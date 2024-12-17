|Name of Agency:
Address:
|DS Ventures, LLC DBA United Code Consultants
134 S McDonald St
McDonald, PA 15057
|Contact person:
|Dennis Smith
|Telephone:
E-mail address:
724-328-3633
Code administration and enforcement work it can legally perform (only those preceded by X ):
COMMERCIAL
X
|Building Code Official
INSP.
|PLAN EXAM.
X
X
|Accessibility
X
X
|Building
X
X
|Electrical
X
X
|Energy Conservation
X
X
|Mechanical
X
X
|Plumbing
Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.
Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.
Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name: