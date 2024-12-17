|Name of Agency:
Address:
|Erb Inspections, Inc.
174 Water Tower Road
Suite 1
Lawrenceville, PA 16929
|Contact person:
|Terrica Erb-Jones
|Telephone:
E-mail address:
|570-827-3474
info@erbinspections.com
Code administration and enforcement work it can legally perform (only those preceded by X ):
COMMERCIAL
X
|Building Code Official
INSP.
|PLAN EXAM.
X
X
|Accessibility
X
x
|Building
X
X
|Electrical
X
X
|Energy Conservation
X
X
|Mechanical
X
X
|Plumbing
Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.
Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.
Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name: