. Makes changes to the UCC appeals board requirements: provides that board members must be Township residents and for voting and alternate member status. Revises provisions relative to use of alternative methods and materials.Under review by L&I as of 6/12/09.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/16/09.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    7/14/09, 6:30 PM
    Municipal Bldg.
    801 Loch Alsh Avenue
    Ft. Washington, PA 19034

     

    Enacted 7/14/09.

     

    Ordinance challenged 8/13/09.

     

    Challenge withdrawn and officially dismissed on 9/18/09.
    Upper Frederick Township

    Montgomery

    610-754-6436

    		Exempts from a building permit all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that are less than 200 sq. ft. and that have no utility service connections.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that are 200 square feet or more.Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes 9 exceptions.    		Under review by L&I as of 6/10/05.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/13/05.

     

    Enacted 8/11/05.
    Upper Frederick Township

    Montgomery

    610-754-6436

    		Exempts from a building permit all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that are less than 200 sq. ft. and that have no utility service connections.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that are 200 square feet or more.Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes 9 exceptions.    		Under review by L&I as of 6/10/05.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/13/05.

     

    Enacted 8/11/05.
    Upper Gwynedd Township

    Montgomery

    215-669-7777

    		Proposed ordinance deletes the adoption of the International Swimming Pool and Spa Code.

     

    Proposed ordinance revises original submissions penalty provisions to reflect the current penalty provisions of the UCC and Act 45.    		Under review by L&I as of 3/18/14.

     

    Some changes found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); letter disapproving ordinance mailed 4/16/2014.

     

    Revision submitted under review by L&I as of 10/17/2014.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/21/2014.

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    11/24/2014 7:30 PM
    Upper Gwynedd Township Building
    Parkside Place
    West Point, PA
    Upper Hanover Township

    Montgomery

    215-679-4401

    		Requires the identification of truss systems used in residential subdivisions.Under review by L&I as of 4/13/05.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 4/21/05.

     

    Enacted 5/10/05.
    Upper Hanover Township

    Montgomery

    610-987-9290

    		Exempts from a building permit all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that are less than 200 sq. ft. and that will have no utility service connections.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that are greater than 199 square feet.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes 9 exceptions.    		Under review by L&I as of 1/21/05.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 1/26/05.

     

    Enacted 3/08/05.
    Upper Macungie Township

    Lehigh

    610-395-4892

    		Requires the installation of carbon monoxide detectors in new and existing buildings used for sleeping or dwelling purposes and that utilize fossil fuel burning appliances or equipment.Under review by L&I as of 12/17/08.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b), assuming certain corrections are made; approval letter mailed 12/18/08.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    3/5/09 7:00 PM
    Township Building
    8330 Schantz Road
    Breinigsville, PA 18031

     

    Not enacted.
    Upper Merion Township

    Montgomery

    610-205-8513

    		I-Building Code: sections 202, 403.1, 907.9.9, 907.2.12.1 thru 907.2.12.6 and 1802.

     

    I-Plumbing Code: section 1003.

    I-Fire Code: sections 403, 506, 912 and Appendix D, section 103.    		Under review by L&I as of 4/30/04.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503(b); approval letter mailed 5/13/04.

     

    Enacted 6/17/04.
    Upper Pottsgrove Township

    Montgomery

    610-970-4961

    		Exempts from a building permit all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that are less than 200 sq. ft. and that have no utility service connections.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that are 200 square feet or more.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes 9 exceptions.    		Under review by L&I as of 5/10/05.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/11/05.

     

    Enacted 7/27/05.
    Upper Providence Township

    Montgomery

    610-933-9179

    		Requires a building permit for residential alterations and repairs per section 105 of the I-Residential Code.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures larger than 200 sq. ft.

    I-Fire Code: Amend section F-505 by requiring the identification of truss construction in certain buildings.    		Under review by L&I as of 8/26/04.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503(b); approval letter mailed 8/27/04.

     

    Enacted 11/15/04.
    ​Upper Providence Township
    		​Delaware
    		​610-565-7520
    		​The proposed ordinance requires a permit for renovations/repairs consistent with the 2021 IRC. 401.3(b)(3) exempts alterations to residential buildings which do not make structural changes or changes to means of egress. This ordinance requires a permit for renovations and repairs more significant than finishing work.

    The proposed ordinance will require a permit for accessory structures greater than 200 square feet in size or containing a utility. 403.(b)(3) only requires a permit for accessory structures which are greater than 1,000 square feet in size.

    The proposed ordinance will require a a two way clean out to be installed for sanitary sewers. This adds an additional requirement to Section 708 of the IPC.
    		​Under review by L&I as of 5/22/2022.

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/21/2022.

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    7/14/2022 at 7:30PM
    Upper Providence
    Township Building
    935 N. Providence Road
    Media PA

    W

    Wampum Borough

    Lawrence

    724-658-9980

    		Adopts the requirements of section 7210.902(b) of Act 45 for use in granting certificates of occupancy to uncertified buildings.Under review by L&I as of 2/22/07.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 2/26/07.

     

    Enacted 4/9/07.
    Ward Township

    Tioga

    570-297-2192

    		Requires a building permit for garages, carports, greenhouses and sheds that are accessory to a single family home and are larger than 200 sq. ft.Under review by L&I as of 1/31/05.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 2/15/05.

     

    Township elected not to enact this proposed ordinance.
    Warminster Township

    Bucks

    215-343-9000

    		Requires building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area greater than 144 sq. ft.Under review by L&I as of 12/29/04.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 1/6/04.

     

    Enacted 1/27/05.
    Warrington Township

    Bucks

    215-343-9350

    		Requires a building permit for residential alterations and repairs, and establishes exceptions.

     

    Adopts all Appendices of International Residential Code.

     

    Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 193 sq. ft. or more.

     

    Requires installation of sprinklers in residential structures undergoing complete reconstruction.

     

    Requires sprinkler installers to provide maintenance schedules to homeowners and testing of sprinkler system every 5 years.

     

    Establishes requirements for residential basement alterations.

     

    Amends section R703.2 of the International Residential Code by requiring the use of sheathing paper not less than 15 pounds per 100 sq. ft.

     

    Amends section 3002.2 of the International Residential Code by restricting the use of piping specified in this section.

     

    Amends section E3802.7 requirements by making them applicable to laundry room sinks.    		Under review by L&I as of 1/20/06.

     

    All but two of changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); limited approval letter mailed 1/27/06.

     

    Enacted 08/29/07.
    Warrington Township

    Bucks

    215-997-7501, ext. 305

    		Amends IPC at section 702.3 and IRC at section P3002.2 to allow building sewer pipe to be SDR-35 PVC pipe.

    Under review by L&I as of 7/27/10.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 8/4/10.

    Warwick Township

    Lancaster

    717-299-5251

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 400 sq. ft or more.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of less than 400 sq. ft. that have a utility connection.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes 9 exceptions.

     

    Requires compliance with the sewer and water lateral requirements issued by the Municipal Authority in lieu of the requirements found in the International Plumbing Code and the International Residential Code.    		Under review by L&I as of 4/25/05.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/02/05.

     

    Enacted 6/15/05.
    Washington City

    Washington

    724-223-4203

    		Limits work exempted from UCC permit requirements to the exceptions detailed in Chapter 1 of the International Building Code and the International Residential Code.Under review by L&I as of 4/28/05.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/02/05.

     

    Enacted 4/14/05
    Washington City

    Washington

    724-223-4203

    		Requires sprinklers in all two-family dwellings and in all structures housing two or more dwelling units occupied by persons who are primarily not transient in nature.Under review by L&I as of 4/28/05.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/02/05.

     

    Enacted 4/14/05
    Washington Township

    Berks

    610-987-9290

    		Exempts from a building permit all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that are less than 200 sq. ft. and that will have no utility service connections.Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that are greater than 199 square feet.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes 9 exceptions.    		Under review by L&I as of 2/8/05.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 2/15/05.

     

    Enacted 3/24/05.
    Washington Township

    Northampton

    610-588-1524

    		International Residential Code: Amends R309.2 by requiring fire separations of 5/8 " gypsum board or equivalent between attached garages and certain areas. Amends R313.1 by adding two areas that require smoke alarms: all garages and certain attic spaces. Adopts Appendix F. International Building Code: Adopts Appendix G. International Fire Code: Adopts Appendices B, C and D.Under review by L&I as of 12/05/05.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 12/14/05.

     

    Enacted 1/11/06.

     

    Ordinance challenged.

     

    Ordinance challenge settled, ended, discontinued on 3/19/07.
    Waynesboro Borough

    Franklin

    717-762-2101, ext. 233

    		Requires building permits for certain residential alterations and repairs and provides exceptions.

    Under review by L&I as of 7/9/10.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 7/13/10.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    August 18, 2010, 7:30 PM
    57 East Main Street
    Waynesboro, PA 17268

     

    Enacted 8/18/10.

     

    Wesleyville Borough

    Erie

    814-899-9124

    		Proposes vacating Borough's Ordinance of 11/10/2004 which enacted various amendments of the UCC.

     

    Reaffirms the Borough's adoption of the UCC and its election to administer and enforce certain appendices as reflected in prior ordinances:
    Appendices A – K of the IRC
    Appendices C – J of the IBC
    Appendices B – G of the IPC
    Appendices B – G of the IFC    		Under review by L&I as of 9/24/2014.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance (with the exception of Appendix C of the IBC) with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter (with the exception of Appendix C of the IBC) mailed 12/18/2014.

     

    Public Meeting:
    May 13, 2015, 7:00 PM
    Borough Hall
    3421 Buffalo Road
    Wesleyville PA
    Wesleyville Borough

    Erie

    814-899-9124

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures larger than 199 sq. ft.

     

    Requires a building permit for certain residential repairs and alterations.

     

    I-Residential Code: Re-institutes the smoke detector requirements found in section 313.1.1.    		Under review by L&I as of 9/16/04.

     

    First two changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 9/22/04.

     

    Enacted 11/10/04.
    West Bradford Township

    Chester

    610-269-4174

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 500 sq. ft. or more.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations or repairs that increase the habitable area of a residential building.    		Under review by L&I as of 1/20/05.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 1/26/05.

     

    Enacted 2/08/05.
    West Bradford Township

    Chester

    610-269-4174

    		Amend Twp Code Ch. 150, Construction Codes, as to requirements for emergency communication systems in structures, so to:
    1. Set minimum transmitted and received signal strengths;
    2. Establish a frequency range, system specifications, and a minimum reliability factor;
    3. Address deficient service in existing structures;
    4. Set testing and reporting procedures; and
    5. Establish exemptions to the requirements.
    The ordinance affects Section 510 of the IFC.    		Under review by L&I as of 3/31/2014.

     

    Some of the changes found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); letter disapproving ordinance mailed 4/7/2014.

     

    Public Meeting:
    5/13/2014, 8:00 PM
    West Bradford Twp Administration Building
    1385 Campus Drive
    Downingtown, PA 19335
    West Conshohocken Borough

    Montgomery

    610-828-9747

    		Requires a truss marking for all new and existing buildings identifying the type of truss construction utilized in a building. Markings will be located on the front of every building.Under review by L&I as of 7/12/2012.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 7/16/2012.

     

    11/13/2012 Borough is removing the ordinance from its November 2012 agenda.

     

    Public Meeting: Removed from Agenda

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    9/9/2014 7:00 PM
    West Conshohocken Borough Hall
    112 Ford Street
    West Conshohocken PA

    Enacted 9/9/2014
    Ordinance Challenged 10/09/2014

    West Conshohocken Borough

    Montgomery

    610-828-9747

    		Proposes to amend Chapter 56, Fire Prevention, of the Boro Code Book of Ordinances by adopting a new Article III, Section 56-12(B) “Additions to standards.” The new section requires the construction of a 2 hour rated, block wall 30 inches or more above the roof line of any attached dwelling, twin or similar structure. The ordinance is further summarized as follows: Section 1-Code Amendments, Section 2-Repealer, Section 2-Revisions Section 4-Severability, Section 5-Effective Date, Section 6-Failure to enforce a waiver, and enactment.Under review by L&I as of 9/19/2016.

    Changes found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); letter disapproving ordinance mailed 10/04/2016


    PUBLIC HEARING
    11/08/2016 7:00PM
    West Conshohocken Borough Hall
    112 Ford Street
    West Conshohocken PA
    West Hanover Township

    Dauphin

    717-652-4841

    		I-Residential Code: sections 309.2, 313.1 and 317.3.Under review by L&I as of 5/4/04.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503(b); approval letter mailed 5/13/04.

     

    Enacted 7/19/04.

     

    Ordinance challenged.
    Challenge upheld and ordinance rendered null and void 11/10/04.
    West Lampeter Township

    Lancaster

    717-464-3731

    		Exempts from a building permit all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that are less than 400 sq. ft. and that will have no utility service connections.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that will be provided with any utility service.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes 9 exceptions.    		Under review by L&I as of 10/25/04.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/28/04.

     

    Enacted 12/13/04.
    West Manchester Township

    York

    717-846-8856

    		Alters the definition of structure so as to require a building permit for temporary structures, including tents, canopies and membrane structures.Under review by L&I as of 9/21/05.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 9/28/05.

     

    Enacted 2/23/06.
    West Whiteland Township

    Chester

    610-363-9525

    		Requires a fire suppressions systems in all group B and M fire areas that exceed 5,000 sq. ft.Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area greater than 500 sq. ft.    		Under review by L&I as of 2/7/05.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 2/15/05.

     

    Enacted 6/14/05.
    Westtown Township

    Chester

    877-392-9445

    		Requires a building permit for all accessory structures of 250 square feet or larger, and for all accessory structures regardless of size that exceed 12 feet in height and/or have proposed electrical, gas, water or sewage or similar utility or onsite services.Under review by L&I as of 8/1/2014.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 8/6/2014.

     

    Public Hearing:
    10/6/2014 7:30 PM
    Westtown Township Building
    1039 Wilmington Pike
    West Chester PA 19382
    ​Whitehall Township
    		​Lehigh
    		​610-437-5524​
    		​Requires the International Residential Code, Section M-1402.4 Shut Off. Requiring an oil burner shut-off switch to be installed at the top of basement steps, or in a single level structure, outside of the room containing the oil burner. This switch shall have a cover plate identifying the use of the switch.

    Requires the International Residential Code, Section M-1402.4 Shut Off. Requiring an oil burner shut-off switch to be installed at the top of basement steps, or in a single level structure, outside of the room containing the oil burner. This switch shall have a cover plate identifying the use of the switch.

     

    Requires the International Mechanical Code, Section 901.5 shut Off. For residential occupancies up to and including 8 units, an oil burner shut off switch shall be required at the top of the basement steps; or in single level structures, outside of the room containing the oil burner. This switch shall have a cover plate identifying the use of the switch.

    		​Under review by L&I as of 07/25/2023.

     

    All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:

    10/9/2023 7:00 PM

     

    Whitehall Township Building
    3219 MacArthur Road
    Whitehall, PA 18052​

     


    Whitehall Township

    Lehigh

    610-437-5524
    ext. 134

    		Amending the requirement found in the IRC-2009, Appendix G, Section AG 105, Barrier Requirements, Subsection 105.2, Outdoor Swimming pools as they relate to barrier and ladder requirements.Under review by L&I as of 1/4/2013.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 1/09/13.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    2/11/2013, 7:00 PM
    Whitehall Township Building
    3219 MacArthur Road
    Whitehall, PA 18052
    Whitehall Township

    Lehigh

    610-437-5524
    ext. 134

    		In all residential installations where prefabricated/engineered wood "I" joists are used, requires the installation of ceilings (including basements), consisting of 5/8" or 1/2" fire-rated gypsum wall board, over the joists.Under review by L&I as of 7/30/09.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 7/31/09.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    10/12/09, 7:00 PM
    Township Building
    3219 MacArthur Road
    Whitehall, PA 18052

     

    Enacted 10/12/09.

     

    Ordinance challenged 11/12/09.

     

    Ordinance repealed and challenge settled 6/21/11
    Whitehall Township

    Lehigh

    610-437-5524
    ext. 134

    		Prohibits the installation of outdoor wood-burning furnaces used to heat any building or structure.Under review by L&I as of 10/24/08.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/27/08.

     

    Enacted 12/8/08.
    ​Whitehall Township
    		​Lehigh
    		​610-437-5524
    ext. 1134
    		​Amending the requirement found in the IRC-2018, Section M1402 Central Furnaces, IMC-2018, Section 901.
    		​Under review by L&I as of 10/17/2023.
      
    PUBLIC MEETING:
    Date and Time TBD 
    Whitehall Township Building
    3219 MacArthur Road
    Whitehall, PA 18052
    Whitpain Township

    Montgomery

    610-277-2400

    		Requires a building permit for all signs erected in the Township.Under review by L&I as of 2/4/05.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 2/15/05.

     

    Enacted 4/5/05.
    Whitpain Township

    Montgomery

    610-277-2400

    		Requires a UCC building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures.Under review by L&I as of 9/16/04.

     

    Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 9/22/04.

     

    Enacted 10/19/04.

     

    Ordinance challenged.

     

    Challenge upheld and ordinance rendered null and void 4/14/05.

     

    Appeal filed in Montgomery Co. Court of Common Pleas.

     

    Appealed to Montgomery Co. Court of Common Pleas. Court ruled against appellant, thus rendering ordinance null and void.
    Wilkes-Barre Township

    Luzerne

    570-823-0101

    		Requires a building permit for residential storage sheds with a building area greater than 200 sq. ft. and for a wide variety of alterations and construction related to residential buildings.Under review by L&I as of 11/20/06.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 11/22/06.

     

    Enacted on 4/2/07.
    Windber Borough

    Somerset

    814-467-9014

    		Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that are greater than 200 sq. ft.

     

    Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that are 200 sq. ft or less and that have utility service connections.

     

    Requires a building permit for re-siding residential dwellings and garages and all commercial buildings.Requires all fire standpipe systems to be fitted with 4" Storz connectors or equivalent connectors.

     

    Limits the validity of a demolition permit to 30 days (with the possibility of one 15-day extension).    		Under review by L&I as of 12/09/05.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 12/14/05.

     

    Enacted 2/14/06.
    Wyomissing Borough

    Berks

    610-775-7185

    		Proposes to eliminate manual wet standpipe systems by amending the International Building Code Chapter 9, Section 902, Definitions, and Section 905 entitled “Standpipe Systems" and requiring an "automatic wet standpipe system."

    Proposes to amend the International Building Code 2015, Chapter 9 Section 903, “Automatic Sprinkler Systems” to require a safety factor of 10% for designated sprinkler systems.    		Under review by L&I as of 9/13/2020

    Reviewed and Approved L&I 9/13/2020

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    Nov. 10, 2020 6:30 PM
    Wyomissing Borough Hall
    22 Reading Blvd
    Wyomissing PA

    Or

    Telecommunication due to COVID 19 at https://wyomissingboro.org/zoom-meetings/Opens In A New Window
    Wyomissing Borough

    Berks

    610-775-7185

    		Proposes to adopt Chapter 5, “Fire Service Features” and Section 3101 and 3105 of Chapter 31 of the International Fire Code, 2015.

    Proposes to eliminate manual wet standpipe systems by amending the International Building Code Chapter 9, Section 902, Definitions, and Section 905 entitled “Standpipe Systems" and requiring an "automatic wet standpipe system."

    Proposes to amend the International Building Code 2015, Chapter 9 Section 903, “Automatic Sprinkler Systems” to require a safety factor of 10% for designated sprinkler systems.    		Under review by L&I as of 1/27/2020

    Reviewed and Approved L&I 2/10/2020

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    March 10, 2020 7:00 PM
    Wyomissing Borough Hall
    22 Reading Blvd
    Wyomissing PA
    Wyomissing Borough

    Berks

    484-223-0763

    		Amendment of a pre-1999 construction code regarding automatic fire suppression systems.

    Requiring fire suppression systems in new, altered, or additions to use groups A, B, E, F, H, I, M, R, S, and U.

    Required for alterations when the value of the improvement is 20% of the Property Value or greater.

    Clarification to application to alterations by adding definitions and exceptions as well as to remove provisions that no longer are equal to or exceed the UCC.

    Removal of the exclusions of townhouses for fire suppression systems and where the addition is less than 50% of the existing floor area and the building is not currently protected by an automatic fire suppression system.    		Under review by L&I as of 5/5/14.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/9/2014.

     

    PUBLIC MEETING:
    6/10/2014, 7:00 PM
    Borough Hall
    22 Reading Blvd
    Wyomissing PA

     

    Enacted 6/10/2014.
    Wyomissing Borough

    Berks

    610-779-0772
    ext. 3012

    		Adopts portions of the International Fire Code not adopted by the UCC regulation, including Chapter 5 and sections 2401 and 2402, subject to the requirements of 35 P.S. §7210.503 (a) (2).Under review by L&I as of 12/01/02.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 12/02/09.

     

    Enacted 3/9/10.

    Y

    York Township

    York

    717-741-3861

    		Requires a UCC permit for residential alterations and repairs and outlines numerous exceptions.

     

    Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures larger than 240 sq. ft.    		Under review by L&I as of 11/15/04.

     

    Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 11/24/04.

     

    Enacted 12/14/05.

