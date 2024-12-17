Name of Agency: BHW Construction Consultation Services, Inc. Address: 1151 Highway 315, Suite 3

Dolphin Plaza

Wilkes Barre PA 18702 Contact person: Jason Humenanski Telephone:

E-mail address: 570-270-3900

JPH@BHWinspections.net



Code requirements it can legally enforce (only those preceded by X):

RESIDENTIAL X Building Code Official INSP. X Building X Electrical X Energy Conservation X Mechanical X Plumbing COMMERCIAL X Building Code Official INSP. PLAN EXAM. X X Accessibility X X Building X X Electrical X X Energy Conservation X X Mechanical X X Plumbing

Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.

Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.

Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name: