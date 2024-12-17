|Name of Agency:
|Wilmon B Culley
|Address:
|693 North Fork Road
Weirton, WV 26062
|Contact person:
|Wilmon B Culley
|Telephone:
|304-748-2215
|E-mail address:
|wbculleysr@frontier.com
Code requirements it can legally enforce (only those preceded by X):
RESIDENTIAL
|Building Code Official
INSP.
|Building
X
|Electrical
|Energy Conservation
|Mechanical
|Plumbing
COMMERCIAL
|Building Code Official
INSP.
|PLAN EXAM.
|Accessibility
|Building
X
|Electrical
|Energy Conservation
|Mechanical
|Plumbing
Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.
Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.
Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name: