    Certified Third Party Agency Listing (Buildings)

    American Inspection Agency, Inc.

    Expiration Date: 4/14/2028

    American Inspection Agency, Inc. PDF
    Name of Agency:
    Address:    		American Inspection Agency, Inc.
    342 Miller Road
    Sinking Spring, PA 19608
    Contact person:Gordon Howresko
    Telephone:
    E-mail address:

    610-678-4336
    aia.inc@juno.com

    Code administration and enforcement work it can legally perform (only those preceded by ):

    RESIDENTIAL

    X

    		Building Code Official

    INSP.

    		 

     

    		Building

    X

    		Electrical

     

    		Energy Conservation

    X

    		Mechanical

    X

    		Plumbing

    COMMERCIAL

    X

    		Building Code Official

    INSP.

    		PLAN EXAM. 

    X

    X

    		Accessibility

     

     

    		Building

    X

     

    		Electrical

     

     

    		Energy Conservation

    X

    X

    		Mechanical

    X

    X

    		Plumbing

    Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.

    Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.

    Agency is able to perform code work in each county with preceding its name:

     

    XAdams
     Allegheny
     Armstrong
     Beaver
     Bedford
     Berks
     Blair
     Bradford
     Bucks
    XButler
     Cambria
     Cameron
    XCarbon
     Centre
    XChester
     Clarion
     Clearfield
    XClinton
    XColumbia
     Crawford
    XCumberland
    XDauphin
    XDelaware
     Elk
    XErie
     Fayette
     Forest
    XFranklin
     Fulton
     Greene
     Huntingdon
     Indiana
    XJefferson
    XJuniata
    XLackawanna
    XLancaster
     Lawrence
    XLebanon
    XLehigh
    XLuzerne
    XLycoming
     McKean
    XMercer
    XMifflin
    XMonroe
    XMontgomery
    XMontour
    XNorthampton
    XNorthumberland
    XPerry
      Philadelphia
    XPike
     Potter
    XSchuylkill
    XSnyder
     Somerset
    XSullivan
    XSusquehanna
    XTioga
    XUnion
     Venango
     Warren
     Washington
     Wayne
     Westmoreland
     Wyoming
    XYork
      