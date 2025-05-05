Municipal Code Change Ordinances
|Kenhorst Borough
Berks
610-775-0888
|Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 400 sq. ft. or more and for those with a lesser building area that are served by a utility.
Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs and establishes 9 exceptions.
|Under review by L&I as of 6/24/08.
All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/25/08.
PUBLIC MEETING:
8/7/08, 7:30 PM
Kenhorst Borough Hall
339 S. Kenhorst Blvd.
Kenhorst, PA 19607
|Kennedy Township
Allegheny
412-787-5422
|Establishes a number of changes relative to building permits, including: requiring permits for most alterations and repairs; limiting the validity of building permits to 180 days; regulating all decks and residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area greater than 120 sq. ft.; and establishing municipal administrative penalties.
|Under review by L&I as of 11/20/09.
All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 11/23/09.
PUBLIC MEETING:
Dec. 30, 2009, 7:00 AM
Kennedy Twp. Bldg.
340 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
Enacted 12/30/09.
|Kidder Township
Carbon
570-722-8179
|Requires a building permit for any residential utility and miscellaneous use structure with a building area exceeding 200 sq. ft.
Amends UCC by exempting from a permit only the residential work listed in the I-Residential Code (section R105.2)
|Under review by L&I as of 3/14/05.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/29/05.
Enacted 2/17/05.
|Kulpmont Borough
Northumberland
570-373-3782
|Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 120 sq. ft. or more and for those with a lesser building area that are served by a utility.
Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs and establishes 9 exceptions.
|Under review by L&I as of 7/11/07.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 7/12/07.
|Kutztown Borough
Berks
610-683-3290
|Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area larger than 200 sq. ft., but limits compliance with footer and foundation requirements to structures of this type only when over 400 sq. ft.
Amends UCC by exempting from a permit only the residential work listed in the I-Residential Code (section R105.2).
|Under review by L&I as of 3/21/05.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/29/05.
Enacted 5/24/05.
|Lackawaxen Township
Pike
570-685-2990
|Requires a building permit for utility and miscellaneous use structures that are accessory to detached one family dwellings with a building area of 400 to 1000 square feet and shall be built in accordance with the current edition of the IRC. Except for any provisions requiring frost protection. Structures not requiring frost protection must be detached, one story, light frame construction with any eave height of 10 feet or less and have a building area of 1000 square feet or less.
|Under review by L&I as of 3/06/14.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/21/2014.
PUBLIC MEETING:
5/19/14, 7:00 PM
Lackawaxen Twp Building
169 Urban Road
Hawley PA 18428
|Lackawaxen Township
Pike
570-296-6453
|Requires a building permit for finishing residential basements, converting rooms to bedrooms and conversion of any non-habitable space to a habitable space.
Requires a building permit for decks attached to dwelling units.
Seeks to reinstitute a requirement for the installation of hard-wired smoke detectors when residential dwellings are altered or added on to.
Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures of 100 sq. ft. or more.
Ordinance revision: residential utility and miscellaneous structures of 400 sq. ft. or more require a building permit.
|Under review by L&I as of 1/09/06.
All changes except smoke detector requirement found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 1/17/06.
Enacted 6/21/06.
Revision under review by L&I as of 12/10/08.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 12/12/08.
PUBLIC MEETING:
1/21/09, 6:30 PM
Twp. Municipal Bldg.
116 Township Road
Lackawaxen, PA 18435
Enacted 1/21/09.
|Lancaster City
Lancaster
717-291-4700
Administrative Amendments; Section 403.1(b)(3) by changing 1,000 square feet to 200 square feet. Section 403.42(c)(1) by deleting from subsection (vi) "cabinets and similar finishing work"; and by deleting from subsection (xiii) "Window replacement without structural change."
Revisions:
Amendment to Section 403.42(c)(1) by deleting from subsection (vi) "cabinets and similar finishing work"; and by deleting from subsection (xiii) "Window replacement without structural change."
Amendment to Section 403.42a(b) by adding language relating to permit fees.
Amendment to Section 403.45 Inspections, subsection (c) by adding language relating to structures, equipment, or other systems not ready for the scheduled inspection, requiring the contractor to be responsible for payment of additional fees.
Revision under review by L&I as of 03/21/2012.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 03/28/2012.
Revision under review by L&I as of: 5/4/2012.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/9/2012. Approval letter mailed 5/10/2012.
Public Hearing:
|Lancaster City
Lancaster
570-296-6453
|Administrative Amendments; Sections 403.62 through 403.65 relating to permit requirements and exceptions, permit applications, the grant, denial and effect of permits, inspections, and certificates of use and occupancy for residential buildings are hereby amended to conform to Sections 403-42 through 403.46 so that the requirements for residential buildings and noresidential buildings and structures are the same.
A building permit shall be required for the erection, construction or placement of detached utility and miscellaneous use structures, such as private garages, carports, greenhouses, gazebos and shed accessory to single family homes, if greater than 200 square feet in building area.
Where detached utility and miscellansous use structures, such as provate garages, carports, greenhouses, gazebos and sheds accessory to single family homes of 200 square feet or less in building area are connected to a public utility, an appropriate permit for the public utility connection is required.
A building permit shall be required for residential alterations or repairs as set forth in Section 403.62 of the Uniform Construction Code.
|Revision under review by L&I as of 9/15/11.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 9/23/11.
PUBLIC MEETING:
10/11/11, 7:30 PM
Council Chambers
100 South Queen Street
Lancaster, PA
Council vote scheduled for:
10/25/11, 7:30 PM
Council Chambers
100 South Queen Street
Lancaster, PA
|Lancaster City
Lancaster
570-296-6453
|Proposes technical amendments to the International Residential Code Section 1, Sections: R110.2 Use and Occupancy; R202 Definition of Building Sewer; R314.1 Smoke Detection and Notification; R301.2(1) Climate and Geographic Design Criteria; R319.1 Site Address; R322.1.6 Protection of mechanical and electrical systems; R322.2.1 Elevation Requirements; R403.1 Footings; R403.1.1 Footings Minimum Size; R602.3.1 Bearing Studs; R602.3.1 Bearing Studs Exceptions; M1801.3.2 Flue Passageways; P2603.6 Freezing; P2719 Floor Drains; P2903.10 Hose Bibb; P2903.7 Size of Water Service Mains, Branch Mains and Risers; P2905.4Water service pipe; Appendix H Patio Covers
Proposes technical amendments to the International Building Code Section 2, Sections: 202 Definition of building code official; 301.2 Address identification required; 903.4 Sprinkler system monitoring and alarms; 907.6.5 Monitoring; 907.6.5.1 Automatic telephone dialing devices; 912.2.2 Fire department connections-existing buildings; 912.4 Signs; 1608.1 Snow loads general; 1612.3 Establishing of flood hazard areas; 3303.4 Vacant lot; 3303.6 Utility connections; 3303 Demolition; 3307 Protection of adjoining property; B101.1 Application; B101.2Membership; B101.3 Notice of meeting; B101.4 Board decision; B101.5 Application for appeal; B101.6 Fees; Appendix H 101.1 General; Appendix H 104 Identification.
Proposes technical amendments to the International Mechanical Code Sections: 506.3 Ducts serving type 1 hoods; 507 Commercial kitchen hoods; 507.1 General; 801.18.2 Flue passageways;
Proposes technical amendments to the International Plumbing Code, Sections: 202 Definition building sewer; 301.3 Connections to the sanitary drainage system; 301.6 Prohibited locations; 302.2 Industrial wastes; 305.6 Freezing; 412 Floor drains; 603.1 Water service pipe; 608.15.4.2 Hose connection; 803 Special wastes; 1003 Interceptors and sewers, Sub section 1003.1; 1113 Sumps.
Proposes amendments for violations and penalties establishing fines ranging from $100 to $1000 with additional step increase on secondary and third offenses. Establishes acceptable time frames for corrective actions and fines for failure to conduct corrective actions.
|Revision under review by L&I as of 03/25/2013.
PUBLIC MEETING:
4/23/2013, 7:30 PM
Council Chambers
100 South Queen Street
Lancaster, PA
|Lawrenceville Borough
Tioga
570-827-2066
|Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of more than 256 sq. ft.
|Under review by L&I as of 6/30/05.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 7/13/05.
Enacted 9/06/05.
|Leesport Borough
Berks
610-987-9290
|Adopting §506 of the 2018 International Fire Code for the installation of key boxes in certain structures for use by the code official.
Under review by L&I as of 11/21/2023.
PUBLIC MEETING:
|Lehighton Borough
Carbon
610-398-0904
|Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 250 square feet or greater.
|Under review by L&I as of 10/08/2014.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 11/17/2014.
PUBLIC MEETING:
11/24/2014 at 7:30 PM
Lehighton Borough Municipal Building
1 Constitution Ave
Lehighton PA
|Liberty Borough
Tioga
570-324-6372
|Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of more than 400 sq. ft.
|Under review by L&I as of 4/03/06.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 4/6/06.
Enacted 4/18/06.
|Ligonier Borough
Westmoreland
724-238-5877
|Requires a building permit for outdoor fuel burning appliances, establishes specifications and limits the types of fuel for these appliances.
|Under review by L&I as of 6/03/08.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/05/08.
PUBLIC MEETING:
10/6/08, 6:45 PM
Ligonier Town Hall
120 East Main Street
Ligonier, PA 15658
Enacted 10/6/08.
|Limerick Township
Montgomery
215-661-0400
|Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures.
|Under review by L&I as of 3/13/07.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/14/07.
PUBLIC MEETING:
4/26/07, 7:00 PM
Limerick Twp. Mun. Bldg.
646 West Ridge Pike
Limerick, PA 19468
Enacted 4/26/07.
|Liverpool Borough
Perry
717-975-2840
|Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures exceeding 199 sq. ft.
|Under review by L&I as of 2/18/05.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 2/23/05.
Enacted 4/11/05.
|Lower Allen Township
Cumberland
717-975-7575
|Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures exceeding 200 sq. ft. or any sized utility and miscellaneous use structure that has heating or cooling equipment or is connected to a utility.
Requires a building permit for certain residential repairs and alterations.
Requires a building permit for residential decks that are attached to residential dwellings.
|Under review by L&I as of 12/28/04.
All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 1/6/05.
Enacted 1/24/05.
|Lower Chichester Township
Delaware
610-532-2884
|Proposes an ordinance for automatic sprinkler system or systems for newly constructed buildings and existing buildings and supersedes any and all provisions and requirements found in the IBC, Chapters 9 and 34, the IEBC and the IRC.
|Under review by L&I as of 12/17/2014.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503(b): approval letter mailed 12/30/2014.
Public Meeting:
2/16/2015 at 7:30 PM
Lower Chichester Township
Municipal Building
1410 Market Street
Linwood PA 19061
Enacted 2/16/2015
Challenge 3/17/2015
|Lower Chichester Township
Delaware
610-532-2884
|Requires a building permit for utility and miscellaneous use structures that are accessory to detached one-family dwellings that are 80 square feet or greater.
Utility and miscellaneous use structures that are less than 80 square feet and that contain utilities will require permitting for those utilities.
Proposes requiring a two way clean out to be installed in addition to the guidelines in Section 708 of the International Plumbing Code.
Proposes requiring a building permit for all alterations and repairs to residential buildings as required by the IBC 2009.
|Under review by L&I as of 12/17/2014.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503(b): approval letter mailed 01/02/2015.
|Lower Macungie Township
Lehigh
610-966-4343
|Requires a building permit for all residential alterations or repairs, except for those excluded by the International Residential Code.
Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures exceeding 250 sq. ft.
Requires a building permit for the installation of all hot water heaters.
Requires a building permit for the installation or alteration of all fireplaces or permanently wired appliances.
Requires that all habitable spaces or sleeping rooms comply with section 310 of the International Residential Code.
|Under review by L&I as of 10/18/05.
All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/20/05.
Enacted 12/01/05.
|Lower Merion Township
Montgomery
610-645-6200
|Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 200 sq. ft. or more.
Requires a building permit for the alteration and repair of all residential buildings.
|Under review by L&I as of 11/18/04.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 11/24/04.
Enacted 12/15/04.
|Lower Nazareth Township
Northampton
610-759-7434
|Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of more than 500 sq. ft.
|Under review by L&I as of 12/13/04.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 12/28/04.
Enacted 2/01/05.
|Lower Pottsgrove
Montgomery
610-323-0436
|Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes 7 exceptions.Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures exceeding 225 sq. ft. and any of these structures that have a building area of 225 sq. ft. or less and are served by utilities.
|Under review by L&I as of 12/02/05.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 12/14/05.
|Loyalsock Township
Lycoming
570-323-6151
|Adopts numerous portions of the International Fire Code 2009 not referenced in the International Building Code and not otherwise enforceable.
|Under review by L&I as of 9/30/09.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b), if ordinance is adopted after adoption of 2009 International Codes; approval letter mailed 10/13/09.
Public Meeting:
Jan. 12, 2010, 8:00 PM
Loyalsock Twp. Bldg.
2501 East Third Street
Loyalsock, PA 17701
Enacted 1/12/10.
|Loyalsock Township
Lycoming
570-323-6151
|Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area exceeding 500 sq. ft.
Requires a building permit for all residential alterations except for minor framing changes needed to replace windows and doors.
|Under review by L&I as of 5/30/08.
Changes other than the effective date found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/02/08.
PUBLIC MEETING:
7/22/08, 7:45 PM
Loyalsock Twp. Bldg.
2501 East Third Street
Loyalsock, PA 17701
Enacted: 8/12/08
|Loyalsock Township
Lycoming
570-323-6151
|Revocation of the Township’s International Fire Code, designated as Ordinance No. 339 and to revert back to the current PA UCC with all of its provisions.
|Under review by L&I as of 3/13/13.
Changes other than the effective date found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); if ordinance is adopted after adoption of 2009 International Codes; approval letter mailed 03/18/13.
PUBLIC MEETING:
5/14/13, 7:15 PM
Loyalsock Twp. Bldg.
2501 East Third Street
Loyalsock, PA 17701
|Macungie Borough
Lehigh
610-966-2503
Requires a permit for accessory structures greater than 200 square feet.
Requires a permit for accessory structures <200 square feet if provided with a utility service connection. Permit is only required for the inspection of the utility or utilities being installed to the accessory structure.
Requires a permit for the installation of water tanks supported directly upon grade if the capacity exceeds 2,500 gallons and a ratio of height to diameter or width exceeds 2 to 1.
Requires a permit for an uncovered deck where the floor of the deck is eighteen (18”) inches or more above grade.
|Under review by L & I as of 7/25/12.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 8/9/12.
|Mahanoy City Borough
Schuylkill
570-773-2150
Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 200 sq. ft. or more and for those with a lesser building area that are served by a utility.
Requires that all new residential buildings comply with Appendix F (Radon Control Methods) of the International Residential Code 2009 or its successor codes.
Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs and establishes a number of exceptions.
|Under review by L&I as of 2/23/11.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 2/25/11.
PUBLIC MEETING:
April 12, 2011 7:00 PM
Mahanoy City Boro Hall
239 East Pine Street
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
Enacted 4/12/11.
|Maidencreek Township
Berks
610-926-4920
|Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 600 sq. ft. or more, and for the same structures with a lesser building area, if they are served by utilities.
|Under review by L&I as of 5/16/06.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/23/06.
Enacted 6/8/06.
|Manchester Township
York
717-764-4646
|Adopts the requirements of 34 Pa Code §403.28 (b) for use in approving "uncertified buildings."
Under review by L&I as of 4/1/11.
Enacted 5/10/11.
|Manchester Township
York
717-764-4646
|Requires all new or altered buildings to support certain municipal and county emergency services communications.
|Under review by L&I as of 9/20/07.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 9/26/07.
PUBLIC MEETING:
11/13/07, 7:00 PM
Manchester Twp. Bldg.
3200 Farmtrail Road
York, PA 17406
|Manheim Borough
Lancaster
717-665-2461
|Establishes a number of requirements pertaining to the drilling, installation and testing of geothermal heat pump systems.
|Under review by L&I as of 7/9/09.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 7/14/09.
|Manheim Township
Lancaster
717-569-6406
|Summary of amendments, additions and deletions:
403.43.(g) Grant, Denial and Effect of Permits deleted and replaced; 403.44 Subsection (d) added to include a Administrative Bulletin and Standard Design Bulletin as a form of communication; 403.45 New provisions added regarding Inspection fees; 403.62a Amendments to Permit Applications; 403.62 Amendment and additions to Permit Requirements and Exemptions; 403.63(g) Amendments and additions to Grant Denial and Effect of Permits; 403.64(h) New provisions regarding Re-Inspection and Construction added;
IRC R202 Amendment to Building Sewer Definition; R301.2(1) Table Modifications; R319 Amendments to Site Address; R403 .1 Footings amended; R405.1.1 Footings amended; R405.1.1 Drainage system replaces sewer system; R.405 Amendments and additions to Foundation Drainage; R702.7 Amended to remove class I vapor retarders; R801.3 Amendments to Roof Drainage; P2603 .5 Amendments to Freezing; P2719 Amendments to Floor Drains; P2902.1 Additions to Potable Water; P2903.7 Amendments to Size of Water Mains; Appendices F, H and K Adopted;
IBC 901.8 Amended; 903.2.1.3 Group A-1 amended; 903.2.1.3 Group A-3 amended; 903.2.1.4 Group A-4 amended; 903.2.3 Group E amended; 903.2.4 Group F-1 and F-2 amended; 903.2.7 Group M amended; 903.2.9 Group S-1; 903.2.9.1 Repair Garages amended; 903.2.10 Group S-2 amended; 903.2 New subsection added; 912.2.2 Amendments to Fire Department Connections; 912.5 Amendments to Signs; 1028 Exist Discharge amended; 1405.3.1 Class I and II vapor retarders amended; 1608.1 Snow Loads General deleted and replaced; 1608.2 Ground Snow Loads deleted; 1803.2 Investigations Required is amended; Appendix HlOl.2 Deleted; Appendix H108 Deleted; Appendix H110 Deleted; Appendix H112 Deleted; Appendix H113 Deleted; Appendix H114 Deleted;
IFC 307.4.2 Recreation fires is amended; Chapter 4 Emergency Planning and Preparedness adopted; 401.2 Approval amended; Chapter 5 Fire Service Features adopted; 505.1 Address Identification amended; 506.1 Amended; Chapter 6 Building Services and Systems adopted; 903.2.1.1 Group A-1 revised; 903.2.1.3 Group A-3 revised; 903.2.1.4 Group A-4 revised; 903.2.3 Group E revised; 903.2.4 Group F-1 and Group F-2; 903.2.7 Group M revised; 903.2.9 Group S-1 revised; 903.2.9.1 Repair garages amended; 903.2.9. 10 Group S-2 amended; 903.2 Amended by adding new subsect ions; 903.4 Sprinkler system supervision and alarms amended; 907.6.6 Monitoring is amended; 912.2.2 Amended; 912.4 Amended; 1028 Amended; 5608 Amended;
IPC 302.2 Industrial Wastes amended; 305.4 Freezing amended; 603.1 Water service pipe is a mended; 803 Special wastes are amended by adding a new subsection; 100 3.1 Interceptors and Separators is amended (revised per comments); 1113 Sumps is amended by adding a new subsection.
|Under review by L&I as of 2/19/2019 (10/22/2018)
Change found to be in compliance, with minor revision being required, with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/14/2019.
PUBLIC MEETING:
March 25, 2019, 6:00pm
Manheim Township Municipal Building
1840 Municipal Drive
Lancaster PA 17601
|Manheim Township
Lancaster
717-299-3160
|Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures exceeding 400 sq. ft. or any sized utility and miscellaneous use structure that is connected to a utility.
Requires a building permit for all residential repairs and alterations, except where excluded by the UCC regulation at 403.62.
|Under review by L&I as of 1/26/05.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 2/4/05.
Enacted 2/14/05.
|Manheim Township
Lancaster
717-299-3160
|Proposed Ordinance 2014-13
Proposes various amendments to the administration of the UCC.
Proposes additional requirements for Uncertified Buildings and Structures.
Proposes amendments to accessibility requirements of the UCC.
Proposes amendments relating to property maintenance.
Proposes amendments relating to Re-Inspections and payment of fine.
|Under review by L&I as of 8/20/2014.
Many of changes found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); letter disapproving ordinance mailed 12/24/2014.
|Manheim Township
Lancaster
717-299-3160
|Proposed Ordinance 2014-14
Proposes various amendments to the International Residential Code, International Building Code, International Fire Code, International Plumbing Code, and International Energy Conservation Code. The proposed changes include renumbering of various sections and/or tables, amended language, and the addition of technical requirements.
|UUnder review by L&I as of 8/20/2014.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 12/24/2014.
Enacted 2/14/05.
|Mansfield Borough
Tioga
570-662-2315
|Requires a building permit for garages, carports, greenhouses and sheds that are accessory to a single family home and are larger than 200 sq. ft.
|Under review by L&I as of 1/20/05.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 1/26/05.
Enacted 2/09/05.
|Marcus Hook Borough
Delaware
610-485-1341
|Requires the installation of sprinkler systems in two- and multi-family residential structures, and commercial, industrial, educational and religious occupancies of one or more stories in height.
|Under review by L&I as of 4/28/05.
All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/02/05.
Enacted 6/6/05
|Marshall Township
Allegheny
412-394-5423
|Exempts from UCC permit requirements any carport, detached garage, greenhouse or shed with a building area of less than 250 sq. ft., as long as they are accessory to a single-family home.
|Under review by L&I as of 4/20/07.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/02/07.
PUBLIC MEETING:
6/11/07, 7:30 PM
Marshall Twp. Mun. Bldg.
525 Pleasant Hill Road
Warrendale, PA 15086
Enacted 6/11/07
|Marysville Borough
Perry
717-528-4483
|Requires a building permit for garages, carports, greenhouses and sheds that are accessory to a single family home and are larger than 200 sq. ft.
Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs unless exempted from permit requirements by the I-Residential Code (section R105).
|Under review by L&I as of 6/17/05.
All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/23/05.
Enacted 7/11/05.
|Matamoras Borough
Pike
570-491-2771
|Requires a building permit for garages, carports, greenhouses and sheds that are accessory to a single family home and are larger than 200 sq. ft.
|Under review by L&I as of 5/12/09.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/22/09.
PUBLIC MEETING:
7/7/09, 7:20 PM
Borough Annex
10 Avenue "I"
Matamoras, PA 18336
Enacted 7/7/09.
|Maxatawny Township
|Berks
|610-683-6518
|Proposed ordinance requiring the installation of key boxes in certain structures for use by the code official.
Key Boxes:
|Under review by L&I as of 2/13/2023.
All changes to received revision found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 04/14/2023.
|McAdoo Borough
Schuylkill
570-929-1182
|Requires building permits for: garages, carports, greenhouses and sheds that are accessory to a single family home and are of 120 sq. ft or more; most residential alterations and repairs; all siding; oil derricks; retaining walls over 3 ft. in height; all water tanks; and, all sidewalks and driveways. Shortens the duration of all residential permits.
|Under review by L&I as of 8/21/09.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 8/25/09.
PUBLIC MEETING:
10/13/09, 7:00 PM
Borough Building
23 N. Hancock Street
McAdoo, PA 18237
Enacted 10/13/09.
|Milford Borough
Pike
570-296-7140
|Requires a building permit for conversion of a residential basement (or other non-habitable area) to a habitable space.Requires a building permit for all attached decks and decks associated with swimming pools.Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 200 square feet or more.
|Under review by L&I as of 7/22/05.
All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 7/28/05.
Enacted 11/07/05.
|Milford Township
Pike
570-296-5540
|Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 200 sq. ft. or more.
|Under review by L&I as of 1/4/05.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 1/6/05.
Enacted 2/07/05.
|Morton Borough
Delaware
610-565-7520
|In addition to the minimum standards contained within the Act, the Borough will enforce the Residential Code 2015, as it applies to the alteration and repair of residential buildings.
Requires a permit for renovations/repairs including replacement of roof, windows, gutters, siding, and general maintenance items.
Proposes requiring a building permit for utility and miscellaneous use structures having a building area less than 200 square feet that contain utilities shall require permitting for those utilities.
Proposes requiring a building permit for all utility and miscellaneous use structures having a building area of 200 square feet or more.
Requires a two way clean out to be installed for sanitary sewers in addition to the guidelines detailed in section 708 of the International plumbing Code.
|Under review by L&I as of 9/8/2015.
PUBLIC MEETING:
10/14/2015, 7:30 PM
Morton Borough Hall
500 Highland Ave
Morton PA
|Morton Borough
Delaware
610-565-7520
|Requires a permit for renovations/repairs including replacement of roof, windows, gutters, siding, and general maintenance items.
Proposes requiring a building permit for utility and miscellaneous use structures equal to or greater than 80 square feet.
Proposes requiring a permit for utility and miscellaneous use structures less than 80 square feet and that contain a utility/utilities. The permitting will be for the utility installed.
Requires a two way clean out to be installed for sanitary sewers.
|Under review by L&I as of 7/14/2014.
Resubmitted
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 12/23/2014.
PUBLIC MEETING:
01/21/2015, 7:30 PM
Morton Borough Hall
500 Highland Ave
Morton PA
|Mount Pocono Borough
Monroe
570-839-8436
|Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, except for ordinary repairs.
Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area greater than 200 sq. ft.
|Under review by L&I as of 8/24/05.
All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 9/02/05.
Not enacted per Borough report on 11/14/06.
|Mt. Penn Borough
Berks
610-775-0888
|Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 400 sq. ft. or more and for those with a lesser building area that are served by a utility.
Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs and establishes 9 exceptions.
|Under review by L&I as of 3/06/08.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/07/08.
PUBLIC MEETING:
4/8/08, 7:30 PM
Mt. Penn Borough Hall.
200 North 25th Street
Mt. Penn, PA 19606
Enacted 4/08/08.
|Muhlenberg Township
Berks
610-375-8822
|Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of more than 250 sq. ft.
Under review by L&I as of 10/5/10.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/7/10.
PUBLIC MEETING:
Enacted 11/15/10.
|Municipality of Monroeville
Allegheny
412-856-1000
|Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures larger than 120 sq. ft. or for such structures that are 120 sq. ft. or less, when served by electrical, gas or plumbing systems.
|Under review by L&I as of 3/21/05.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/28/05.
Enacted 5/10/05.
|Neville Township
Allegheny
412-766-2565
|Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area exceeding 150 sq. ft.
|Under review by L&I as of 5/16/08.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/19/08.
PUBLIC MEETING:
7/10/08, 7:00 PM
Neville Twp. Mun. Bldg.
5050 Grand Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Enacted 7/10/08.
|New Britain Township
Bucks
215-822-1391
|Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with building area of 250 sq. ft. or more, all residential basement alterations and all residential roof replacements that involve replacement of sheathing.
|Under review by L&I as of 10/5/04.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/7/04.
Enacted 11/8/04.
|New Freedom Borough
York
717-235-2337
|Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs and establishes numerous exceptions. Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 240 sq. ft. or less.
|Under review by L&I as of 6/09/05.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/13/05.
Enacted 7/11/05.
|New Hanover Twp
Montgomery
610-323-1008
|Proposes requiring a building permit for structures which have a building area greater than 200 square feet and which are accessory to a detached one family dwelling.
Proposes to amend the penalty portions of the ordinance to reflect the language found in Act 45 as amended.
Proposes that all alterations to residential buildings which do not make structural changes or changes to the means of egress and repairs to residential buildings shall be subject to compliance with the UCC as contained in 34 PA Code, Chapter 401 through 405.
Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that have a building area greater than 120 square feet.
|Under review by L&I as of 7/17/14.
Many of changes found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); letter disapproving ordinance mailed 8/11/2014.
Revisions submitted and under review by L&I as of 10/24/2014.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. Â§ 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/24/2014.
PUBLIC HEARING:
12/8/2014 7:00 PM
New Hanover Municipal Building
2943 N Charlotte Street
Gilbertsville PA 19525
|New Holland Borough
Lancaster
717-354-3456
|Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area exceeding 160 sq. ft.
|Under review by L&I as of 12/23/2011.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 12/30/2011.
|New Holland Borough
Lancaster
717-354-4567
|Requires a permit for construction or installation of a geothermal system and/or dig, bore, drill, replace, modify, repair, and/or destroy a well that is, is intended to be, or was part of a geothermal system, or make an excavation that may intersect groundwater.
Provides requirements and standards for the permitting and activation of a geothermal system.
|Under review by L&I as of 1/28/2013.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 1/31/2014.
PUBLIC MEETING:
3/4/2014 7:00 PM
New Holland Borough Office
436 East Main Street
New Holland PA 17557
|Newberry Township
York
717-846-8856
|Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with floor space of more than 120 sq. ft. or any such structure that is served by any utility.
Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, except for replacement of the existing roof coverings.
|Under review by L&I as of 9/21/05.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/05/05.
Enacted 11/22/05.
|Newton Township
Lackawanna
570-587-1520
|Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 200 sq. ft. or more.
|Under review by L&I as of 6/01/05.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/10/05.
Enacted 7/06/05.
|Newtown Township
Bucks
215-968-2800
|Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that have a building area of 200 sq. ft. or more.
|Under review by L&I as of 3/21/05.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/29/05.
Enacted 4/13/05.
|Newtown Township
Delaware
610-275-0700
Proposes to make administrative changes.
Proposes additional requirement relating to swimming pools, water collection depth protection requirements relating to barriers and a completion guaranty.
Requires a permit for installation of exterior siding, facing, and veneer materials to commercial and residential buildings. Requires a permit for window replacement for historic commercial building or structure.
Proposes the extension of the 30 day approval/denial time frame (commercial) and 15 day approval/denial time frame (residential) may be extended due to other required permits.
Proposes requirements for sewage planning prior to building permit issuance.
Proposes changes to the permit expiration language.
Requires written notification from the owner or contractor for an inspection.
Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area that equal or exceed 120 sq. ft.
Requires a permit for uncovered decks regardless of the elevation of the deck floor above grade.
Requires a permit for residential alterations and repairs including basement remodeling projects.
Under review by L&I as of 10/10/2012.
Some of the changes found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); letter disapproving ordinance mailed 10/19/2012.
Revision submission, review and approved 02/01/2013
TENTATIVE PUBLIC MEETING PLANNED:
|North Braddock Borough
Allegheny
412-271-1306
|Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures if they have a building area of 200 sq. ft. or more or if they have a building area less than 200 sq. ft. and they are served by a utility.
Requires a building permit for the construction of all residential decks, porches and stoops.Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes 9 exceptions.
|Under review by L&I as of 10/11/06.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/19/06.
|North Coventry Township
|Chester
|610-323-1694
The following one story structures, if the structure has a building area less than 400 square feet and is accessory to a detache one-family dwelling, except as might be required by an ordinance adopted under Section 503 of the Act (35 P.S. §7210.203):
(i) Carports
(ii) Detached private garages
(iii) Greenhouses
(iv) Sheds
Under review by L&I as of 4/24/2025.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/5/2025.
PUBLIC MEETING:
07:00 PM
North Coventry Township Bldg
845 S. Hanover Street
Pottstown PA 19465
|North Manheim Borough
Schuylkill
570-668-1241
|Establishes requirements for exterior furnace installations.
|Under review by L&I as of 8/14/09.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 8/17/09.
PUBLIC MEETING:
10/27/09, 6:45 PM
Twp. Municipal Bldg.
303 Manheim Road
Pottsville, PA 17901
Enacted 10/27/09.
Ordinance amended to comply with new PA DEP regulatory requirements for outdoor furnaces.
|North Manheim Township
Schuylkill
570-668-1241
|Establishes requirements for connections of existing residential buildings to a public water system and requiring permits for connections to a public water system.
|Under review by L&I as of 04/05/2012
Approval Letter 4/13/2012
Public Hearing: 6/14/2012 6:45 PM North Manheim Twp Municipal Bldg. 303 Manheim Road, Pottsville, PA 17901
Enacted 6/14/2012
|North Strabane Township
Washington
724-745-8880
|Requires sprinklers in all new single-family homes and all new buildings with multiple residential dwellings, when these buildings have a side separation of 25 feet or less.
|Under review by L&I as of 4/06/06.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b), except that inspections must be performed by UCC certified code official (not volunteer fire department); approval letter mailed 4/13/06.
Enacted 6/27/06.
Ordinance challenged.
Challenge settled, ended, discontinued on 3/22/07.
|North Strabane Township
Washington
724-745-8880
|Requires a building permit for all structures in excess of 500 sq. ft.
Requires installation of hard-wired smoke detectors when residential alterations, repairs or additions are made.
|Under review by L&I as of 10/14/04.
First change only found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/19/04.
Enacted 12/21/04.
|Oley Township
Berks
610-987-9290
|Exempts from a building permit all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that are less than 200 sq. ft. and that will have no utility service connections.
Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that are greater than 199 square feet.
Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes 9 exceptions.
|Under review by L&I as of 3/17/05.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/28/05.
Enacted 11/23/05.
|Oxford Borough
Chester
610-998-1762
|Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that have a building area of 150 sq. ft. or more.
Requires that plans for new residential construction and additions to existing residences be sealed by a licensed architect or engineer.
|Under review by L&I as of 7/24/06.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 8/08/06.
Enacted 8/26/06.
|Palmer Township
Northampton
610-258-4003
|Requires a building permit for all structural and non-structural changes to residential basements.
|Under review by L&I as of 6/07/05.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/10/05.
Enacted 7/18/05.
|Palmer Township
Northampton
610-253-7191
|Proposes to adopt provisions of the International Fire Code, 2009, that are not currently adopted by reference in the Uniform Construction Code or section 101.4.5 of the International Building Code, 2009.
|Under review by L&I as of 10/22/12.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/24/12.
Revision submitted and under review by L&I as of 3/25/2014.
Some of the revisions found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); letter disapproving the ordinance mailed 4/7/2014.
|Paupack Township
Wayne
570-226-0632
|Exempts from building permit requirements detached residential carports, garages and greenhouses with a building area of 200 sq. ft. or less, and sheds with a building area of 300 sq. ft. or less.
Exempts from building permits only residential work exempted by section 403.62 (c) of the UCC regulation and the International Residential Code.
Limits the validity of building permits to 18 months from the date of issuance.
|Under review by L&I as of 2/16/06.
All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 2/28/06.
Enacted 4/12/06.
|Penbrook Borough
Dauphin
717-232-3733
|Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area equal to or greater than 200 square feet.
Requires a permit for the construction, erection, or placement of any accessory structure, which is less than 200 square feet if such accessory structure is provided with any utility service.
Lists the types of alterations or repairs to residential buildings which are exempt from the UCC and shall continue to be exempt and no permit will be required.
|Under review by L&I as of 7/9/2012.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 7/12/2012.
|Penn Township
Berks
717-838-1351
|Under review by L&I as of 7/5/2017.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 7/19/2017.
PUBLIC MEETING:
8/28/2017
Penn Twp Municipal Building
840 N Garfield Rd
Bernville PA 19506
|Penn Township
Lancaster
717-665-4508
|Requires a building permit for residential structures that convert an unfinished basement of an existing dwelling into usable residential space.
|Under review by L&I as of 12/20/2013.
PUBLIC MEETING:
1/27/2014, 7:00 PM
Penn Township Municipal Building
97 North Penryn Road
Manheim, PA 17545
Enacted 2/24/14
Ord No. 2014-01
|Peters Township
Washington
724-941-4180
|1. The ordinance proposes amendments to Section R-201, definitions, Patio Home. A detached single-family dwelling constructed with a clear separation between any adjacent units built of not less than 6 feet and not more than 15 feet.
2. The proposed ordinance relating to patio homes, requiring a fire-suppression system in accordance with NFPA 13D or 13R standards, Along exterior walls where the distance between buildings, including eaves, is less than 15 feet, glass block windows bearing ASTM 163 labels of a fixed design shall be used. Any exterior walls that are closer than 15 feet to each other shall have a one-hour fire separation.
|Under review by L&I as of 5/5/2017.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/5/2017.
PUBLIC MEETING:
7/10/2017, 7:30 PM
Council Chambers, Municipal Building
610 E McMurray Road
McMurray PA 15317
|Peters Township
Washington
724-941-4180
|The ordinance proposes amendments to Section R-201, definitions, Patio Home. A detached single-family dwelling constructed with a clear separation between any adjacent units built of not less than 6 feet and not more than 15 feet.
The proposed ordinance relating to patio homes, requiring a fire-suppression system in accordance with NFPA 13D or 13R standards, Along exterior walls where the distance between buildings, including eaves, is less than 15 feet, glass block windows bearing ASTM 163 labels of a fixed design shall be used. Any exterior walls that are closer than 15 feet to each other shall have a one-hour fire separation.
|Under review by L&I as of 04/07/2017.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 05/05/2017.
PUBLIC MEETING:
|Pequea Township
Lancaster
717-299-5251
|Adopts Appendix F (Radon Control Methods) of the International Residential Code.
|Under review by L&I as of 12/19/05.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 12/23/05.
Enacted 2/15/06.
|Pequea Township
Lancaster
717-299-5251
|Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 400 sq. ft or more.
Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of less than 400 sq. ft. that have a utility connection.
Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes 9 exceptions.
Requires compliance with the sewer lateral requirements issued by the Suburban Lancaster Sewer Authority in lieu of the requirements found in the International Plumbing Code and the International Residential Code.
|Under review by L&I as of 5/26/05.
All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/09/05.
Enacted 8/17/05.
Ordinance challenged; settled by parties on 5/18/06, after ordinance was amended.
|Peters Township
Washington
724-941-4180
|I-Plumbing Code: Amend sections 306, 701-703, 708, 710, 803 and 1001.
I-Residential Code: Amend sections P2604, P3002, P3005 and add a new section "P 3009 Inspection Ports."
|Under review by L&I as of 8/13/04.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 8/30/04.
Enacted 11/22/04.
Ordinance challenge settled, ended, discontinued on 1/16/07.
|Philadelphia City
|Philadelphia
|215-686-1473
|Ordinance proposing amendments to the International Plumbing Code 2018.
Philadelphia IPC 2018 Amendments 2023
|Under review by L&I as of 08/16/2023
Proposed changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b.1); approval letter mailed 11/6/2023.
PUBLIC MEETING:
December 14, 2023, 10:00 AM
City Council Chambers
Room 400, City Hall
Broad and Market Streets
Philadelphia PA 19107
|Philadelphia City
|Philadelphia
|215-686-2473
|Amendments to the International Building Code, 2018, relating to Chapter 17, Special Inspections and Tests, and Chapter 33 Safeguards During Construction
Select the following link for a PDF of the proposed ordinance:
Philadelphia IBC Amendments
|Under review by L&I as of 3/25/2022
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/2/2022.
Public Meeting:
June 02, 2022, 10:00 AM
City Council Chambers
Room 400 City Hall
Broad and Market Streets
Philadelphia PA 19107
|Philadelphia City
Philadelphia
215-686-2473
|Amendments to the International Building Code, 2018, relating to Chapter 17, Special Inspections and Tests, 1704.6, 1704.6.4, and 1704.6.5.
Requiring a design professional conducting structural observations under Section 1704.6.4 or 1704.6.5 to meet the provisions of Section 1704.2.1
Amendments to the International Building Code, 2018, relating to Chapter 33, Safeguards During Construction, to meet additional requirements relating to Section 3307.2
|Under review by L&I as of 4/20/2021.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 4/28/2021.
Public Meeting:
June 09, 2021, 09:00 AM
The proceedings may be viewed online at the Philadelphia City CouncilOpens In A New Window website.
Anyone interested in giving testimony must call 215-682-9220 or email john.perzel@phila.gov by 3:00 PM on June 8, 2021.
|Philadelphia City
Philadelphia
215-686-2473
|Ordinance proposing the adoption of the International Plumbing Code 2018 with amendments.
Philadelphia IPC Amendments
|Under review by L&I as of 5/3/2019.
Proposed changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b.1); approval letter mailed 6/08/2019.
PUBLIC MEETING:
June 11, 2019, 1:00 P.M.
Philadelphia City Hall
Room 400, City Hall
Broad and Market Streets
Philadelphia PA 19107
|Philadelphia City
Philadelphia
215-686-2473
|Title 4 Philadelphia Code, entitled The Philadelphia Building Construction and Occupancy Code, amending Subcode B, addition of Section B-903.2.11.7 Buildings 45 feet or more in height requiring automatic sprinkler system.
|Received 4/18/2018.
PUBLIC MEETING:
10/23/2018
1:00 PM
City Council Chanbers
Room 400, City Hall
Broad and Market Sts
Philadelphia, PA 19107
|Philadelphia City
Philadelphia
215-686-2473
|Bill Nos. 180176 – Pursuant to Act 36, the City of Philadelphia is moving to enact an ordinance that adopts provisions of the 2018 ICC codes for the purpose of regulating the construction, alteration, repair and use of buildings in Philadelphia that do not meet the definition of "residential building" under section 103 of the UCC.
|Received 4/18/2018.
PUBLIC MEETING:
5/24/2018, 10:00 AM
Room 400, City Hall
Broad and Market Sts
Philadelphia, PA 19107
|Philadelphia City
Philadelphia
215-686-2473
|The ordinance proposes amendments to the Philadelphia Code Title 4; Subcode “B”, Chapter 33, Section B-3303 entitled “Demolition”, by amending requirements regarding site grading and use of mechanical equipment; and adding requirements regarding materials chutes, dust control fencing and storage of demolition debris; and making technical changes; all under certain conditions.
|Under review by L&I as of 9/12/2017
All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 09/13/2017.
|Philadelphia City
Philadelphia
215-686-2473
|The ordinance proposes amendments to the Philadelphia Code Title 4; Subcode P (The Philadelphia Plumbing Code) governing the replacement of existing house drain (including house storm drain) piping by pipe-bursting methods.
|Under review by L&I as of 2/2/2017.
All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 2/23/2017.
|Philadelphia City
Philadelphia
215-686-2473
|1. The ordinance proposes amendments to the Philadelphia Building Construction and Occupancy Code, Title 4, Subcode A, Chapter 3 Permits requiring permits where the scope of work includes demolition, moving or removal of a structure greater than one story or greater than 500 square feet, a separate application and permit for such work shall be required. Where the scope of work includes more than one lot, a separate permit shall be required for each lot.
2. The ordinance proposes amendments detailing the required information for a Demolition Permit Application.
3. The ordinance proposes to amend Section A-305 Construction Documents, A-305.2.1.15.1 Site Safety Plan, 3. Description of the means and methods for protection of adjacent structures and public right-of-ways.
4. The ordinance proposes to amend Section A-305 Construction Documents, A-305.2.1.15.1 Site Safety Plan, 8. In cases where the demolition requires Special Inspections in accordance with Section B-3303, the site safety plan shall be prepared by a professional engineer licensed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The plan shall include the name and address of the licensed engineer and shall be signed, sealed and dated by the engineer in accordance with the professional licensing laws. Submission of the plan by the demolition contractor constitutes agreement by the contractor to follow and carry out the plan.
5. The ordinance proposes to amend Section 1704 Special Inspections and details the requirements related to specific demolition types.
6. The ordinance proposes to amend Section B-3306.2.2 relating to safeguards and protection of sidewalks and streets located within the safety zone for demolition.
|Under review by L&I as of 9/1/2016.
All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 9/6/2016.
PUBLIC MEETING:
3/15/2017, 10:00 AM
City Council
City Hall, 4th Floor
Broad & Market Streets
Phila, PA 19102
|Philadelphia City
Philadelphia
215-686-2473
|Bill Nos. 160130, 160075, and 160138
Bill No. 160130 - The ordinance propose amendments to the Philadelphia Building Construction and Occupancy Code to add sections requiring contractors, design professionals and developers to add additional fire-resistant material to structures containing truss construction and other light frame construction, under certain terms and conditions. – Modifies Section 701 of the IBC by requiring protection of exposed engineered lumber in commercial construction in a similar manner as Act 1 now requires for residential construction.
Bill No. 160075 – The ordinance proposes amendments to the Philadelphia Building Construction and Occupancy Code by amending Section A, providing for the posting and public notice of the demolition of structures, and making related changes, all under certain terms and conditions.
Bill No. 160138 – The ordinance proposes amendments to the Philadelphia Building Construction and Occupancy Code, Title 9, Regulation of Business, Trades and Professions, and Title 14, Zoning and Planning, to preclude issuance of certain licenses and permits to any applicant who is delinquent in payments owed to the City, all under certain terms and conditions.
|Under review by L&I as of 3/11/2016.
Bill Nos. 160130, 160075, and 160138. All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/25/2016.
PUBLIC MEETING:
Bill 160130, April 18, 2016, 10:00 am
Bill 160075, April 18, 2016, 10:00 am
Bill 160138, April 22, 2016, 10:00 am
Room 400 City Hall, Broad and Market Sts, Philadelphia PA
|Philadelphia City
Philadelphia
215-686-1437
|UCC Ordinance Bill 150651 City of Philadelphia, adopting additional requirements in the Philadelphia Plumbing Code: Proposes a modification by making it mandatory that domestic food waste grinders be installed in dwelling units of all newly constructed buildings.
|Under review by L&I as of 10/2/2015.
PUBLIC MEETINGL:
11/17/15, 10:00 AM
City Council Chambers
Room 400 City Hall
Broad and Market Streets
Philadelphia PA
|Philadelphia City
Philadelphia
215-686-2473
|Bill Nos. 130684, 130685, 130691, and 130698.
The ordinances propose amendments to the Philadelphia Fire Code; Building Code; Property Maintenance Code; Administrative Code; Health Code; Regulation of Business, Trades and Professions; and Officers and Employees.
The changes proposed in these bills strengthen the existing regulations to vastly oversight and safety regulations for all aspects of construction and demolition by adding requirements for permits, construction licenses, inspections, increasing checks on hazardous materials and improved notice and signs at constructions and demolition sites. The changes also improve the rules regarding ethics, training and performance of the persons assigned to enforce the codes in Philadelphia.
Code Sections affected: Subcode "A" (The Philadelphia Administrative Code) Sections: 104 (Workmanship), 106 (Definitions), 201 (Enforcement Authority, General), 202 (Duties and Powers of Code Officials), 301 (Applications for Permits), 302 (Permits), 402 (Permit Inspections), 504 (Stop Work Orders), 505 (Cease Operations Order), 506 (Code Violation Notices), 601 (Fines), 603 (Individual License), 901 (Fees), adding new sections 204 (Intergovernmental Cooperation) and a new Chapter 10 (Site Safety).
Subcode "F" (The Philadelphia Fire Code) Section 104.2 (Authority at Fires & other emergencies).
