Name of Agency: Address: Commonwealth Code Enforcement, Inc. 427 South Springfield Road Clifton Heights, PA 19018 Contact person: Anthony Tartaglia Telephone:

E-mail address: 610-496-6864

Commonwealthcodes@live.com

Code administration and enforcement work it can legally perform (only those preceded by X):

RESIDENTIAL X Building Code Official INSP. X Building X Electrical X Energy Conservation X Mechanical X Plumbing COMMERCIAL X Building Code Official INSP. PLAN EXAM. X X Accessibility X X Building X X Electrical Energy Conservation X X Mechanical X X Plumbing

Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.

Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.

Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name: