    Name of Agency:
    Address:    		Erb Inspections, Inc.
    174 Water Tower Road
    Suite 1
    Lawrenceville, PA 16929
    Contact person:Terrica Erb-Jones
    Telephone:
    E-mail address:    		570-827-3474
    info@erbinspections.com

    Code administration and enforcement work it can legally perform (only those preceded by ):

    RESIDENTIAL

    X

    		Building Code Official

    INSP.

    		 

    X

    		Building

    X

    		Electrical

    X

    		Energy Conservation

    X

    		Mechanical

    X

    		Plumbing

    COMMERCIAL

    X

    		Building Code Official

    INSP.

    		PLAN EXAM. 

    X

    X

    		Accessibility

    X

    x

    		Building

    X

    X

    		Electrical

    X

    X

    		Energy Conservation

    X

    X

    		Mechanical

    X

    X

    		Plumbing

    Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.

    Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.

    Agency is able to perform code work in each county with preceding its name:

     

     Adams
     Allegheny
     Armstrong
     Beaver
     Bedford
     Berks
     Blair
    XBradford
     Bucks
     Butler
     Cambria
    XCameron
     Carbon
     Centre
     Chester
     Clarion
    XClearfield
    XClinton
    XColumbia
     Crawford
     Cumberland
     Dauphin
     Delaware
    XElk
     Erie
     Fayette
     Forest
     Franklin
     Fulton
     Greene
     Huntingdon
     Indiana
     Jefferson
     Juniata
    XLackawanna
     Lancaster
     Lawrence
     Lebanon
     Lehigh
     Luzerne
    XLycoming
    XMcKean
     Mercer
     Mifflin
     Monroe
     Montgomery
    XMontour
     Northampton
    XNorthumberland
     Perry
     Philadelphia
     Pike
    XPotter
     Schuylkill
     Snyder
     Somerset
    XSullivan
    XSusquehanna
    XTioga
    XUnion
     Venango
     Warren
     Washington
     Wayne
     Westmoreland
    XWyoming
     York
      