Subcode "B" (The Philadelphia Building Code) Section 1704 (Special Inspections), 3302 (Construction Safeguards), 3303 (Demolition), 3306 (Protection of Pedestrians), 3307 (Protection of Adjoining Properties).
Subcode "PM" (The Philadelphia Property Maintenance Code) section 308 (Imminently Dangerous Structures).
Title 6 of the Philadelphia Code (Health Code), section 600 (Asbestos Projects).
Title 9 of the Philadelphia Code (Regulation of Businesses, Trades and Professions), section 1004 (Contractors, 2200 (Expediters), and by adding new sections, 1007, on Site Safety monitors.
Title 20 of the Philadelphia Code, section 607 (Conflict of Interest)
|Under review by L&I as of 10/11/2013.
Bill Nos. 130685 and 130688 do not fall within the scope of the PCCA and do not require department approval.
Some of the changes found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. Â§ 7210.503 (b); letter disapproving ordinance mailed 11/14/2013.
PUBLIC MEETING: 11/12/2013, 1:00 PM 11/13/2013, 10:00 AM 11/14/2013, 1:00 PM 11/18/2013, 1:00 PM
All in Room 400 City Hall, Philadelphia PA 19107
Revision submitted and under review by L&I as of 12/16/2013
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letters mailed. 12/23/2013, 1/07/2014, and 1/15/2014.
PUBLIC MEETING: 1/23/2014, 2:00 PM, Room 400 City Hall, Philadelphia PA 19107
|Philadelphia City
Philadelphia
215-686-1437
|Adopts plumbing code changes pertaining to: backflow protection; the types of pipe allowed for above-ground drainage and vents, underground sanitary drainage, and vents and subsoil drains; and, indirect and special wastes.
|Under review by L&I as of 2/28/11.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/1/11.
PUBLIC MEETING:
4/28/11, 9:00 AM
1515 Arch Street
18th Floor
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Enacted 4/28/11.
Challenged on 7/7/11.
|Philadelphia City
Philadelphia
215-686-2473
|Increases the covered walkway design live load requirement to not less than 300 psf.
|Under review by L&I as of 10/01/08.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/03/08.
PUBLIC MEETING:
12/03/08, 1:00 PM
Room 400, City Hall
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Enacted 12/22/08.
|Philadelphia City
Philadelphia
215-686-2473
|Requires the installation of carbon monoxide alarms in new and existing R-3 and R-4 occupancies where fossil fuel-burning appliances are installed or where a garage is attached to the building.
|Under review by L&I as of 10/26/07.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/30/07.
PUBLIC MEETING:
12/5/07, 10:00 AM
Room 400, City Hall
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Enacted 12/21/07.
|Philadelphia City
Philadelphia
215-686-1437
|Requires that certain low-slope roofs be white in color or Energy Star-rated as reflective, and establishes certain exceptions.
|Under review by L&I as of 3/01/10.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/03/10.
PUBLIC MEETING:
4/8/2010, 1:00 PM
Room 400, City Hall
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Enacted 5/5/10.
|Philadelphia City
Philadelphia
215-686-2473
|Ordinance proposing changes to the 2018 International Plumbing Code which was adopted by the City on July 24, 2019.
Proposes changes to:
P-311.1 General
P-603.2 Separation of water distribution piping, building sewer, building drains, storm sewer or storm drainage piping.
P-608.1.1 Backflow containment assemblies required.
Table P-702.3 and Table P-702.3
P-717.11 Easement required.
P-919.1 Scope
Table P-1102.4
P-1115.11 Easement required.
City of Philadelphia Plumbing Code Changes 9-2019
|Under review by L&I as of 8/30/2019.
Proposed changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b.1); approval letter mailed 10/23/2019.
PUBLIC MEETING
12/2/2019
3:00 PM
City Council Chambers
Room 400, City Hall
Broad and Market Streets
Philadelphia, PA 19107
|Pike Township
Berks
610-286-1622
|Amends the International Plumbing Code by establishing new categories of wells and creating plumbing criteria for wells drilled within these categories.
|Under review by L&I as of 7/03/07.
All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 7/9/2007.
PUBLIC MEETING:
9/4/07, 7:30 PM
Pike Twp. Mun. Bldg
810 Hill Church Road
Boyertown, PA 19512
Enacted 9/04/07.
Ordinance challenged 10/4/07.
Hearing on ordinance challenge to be held 12/21/07.
Dismissed as moot on 12/22/11
|Pine Grove Borough
Schuylkill
570-345-3555
Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 200 sq. ft or more.
Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of less than 200 sq. ft. and that have a utility connection.
Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes a number of exceptions.
Under review by L&I as of 3/30/10.
All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 4/1/10.
|Plainfield Township
Northampton
610-866-9663
Requires a permit for the replacement of shingles on a residential dwelling if the replacement requires the cutting away of a load-bearing wall, partition or portion of a wall or roof structure, or, the removal or cutting of any structural beam or load-bearing support.
Under review by L&I as of 11/26/12.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 11/30/12.
Approval letter mailed 12/03/12.
Public Hearing:
2/13/2013 7:00 PM
Plainfield Twp Municipal Bldg
Enacted 2/13/2013
|Plainfield Township
Northampton
610-866-9663
Requires a permit for all residential alterations and repairs pursuant to the IRC 2003 Chapter 1 Section 105, or any subsequent edition thereof or amendments thereto, unless otherwise exempted by this Section.
Requires a permit for utility and miscellaneous use structures in excess of 500 square feet that are accessory to detached one-family dwellings.
Occupancy of any structure which is altered or erected without first securing the permits required by this Section is hereby declared unlawful and a violation of the UCC, unless the alteration or erection would otherwise have been exempt from the permit requirements pursuant to IRC Code, Section R 105.2.
Under review by L&I as of 10/10/13.
Changes found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); disapproval letter mailed 10/24/2013
Resubmitted and reviewed 12/06/2013.
Changes found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 12/09/2013
Public Hearing:
3/12/2014 7:00 PM
Plainfield Twp Municipal Bldg
|Plainfield Township
Northampton
610-866-9663
Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs pursuant to the IRC-2003 Chapter 1 Section 105, or any subsequent edition thereof or amendments thereto, unless otherwise exempted by this Section.
Requires permits for all utility and miscellaneous use structures that are accessory to detached one-family dwellings, in excess of 500 square feet.
Occupancy of any structure which is altered or erected without first securing the permits required by this Section is hereby declared unlawful and a violation of the UCC.
Under review by L&I as of 10/24/2013. Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 12/9/2013.
|Pleasant Hills Borough
Allegheny
412-655-6036
|Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area greater than 144 sq. ft. (Also contains related zoning provisions not subject to Department review.)
|Under review by L&I as of 6/21/05.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/23/05.
Enacted 7/18/05.
|Plum Borough
Allegheny
412-795-6800
Requires a building permit for:
The construction, erection, or placement of any accessory structure which is less than 200 square feet is such accessory structure is provided with any utility service.
The construction of all decks, regardless of size, location and/or height.
All alterations or repairs to residential buildings which are exempt from the UCC by Act 92 of 2004; however, the following types of alterations and repairs shall continue to be exempt. And no permit will be required:
|Under review by L&I as of 9/30/2015
PUBLIC MEETING: 11/2/2015, 6:00 PM
|Plymouth Township
Montgomery
610-940-1050
|Establishes installation and inspection requirements for small wind energy, geothermal heating/cooling and photovoltaic systems.
|Under review by L&I as of 4/4/11.
All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 4/05/11.
PUBLIC MEETING:
|Porter Township
Pike
570-775-7737
|Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 300 sq. ft or more.
|Under review by L&I as of 3/09/05.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/17/05.
Enacted 5/2/05.
|Pottstown Borough
Montgomery
610-323-7436
|Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area greater than 120 sq. ft.
Requires a building permit for the construction, erection or placement of any accessory structure, which is less than 120 sq. ft. if such structure is provided with any utility service. The permit is for the purpose of inspection of the utility or utilities being installed or provided to the accessory structure.
Requires a permit for the construction, alterations or repairs to sewer and water laterals, plumbing, supply, waterline, sanitary drainage and venting systems.
Alterations or repairs to residential buildings, which are exempt from the UCC by Act 92 of 2004; provided, however, that the following types of alterations and repairs shall continue to be exempt and no permit will be required:
|Under review by L&I as of 3/10/14.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/14/2014.
PUBLIC MEETING:
4/14/2014, 7:30 PM
Pottstown Borough Hall
100 E High Street
Pottstown PA
|Pottsville City
Schuylkill
570-622-1234, ext 325
|Requires a building permit for residential alterations and repairs not involving structural change or a change in a means of egress and establishes a number of exceptions.
Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area greater than 120 sq. ft.
|Under review by L&I as of 10/30/06.
All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 11/02/06.
Public hearing to be held 12/11/06.
Enacted 12/11/06.
|Reading Township
Adams
717-677-7356
|Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 500 sq. ft. or more.
|Under review by L&I as of 9/20/05.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 9/28/05.
Enacted 11/14/05.
|Red Hill Borough
Montgomery
610-391-2160
Amends UCC codifying Sections R110.4 (Temporary Occupancy) and R110.5 (Revocation) of the International Residential Code (2009 Edition) into the Codified Ordinances of Red Hill Borough.
Provides for the extension and/or revocation of temporary occupancy permits.
|Under review by L&I as of 2/7/12.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 2/14/12.
Public Hearing: March 14, 2012, 7:30 p.m. Red Hill Borough Hall 56 West Fourth Street, Red Hill, PA 18076
Amendments to original submission and approval submitted for L&I review 4/30/2012.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed Approval letter mailed 5/3/2012.
Public Hearing: June 13, 2012, 7:30 p.m. Red Hill Borough Hall 56 West Fourth Street, Red Hill, PA 18076
|Richmond Township
Berks
610-775-7185
Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 500 sq. ft or more.
Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of less than 500 sq. ft. and that have a utility connection for the purpose of inspection for the utility or utilities being installed.
The exemptions from a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs meet and continue to be exempt per UCC Act 92 or 2004 that establishes a number of exceptions.
All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. §7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 04/10/2012.
PUBLIC MEETING:
5/14/2012 7 p.m.
Richmond Township Building
11 Kehl Drive
Fleetwood, PA
Enacted on 5/14/2012
|Roaring Brook Township
Lackawanna
570-585-1200
|Requires plans sealed by a licensed design professional for new residential dwellings and additions to residential dwellings that exceed 1,000 sq. ft.
|Under review by L&I as of 7/9/09.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 7/14/09.
PUBLIC MEETING:
9/3/09, 7:30 PM
Municipal Building
430 Blue Shutters Road
Moscow, PA 18444
Enacted 10/1/09.
Ordinance challenged 10/29/09.
Hearing to be held on 7/21/10, 10:00 AM at:
Twp. Municipal Bldg.
430 Blue Shutters Rd
Moscow, PA 18444
Challenge upheld and ordinance rendered null and void 8/18/10.
|Robinson Township
Allegheny
412-281-5227
|Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 200 sq. ft. or more and for those with a lesser building area that are served by a utility.
Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs and establishes 9 exceptions.
|Under review by L&I as of 7/19/06.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 8/01/06.
Enacted 9/11/06.
|Rockland Township
Berks
610-987-9288
|Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 200 sq. ft or more.
Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of less than 200 sq. ft. and that have a utility connection.
|Under review by L&I as of 12/10/04.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 12/28/04.
Enacted 2/8/05.
|Rosslyn Farms Borough
Allegheny
412-262-3970
|Requires a building permit for any structure that is accessory to a detached one-family dwelling with an area greater than 200 square feet, including, but not limited to, a carport, detached garage, greenhouse and shed.
|Under review by L&I as of 8/13/2019.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 8/14/2019.
|Ross Township
Allegheny
412-931-7055
|Proposing requirements for uncertified buildings relating to issuance of a certificate of occupancy; meeting requirements of the International Existing Building Code; or meeting requirements relating to story height, egress, fire safety requirements, accessibility, and structural requirements.
|Under review by L&I as of 6/9/2017.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/13/2017.
PUBLIC MEETING:
7/17/2017, 7:30 PM
Ross Township Municipal Building
1000 Ross Municipal Drive
Pittsburgh PA 15237-2725
|Ruscombmanor Township
Berks
610-376-7252
|Exempts from a building permit all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that are less than 200 sq. ft. and that will have no utility service connections.
Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that are greater than 199 square feet and that exceed one story in height.
Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes 9 exceptions.
|Under review by L&I as of 11/18/04.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 11/24/04.
Enacted 4/01/05.
|Salisbury Township
|Lehigh
|484-661-5812
|Requires a fire lock box to be installed outside of most non-residential buildings.
Under review by L&I as of May 23, 2011.
Amendment to Ordinance under review by L&I as of 2/29/2012
Changes found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); letter disapproving ordinance mailed 03/09/2012.
Amendment to Ordinance under review by L&I as of 3/09/2012
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 03/09/2012.
Public Meeting:04/12/2012 7:00 PM Municipal Building
2900 S. Pike Avenue
Allentown, PA 18103
|Schuylkill Township
Chester
610-933-5843
|Requires fire suppression systems in most new buildings and structures and in existing buildings when more than 1000 sq. ft. of floor area is added or altered.
|Under review by L&I as of 1/18/05.
All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 1/20/05.
Enacted 3/02/05.
Ordinance challenged; upheld and ordinance rendered null and void 11/15/05.
Appealed to Chester Co. Court of Common Pleas which upheld challenge on 8/29/06.
Appealed to Commonwealth Court which upheld the challenge on 9/06/07.
Appealed to PA Supreme Court which upheld lower court ruling on 10/19/10. Ordinance rendered null and void.
|Schwenksville Borough
Montgomery
610-987-9290
|Requires smoke alarms to be retrofitted in all residential dwellings and all other residential occupancies.
|Under review by L&I as of 9/05/05.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 9/13/05.
Enacted 10/13/05.
|Schwenksville Borough
Montgomery
610-987-9290
|Amending Chapter 71 of the Schwenksville Borough Codified Code to add Subsections E, F, G, H, I, J, and K to Section 71-5 of the code.
Requires a permit to construct, enlarge, alter, repair, move, demolish or change the occupancy of a structure; or erect, install, enlarge, repair a structure, repair roof in excess of 25% of the roof, remove, convert or replace an electrical, gas, mechanical, plumbing system regulated by the UCC.
Requires a permit for an accessory structure 250 square feet and larger.
Requires a permit to repair or replace a sewer lateral or water service.
Emergency repairs or replacement of equipment may be made without first applying for a permit is a permit application is submitted to the building code official within 3 business days of the repair or replacement.
Providing for those items that do not require a permit if the work does not violate a law or ordinance.
Providing ordinary repairs and those items that are not classified as ordinary repairs.
A permit is not required for the installation, alteration or repair of generation, transmission, distribution, metering or other related equipment that is, by established right, under the ownership and control of a public utility as the term is defined.
|Under review by L&I as of 2/17/2016.
Some changes found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); letter disapproving ordinance mailed 2/17/2016
Revision submitted 6/2/2016. Under review.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 8/1/2016
Public Meeting:
11/10/2016, 7:00 PM
Borough Hall
140 Main Street, Schwenksville PA
|Sharon Hill Borough
Delaware
267-324-3773
|Under review by L&I as of 7/13/2018
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 7/18/2018.
PUBLIC MEETING:
9/13/2018, 7:00 PM
Sharon Hill Borough Hall
250 Sharon Avenue
Sharon Hill PA
|Sharon Hill Borough
Delaware
610-586-8200
|Requires all new single-family and multi-family residential structures, and all new commercial, industrial and educational buildings to be sprinklered.
Requires all owner-occupied single-family dwellings that are converted to a rental unit or a multi-family dwelling to be sprinklered.
Requires all buildings that are renovated or altered at a cost of more than 50% of their value to be sprinklered.
|Under review by L&I as of 6/14/06.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b), pending two wording changes; approval letter mailed 6/22/06.
Enacted 8/24/06.
Ordinance challenged.
Challenge upheld and ordinance rendered null and void 1/08/07.
|Sharpsburg Borough
Allegheny
412-781-0546 ext 11
|The borough will appoint a "Director of Construction and Property Inspection" as the BCO as defined in the UCC.
Require permits for residential alterations and repairs pursuant to the International Residential Code 2003, Chapter 1, Section 105.
Require building permits for all Residential Utility and Miscellaneous use structures of 200 square feet or more.
|Under review by L&I as of 8/13/12.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 8/14/12.
PUBLIC MEETING:
10/2/2012, 6:30 p.m.
Council Chambers
1611 Main Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
Enacted: 10/2/2012
|Shenandoah Borough
Schuylkill
570-624-7070
|Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 200 sq. ft. or more and for those with a lesser building area that are served by a utility.
Requires that all new residential buildings comply with Appendix F (Radon Control Methods) of the International Residential Code 2009 or its successor codes.
Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs and establishes a number of exceptions.
|Under review by L&I as of 3/11/11.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/15/11.
PUBLIC MEETING:
4/18/11 6:45 PM
Shenandoah Boro Hall
15 West Washington St.
Shenandoah, PA 17976
Enacted 4/18/11.
|Shillington Borough
Berks
610-375-8822
|Makes a variety of changes (primarily piping-related) to the International Plumbing Code, the International Mechanical Code, the International Fuel Gas Code and the International Residential Code.
|Under review by L&I as of 6/6/05.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/10/05.
Public hearing to be held 12/08/05.
Ordinance challenged.
Ordinance challenge settled, ended, discontinued on 3/19/07.
|Shillington Borough
Berks
610-375-8822
|Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of more than 100 sq. ft.
Requires a building permit for residential alterations and repairs.
|Under review by L&I as of 5/11/05.
All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/17/05.
Public hearing to be held 12/08/05.
Ordinance challenged.
Ordinance challenge settled, ended, discontinued on 3/19/07.
|Silver Spring Township
Cumberland
717-766-0178
|Detached one family dwellings, requiring a building permit for all structures with a building area exceeding 500 square feet.
Detached one family dwellings, requiring a building permit for all structures exceeding on story above grade.
Requiring a building permit for residential alterations involving the creation or relocation of a sleeping room in existing structures.
|Under review by L&I as of 04/24/2017.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 04/24/2017.
Public Meeting:
May 24, 2017 6:30 pm
Township Administraiton Building
8 Flowers Drive
Mechanicsburg, PA
|South Fayette Township
Allegheny
412-221-8700
|Requires exterior wall surfaces of all new residential structures and all new non-residential structures to be finished to grade with brick, stone or other material approved by the building inspector.
|Under review by L&I as of 4/24/07.
All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 4/25/07.
PUBLIC MEETING:
6/11/07, 7:00 PM
South Fayette Twp.
Municipal Bldg.
515 Millers Run Road
Morgan, PA 15064
Enacted 7/16/07.
|South Whitehall Township
Lehigh
610-966-4343
|Municipal Building Code does not apply to carports, detached private garages, greenhouses or sheds if the proposed carport, detached private garage, greenhouse or shed has a building areas less than 500 square feet and is accessory to a detached one-family dwelling.
Municipal building Code exempts alterations to residential buildings where the cost of the alterations is less than $500.00 (fair market value of labor and materials) and where the alterations do not make structural changes to means of egress.
|All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed July 18, 2011.
PUBLIC MEETING:
8/17/11, 7:30 PM
South Whitehall Twp. Municipal Bldg.
444 Walbert Ave.
Allentown, PA
|Spring City Borough
Chester
610-933-9444
|Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 400 sq. ft. or more and for those with a lesser building area that are served by a utility.
Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs and establishes 7 exceptions.
|Under review by L&I as of 7/3/08.
All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 7/07/08.
PUBLIC MEETING:
9/2/08, 7:30 PM
Spring City Boro Hall
6 South Church Street
Spring City, PA 19475
Enacted 9/2/08.
|Stewartstown Borough
York
717-848-4900
|Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes a number of exceptions.
Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area in excess of 240 sq. ft.
|Under review by L&I as of 5/8/08.
Changes (other than effective date) found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/12/08.
PUBLIC MEETING:
7/7/08, 7:30 PM
Stewartstown Borough
Municipal Building
6 North Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
Enacted 7/7/08.
|Stowe Township
Allegheny
412-331-4050
|Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 150 sq. ft. or more.
|Under review by L&I as of 10/24/05.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 11/02/05.
Enacted 12/13/05.
|Summit Hill Borough
Carbon
570-628-2300
|An ordinance relating to the certification of Uncertified Buildings adopting identical language and replacement of the word "department" with "the Borough of Summit Hill."
|Under review by L&I as of 8/26/2014.
Resubmitted
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 12/22/2014.
|Susquehanna Township
Dauphin
717-909-9226
|Amends the UCC by not requiring permits for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area less than 200 square feet.
Requires a building permit for all residential decks.
Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, except where excluded from permit requirements by the International Residential Code.
|Under review by L&I as of 3/10/08.
All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/13/08.
PUBLIC MEETING:
5/8/08, 7:00 PM
Susquehanna Twp. Mun. Bldg.
1900 Linglestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Enacted 5/08/08.
Ordinance challenged on 6/09/08.
Ordinance repealed and challenge ended on 8/26/08.
|Swarthmore Borough
Delaware
610-543-4599
|Requiring a building permit for the construction, erection or placement of any utility and miscellaneous use structure or other accessory structure(s), accessory to multifamily, one family and semi-detached dwellings, which propose a building area greater than 200 square feet.
Requiring a building permit for the construction, erection or placement of any utility and miscellaneous use structures or other accessory structure(s), accessory to multifamily, one family and semi-detached dwellings, which propose a building area less than 200 square feet and which include electricity, HVAC or plumbing.
|Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/22/2013.
PUBLIC MEETING:
December 16, 2013, 7:30PM
Council Room
121 Park Ave
Swarthmore PA 19081
|Swatara Township
Dauphin
717-232-7661
|Amending the exclusion of carports, detached private garages, green houses, and sheds that are accessory to a detached one-family dwelling and having a building area less than 1000 square feet. The proposed ordinance amends this provision to exclude those same structures when the building area is less than 400 square feet, provided that the structures are not equipped with non-portable heating or cooling equipment or electric, water or sewer service.
|Under review by L&I as of 2/5/2015.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 2/18/2015.
PUBLIC MEETING:
3/11/2015, 7:30 PM
Swatara Township Municipal Building
599 Eisenhower Blvd
Swatara PA
|Swoyersville Borough
Luzerne
570-288-6581
|Adopts the International Property Maintenance Code.
Adopts Appendices A, B, C, D, H, J, K, N, and O of the International Residential Code.
Requires building permits for all residential alterations and repairs.
Requires building permits for all residential utility and misc. use structures with a building area greater than 100 sq.ft.
|Under review by L& I as of 8/22/08.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 8/27/08.
PUBLIC MEETING:
2/2/09, 6:30 PM
Swoyersville Boro Bldg.
675 Main Street
Swoyersville, PA 18704
Enacted 2/02/09.
Ordinance challenged 3/05/09.
Borough withdrew ordinance on 3/19/09.
Dismissed on 4/13/09.
|Thornburg Borough
Allegheny
412-766-2565
|Requires a building permit for all utility and miscellaneous use structures accessory to a detached on family dwelling if such structures exceed 200 square feet in area.
|Under review by L&I as of 2/4/2015.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/9/2015.
|Thornbury Township
Chester
610-987-9290
|Requires a building permit for the construction, erection, or placement of one-story detached accessory structures 200 square feet and greater.
Requires radon control methods for new residential construction with the exception of additions and renovations.
|Under review by L&I as of 0716/2012.
Some changes found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); letter disapproving ordinance mailed 7/18/2012.
|Tilden Township
Berks
610-670-2552
|Requires building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of more than 200 sq. ft.
|Under review by L&I as of 2/25/05.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/08/05.
Enacted 4/02/05.
|Tobyhanna Township
Monroe
570-646-1212
|Requires a building permit for various residential alterations and repairs.
Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area greater than 200 sq. ft.
|Under review by L&I as of 5/17/05.
All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/19/05.
Enacted 7/11/05.
|Tobyhanna Township
Monroe
570-646-1212
|I-Fire Code: Adopt Appendices A, B, C, D, E, F, G, and amend sections 101.1 through 101.1.1 of Appendix B.
|Under review by L&I as of 6/11/04.
All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503(b); approval letter mailed 6/25/04.
Enacted 6/30/04.
|Topton Borough
Berks
610-682-2541
|Amends the UCC's residential sprinkler system requirements by: prohibiting the addition of anti-freeze or any other additives; requiring that systems fully comply with either the requirements of section P2904 of the IRC or the NFPA 13D; mandating that plans for systems complying with NFPA 13D be designed by a fire protection design professional or a NICET certified designer; and, prescribing certain meter box and meter box outlet piping requirements for all sprinkler systems.
|Under review by L&I as of 3/31/11.
All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 4/4/11.
PUBLIC MEETING:
6/13/11, 7:30 PM
Topton Borough Hall
205 S. Callowhill Street
Topton, PA 19562
Enacted 6/13/11.
Ordinance challenged 7/13/11.
|Tredyffrin Township
Chester
610-408-3631
|Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that have a building area of 120 sq. ft or more.
|Under review by L&I as of 8/08/05.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 8/10/05.
Enacted 9/26/05.
Challenged; settled on 1/27/06 after ordinance was amended.
|Union Township
Berks
610-898-0660
|Requires building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 200 sq. ft. or more.
|Under review by L&I as of 10/14/04.
All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/19/04.
Enacted 11/15/04.
|Upper Allen Township
Cumberland
717-766-0756
|Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes certain exceptions.
Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures larger than 400 sq. ft.
Requires a building permit for all attached decks.
|Under review by L&I as of 11/06/06.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 11/07/06.
PUBLIC MEETING:
4/18/07, 6:00 PM
Upper Allen Twp. Mun. Bldg.
100 Gettysburg Pike
Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
Enacted 4/18/07.
|Upper Darby Township
Delaware
610-734-7612
|Requires UCC permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 120 sq. ft. or more.
Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of less than 120 sq. ft., if they contain utilities.Requires a UCC permit for residential alterations and repairs, except as excluded in Chapter 1 of the IRC.
|Under review by L&I as of 2/10/05.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 2/15/05.
Enacted 3/16/05.
Challenged; settled on 4/08/05, after ordinance was amended.
|Upper Dublin Township
Montgomery
215-643-1600
|Establishes additional code requirements for pools, spas and hot tubs, modifies application requirements for various permit applications and requires building permits for: residential utility and misc. use structures with a building area of 120 sq. ft. or more; all uncovered decks; and, all residential alterations and repairs.
|Under review by L&I as of 7/17/09.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 7/20/09.
PUBLIC MEETING:
9/8/09, 6:30 PM
Municipal Building
801 Loch Alsh Avenue
Ft. Washington, PA 19034
Enacted 9/25/09.
|Upper Dublin Township
Montgomery
215-643-1600
|Imposes a late fee not to exceed $1,000.00, when plans are submitted after construction has begun. Makes changes to the UCC appeals board requirements: provides that board members must be Township residents and for voting and alternate member status. Revises provisions relative to use of alternative methods and materials.
|Under review by L&I as of 6/12/09.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/16/09.
PUBLIC MEETING:
7/14/09, 6:30 PM
Municipal Bldg.
801 Loch Alsh Avenue
Ft. Washington, PA 19034
Enacted 7/14/09.
Ordinance challenged 8/13/09.
Challenge withdrawn and officially dismissed on 9/18/09.
|Upper Frederick Township
Montgomery
610-754-6436
|Exempts from a building permit all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that are less than 200 sq. ft. and that have no utility service connections.
Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that are 200 square feet or more.Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes 9 exceptions.
|Under review by L&I as of 6/10/05.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/13/05.
Enacted 8/11/05.
|Upper Frederick Township
Montgomery
610-754-6436
|Exempts from a building permit all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that are less than 200 sq. ft. and that have no utility service connections.
Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that are 200 square feet or more.Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes 9 exceptions.
|Under review by L&I as of 6/10/05.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/13/05.
Enacted 8/11/05.
|Upper Gwynedd Township
Montgomery
215-669-7777
|Proposed ordinance deletes the adoption of the International Swimming Pool and Spa Code.
Proposed ordinance revises original submissions penalty provisions to reflect the current penalty provisions of the UCC and Act 45.
|Under review by L&I as of 3/18/14.
Some changes found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); letter disapproving ordinance mailed 4/16/2014.
Revision submitted under review by L&I as of 10/17/2014.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/21/2014.
PUBLIC MEETING:
11/24/2014 7:30 PM
Upper Gwynedd Township Building
Parkside Place
West Point, PA
|Upper Hanover Township
Montgomery
215-679-4401
|Requires the identification of truss systems used in residential subdivisions.
|Under review by L&I as of 4/13/05.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 4/21/05.
Enacted 5/10/05.
|Upper Hanover Township
Montgomery
610-987-9290
|Exempts from a building permit all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that are less than 200 sq. ft. and that will have no utility service connections.
Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that are greater than 199 square feet.
Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes 9 exceptions.
|Under review by L&I as of 1/21/05.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 1/26/05.
Enacted 3/08/05.
|Upper Macungie Township
Lehigh
610-395-4892
|Requires the installation of carbon monoxide detectors in new and existing buildings used for sleeping or dwelling purposes and that utilize fossil fuel burning appliances or equipment.
|Under review by L&I as of 12/17/08.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b), assuming certain corrections are made; approval letter mailed 12/18/08.
PUBLIC MEETING:
3/5/09 7:00 PM
Township Building
8330 Schantz Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031
Not enacted.
|Upper Merion Township
Montgomery
610-205-8513
|I-Building Code: sections 202, 403.1, 907.9.9, 907.2.12.1 thru 907.2.12.6 and 1802.
I-Plumbing Code: section 1003.
I-Fire Code: sections 403, 506, 912 and Appendix D, section 103.
|Under review by L&I as of 4/30/04.
All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503(b); approval letter mailed 5/13/04.
Enacted 6/17/04.
|Upper Pottsgrove Township
Montgomery
610-970-4961
|Exempts from a building permit all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that are less than 200 sq. ft. and that have no utility service connections.
Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that are 200 square feet or more.
Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes 9 exceptions.
|Under review by L&I as of 5/10/05.
All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/11/05.
Enacted 7/27/05.
|Upper Providence Township
Montgomery
610-933-9179
|Requires a building permit for residential alterations and repairs per section 105 of the I-Residential Code.
Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures larger than 200 sq. ft.
I-Fire Code: Amend section F-505 by requiring the identification of truss construction in certain buildings.
|Under review by L&I as of 8/26/04.
All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503(b); approval letter mailed 8/27/04.
Enacted 11/15/04.
|Upper Providence Township
|Delaware
|610-565-7520
|The proposed ordinance requires a permit for renovations/repairs consistent with the 2021 IRC. 401.3(b)(3) exempts alterations to residential buildings which do not make structural changes or changes to means of egress. This ordinance requires a permit for renovations and repairs more significant than finishing work.
The proposed ordinance will require a permit for accessory structures greater than 200 square feet in size or containing a utility. 403.(b)(3) only requires a permit for accessory structures which are greater than 1,000 square feet in size.
The proposed ordinance will require a a two way clean out to be installed for sanitary sewers. This adds an additional requirement to Section 708 of the IPC.
|Under review by L&I as of 5/22/2022.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/21/2022.
PUBLIC MEETING:
7/14/2022 at 7:30PM
Upper Providence
Township Building
935 N. Providence Road
Media PA
W
|Wampum Borough
Lawrence
724-658-9980
|Adopts the requirements of section 7210.902(b) of Act 45 for use in granting certificates of occupancy to uncertified buildings.
|Under review by L&I as of 2/22/07.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 2/26/07.
Enacted 4/9/07.
|Ward Township
Tioga
570-297-2192
|Requires a building permit for garages, carports, greenhouses and sheds that are accessory to a single family home and are larger than 200 sq. ft.
|Under review by L&I as of 1/31/05.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 2/15/05.
Township elected not to enact this proposed ordinance.
|Warminster Township
Bucks
215-343-9000
|Requires building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area greater than 144 sq. ft.
|Under review by L&I as of 12/29/04.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 1/6/04.
Enacted 1/27/05.
|Warrington Township
Bucks
215-343-9350
|Requires a building permit for residential alterations and repairs, and establishes exceptions.
Adopts all Appendices of International Residential Code.
Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 193 sq. ft. or more.
Requires installation of sprinklers in residential structures undergoing complete reconstruction.
Requires sprinkler installers to provide maintenance schedules to homeowners and testing of sprinkler system every 5 years.
Establishes requirements for residential basement alterations.
Amends section R703.2 of the International Residential Code by requiring the use of sheathing paper not less than 15 pounds per 100 sq. ft.
Amends section 3002.2 of the International Residential Code by restricting the use of piping specified in this section.
Amends section E3802.7 requirements by making them applicable to laundry room sinks.
|Under review by L&I as of 1/20/06.
All but two of changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); limited approval letter mailed 1/27/06.
Enacted 08/29/07.
|Warrington Township
Bucks
215-997-7501, ext. 305
|Amends IPC at section 702.3 and IRC at section P3002.2 to allow building sewer pipe to be SDR-35 PVC pipe.
Under review by L&I as of 7/27/10.
All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 8/4/10.
|Warwick Township
Lancaster
717-299-5251
|Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 400 sq. ft or more.
Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of less than 400 sq. ft. that have a utility connection.
Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes 9 exceptions.
Requires compliance with the sewer and water lateral requirements issued by the Municipal Authority in lieu of the requirements found in the International Plumbing Code and the International Residential Code.
|Under review by L&I as of 4/25/05.
All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/02/05.
Enacted 6/15/05.
|Washington City
Washington
724-223-4203
|Limits work exempted from UCC permit requirements to the exceptions detailed in Chapter 1 of the International Building Code and the International Residential Code.
|Under review by L&I as of 4/28/05.
All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/02/05.
Enacted 4/14/05
|Washington City
Washington
724-223-4203
|Requires sprinklers in all two-family dwellings and in all structures housing two or more dwelling units occupied by persons who are primarily not transient in nature.
|Under review by L&I as of 4/28/05.
All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/02/05.
Enacted 4/14/05
|Washington Township
Berks
610-987-9290
|Exempts from a building permit all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that are less than 200 sq. ft. and that will have no utility service connections.Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that are greater than 199 square feet.
Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes 9 exceptions.
|Under review by L&I as of 2/8/05.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 2/15/05.
Enacted 3/24/05.
|Washington Township
Northampton
610-588-1524
|International Residential Code: Amends R309.2 by requiring fire separations of 5/8 " gypsum board or equivalent between attached garages and certain areas. Amends R313.1 by adding two areas that require smoke alarms: all garages and certain attic spaces. Adopts Appendix F. International Building Code: Adopts Appendix G. International Fire Code: Adopts Appendices B, C and D.
|Under review by L&I as of 12/05/05.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 12/14/05.
Enacted 1/11/06.
Ordinance challenged.
Ordinance challenge settled, ended, discontinued on 3/19/07.
|Waynesboro Borough
Franklin
717-762-2101, ext. 233
|Requires building permits for certain residential alterations and repairs and provides exceptions.
Under review by L&I as of 7/9/10.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 7/13/10.
PUBLIC MEETING:
Enacted 8/18/10.
|Wesleyville Borough
Erie
814-899-9124
|Proposes vacating Borough's Ordinance of 11/10/2004 which enacted various amendments of the UCC.
Reaffirms the Borough's adoption of the UCC and its election to administer and enforce certain appendices as reflected in prior ordinances:
Appendices A – K of the IRC
Appendices C – J of the IBC
Appendices B – G of the IPC
Appendices B – G of the IFC
|Under review by L&I as of 9/24/2014.
Changes found to be in compliance (with the exception of Appendix C of the IBC) with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter (with the exception of Appendix C of the IBC) mailed 12/18/2014.
Public Meeting:
May 13, 2015, 7:00 PM
Borough Hall
3421 Buffalo Road
Wesleyville PA
|Wesleyville Borough
Erie
814-899-9124
|Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures larger than 199 sq. ft.
Requires a building permit for certain residential repairs and alterations.
I-Residential Code: Re-institutes the smoke detector requirements found in section 313.1.1.
|Under review by L&I as of 9/16/04.
First two changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 9/22/04.
Enacted 11/10/04.
|West Bradford Township
Chester
610-269-4174
|Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 500 sq. ft. or more.
Requires a building permit for all residential alterations or repairs that increase the habitable area of a residential building.
|Under review by L&I as of 1/20/05.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 1/26/05.
Enacted 2/08/05.
|West Bradford Township
Chester
610-269-4174
|Amend Twp Code Ch. 150, Construction Codes, as to requirements for emergency communication systems in structures, so to:
|Under review by L&I as of 3/31/2014.
Some of the changes found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); letter disapproving ordinance mailed 4/7/2014.
Public Meeting:
5/13/2014, 8:00 PM
West Bradford Twp Administration Building
1385 Campus Drive
Downingtown, PA 19335
|West Conshohocken Borough
Montgomery
610-828-9747
|Requires a truss marking for all new and existing buildings identifying the type of truss construction utilized in a building. Markings will be located on the front of every building.
|Under review by L&I as of 7/12/2012.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 7/16/2012.
11/13/2012 Borough is removing the ordinance from its November 2012 agenda.
Public Meeting: Removed from Agenda
PUBLIC MEETING:
Enacted 9/9/2014
|West Conshohocken Borough
Montgomery
610-828-9747
|Proposes to amend Chapter 56, Fire Prevention, of the Boro Code Book of Ordinances by adopting a new Article III, Section 56-12(B) “Additions to standards.” The new section requires the construction of a 2 hour rated, block wall 30 inches or more above the roof line of any attached dwelling, twin or similar structure. The ordinance is further summarized as follows: Section 1-Code Amendments, Section 2-Repealer, Section 2-Revisions Section 4-Severability, Section 5-Effective Date, Section 6-Failure to enforce a waiver, and enactment.
|Under review by L&I as of 9/19/2016.
Changes found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); letter disapproving ordinance mailed 10/04/2016
PUBLIC HEARING
11/08/2016 7:00PM
West Conshohocken Borough Hall
112 Ford Street
West Conshohocken PA
|West Hanover Township
Dauphin
717-652-4841
|I-Residential Code: sections 309.2, 313.1 and 317.3.
|Under review by L&I as of 5/4/04.
All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503(b); approval letter mailed 5/13/04.
Enacted 7/19/04.
Ordinance challenged.
Challenge upheld and ordinance rendered null and void 11/10/04.
|West Lampeter Township
Lancaster
717-464-3731
|Exempts from a building permit all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that are less than 400 sq. ft. and that will have no utility service connections.
Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that will be provided with any utility service.
Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes 9 exceptions.
|Under review by L&I as of 10/25/04.
All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/28/04.
Enacted 12/13/04.
|West Manchester Township
York
717-846-8856
|Alters the definition of structure so as to require a building permit for temporary structures, including tents, canopies and membrane structures.
|Under review by L&I as of 9/21/05.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 9/28/05.
Enacted 2/23/06.
|West Whiteland Township
Chester
610-363-9525
|Requires a fire suppressions systems in all group B and M fire areas that exceed 5,000 sq. ft.Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs.
Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area greater than 500 sq. ft.
|Under review by L&I as of 2/7/05.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 2/15/05.
Enacted 6/14/05.
|Westtown Township
Chester
877-392-9445
|Requires a building permit for all accessory structures of 250 square feet or larger, and for all accessory structures regardless of size that exceed 12 feet in height and/or have proposed electrical, gas, water or sewage or similar utility or onsite services.
|Under review by L&I as of 8/1/2014.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 8/6/2014.
Public Hearing:
10/6/2014 7:30 PM
Westtown Township Building
1039 Wilmington Pike
West Chester PA 19382
|Whitehall Township
|Lehigh
|610-437-5524
|Requires the International Residential Code, Section M-1402.4 Shut Off. Requiring an oil burner shut-off switch to be installed at the top of basement steps, or in a single level structure, outside of the room containing the oil burner. This switch shall have a cover plate identifying the use of the switch.
Requires the International Residential Code, Section M-1402.4 Shut Off. Requiring an oil burner shut-off switch to be installed at the top of basement steps, or in a single level structure, outside of the room containing the oil burner. This switch shall have a cover plate identifying the use of the switch.
Requires the International Mechanical Code, Section 901.5 shut Off. For residential occupancies up to and including 8 units, an oil burner shut off switch shall be required at the top of the basement steps; or in single level structures, outside of the room containing the oil burner. This switch shall have a cover plate identifying the use of the switch.
|Under review by L&I as of 07/25/2023.
All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed.
PUBLIC MEETING:
10/9/2023 7:00 PM
Whitehall Township Building
|Whitehall Township
Lehigh
610-437-5524
|Amending the requirement found in the IRC-2009, Appendix G, Section AG 105, Barrier Requirements, Subsection 105.2, Outdoor Swimming pools as they relate to barrier and ladder requirements.
|Under review by L&I as of 1/4/2013.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 1/09/13.
PUBLIC MEETING:
2/11/2013, 7:00 PM
Whitehall Township Building
3219 MacArthur Road
Whitehall, PA 18052
|Whitehall Township
Lehigh
610-437-5524
|In all residential installations where prefabricated/engineered wood "I" joists are used, requires the installation of ceilings (including basements), consisting of 5/8" or 1/2" fire-rated gypsum wall board, over the joists.
|Under review by L&I as of 7/30/09.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 7/31/09.
PUBLIC MEETING:
10/12/09, 7:00 PM
Township Building
3219 MacArthur Road
Whitehall, PA 18052
Enacted 10/12/09.
Ordinance challenged 11/12/09.
Ordinance repealed and challenge settled 6/21/11
|Whitehall Township
Lehigh
610-437-5524
|Prohibits the installation of outdoor wood-burning furnaces used to heat any building or structure.
|Under review by L&I as of 10/24/08.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/27/08.
Enacted 12/8/08.
|Whitehall Township
|Lehigh
|610-437-5524
ext. 1134
|Amending the requirement found in the IRC-2018, Section M1402 Central Furnaces, IMC-2018, Section 901.
|Under review by L&I as of 10/17/2023.
PUBLIC MEETING:
Date and Time TBD
Whitehall Township Building
3219 MacArthur Road
Whitehall, PA 18052
|Whitpain Township
Montgomery
610-277-2400
|Requires a building permit for all signs erected in the Township.
|Under review by L&I as of 2/4/05.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 2/15/05.
Enacted 4/5/05.
|Whitpain Township
Montgomery
610-277-2400
|Requires a UCC building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures.
|Under review by L&I as of 9/16/04.
Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 9/22/04.
Enacted 10/19/04.
Ordinance challenged.
Challenge upheld and ordinance rendered null and void 4/14/05.
Appeal filed in Montgomery Co. Court of Common Pleas.
Appealed to Montgomery Co. Court of Common Pleas. Court ruled against appellant, thus rendering ordinance null and void.
|Wilkes-Barre Township
Luzerne
570-823-0101
|Requires a building permit for residential storage sheds with a building area greater than 200 sq. ft. and for a wide variety of alterations and construction related to residential buildings.
|Under review by L&I as of 11/20/06.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 11/22/06.
Enacted on 4/2/07.
|Windber Borough
Somerset
814-467-9014
|Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that are greater than 200 sq. ft.
Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that are 200 sq. ft or less and that have utility service connections.
Requires a building permit for re-siding residential dwellings and garages and all commercial buildings.Requires all fire standpipe systems to be fitted with 4" Storz connectors or equivalent connectors.
Limits the validity of a demolition permit to 30 days (with the possibility of one 15-day extension).
|Under review by L&I as of 12/09/05.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 12/14/05.
Enacted 2/14/06.
|Wyomissing Borough
Berks
610-775-7185
|Proposes to eliminate manual wet standpipe systems by amending the International Building Code Chapter 9, Section 902, Definitions, and Section 905 entitled “Standpipe Systems" and requiring an "automatic wet standpipe system."
Proposes to amend the International Building Code 2015, Chapter 9 Section 903, “Automatic Sprinkler Systems” to require a safety factor of 10% for designated sprinkler systems.
|Under review by L&I as of 9/13/2020
Reviewed and Approved L&I 9/13/2020
PUBLIC MEETING:
Nov. 10, 2020 6:30 PM
Wyomissing Borough Hall
22 Reading Blvd
Wyomissing PA
Or
Telecommunication due to COVID 19 at https://wyomissingboro.org/zoom-meetings/Opens In A New Window
|Wyomissing Borough
Berks
610-775-7185
|Proposes to adopt Chapter 5, “Fire Service Features” and Section 3101 and 3105 of Chapter 31 of the International Fire Code, 2015.
Proposes to eliminate manual wet standpipe systems by amending the International Building Code Chapter 9, Section 902, Definitions, and Section 905 entitled “Standpipe Systems" and requiring an "automatic wet standpipe system."
Proposes to amend the International Building Code 2015, Chapter 9 Section 903, “Automatic Sprinkler Systems” to require a safety factor of 10% for designated sprinkler systems.
|Under review by L&I as of 1/27/2020
Reviewed and Approved L&I 2/10/2020
PUBLIC MEETING:
March 10, 2020 7:00 PM
Wyomissing Borough Hall
22 Reading Blvd
Wyomissing PA
|Wyomissing Borough
Berks
484-223-0763
|Amendment of a pre-1999 construction code regarding automatic fire suppression systems.
Requiring fire suppression systems in new, altered, or additions to use groups A, B, E, F, H, I, M, R, S, and U.
Required for alterations when the value of the improvement is 20% of the Property Value or greater.
Clarification to application to alterations by adding definitions and exceptions as well as to remove provisions that no longer are equal to or exceed the UCC.
Removal of the exclusions of townhouses for fire suppression systems and where the addition is less than 50% of the existing floor area and the building is not currently protected by an automatic fire suppression system.
|Under review by L&I as of 5/5/14.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/9/2014.
PUBLIC MEETING:
6/10/2014, 7:00 PM
Borough Hall
22 Reading Blvd
Wyomissing PA
Enacted 6/10/2014.
|Wyomissing Borough
Berks
610-779-0772
|Adopts portions of the International Fire Code not adopted by the UCC regulation, including Chapter 5 and sections 2401 and 2402, subject to the requirements of 35 P.S. §7210.503 (a) (2).
|Under review by L&I as of 12/01/02.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 12/02/09.
Enacted 3/9/10.
|York Township
York
717-741-3861
|Requires a UCC permit for residential alterations and repairs and outlines numerous exceptions.
Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures larger than 240 sq. ft.
|Under review by L&I as of 11/15/04.
Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 11/24/04.
Enacted 12/14/05.