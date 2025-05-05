Skip to agency navigation
    Name of Agency:
    Address:    		Advanced Code Consultants
    119 Klinger Drive
    Sugarloaf, PA 18249
    Contact person:Gregory Kurtz Jr. BCO
    Telephone:
    E-mail address:

    267-817-1663
    gkurtz@advancedcodeusa.com

    Code administration and enforcement work it can legally perform (only those preceded by ):

    RESIDENTIAL

    X

    		Building Code Official

    INSP.

    		 

    X

    		Building

    X

    		Electrical

    X

    		Energy Conservation

    X

    		Mechanical

    X

    		Plumbing

    COMMERCIAL

    X

    		Building Code Official

    INSP.

    		PLAN EXAM. 

    X

    X

    		Accessibility

    X

    X

    		Building

    X

    X

    		Electrical

    X

    X

    		Energy Conservation

    X

    X

    		Mechanical

    X

    X

    		Plumbing

    Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.

    Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.

    Agency is able to perform code work in each county with preceding its name:

     

    XAdams
    XAllegheny
    XArmstrong
    XBeaver
    XBedford
    XBerks
    XBlair
    XBradford
    XBucks
    XButler
    XCambria
    XCameron
    XCarbon
    XCentre
    XChester
    XClarion
    XClearfield
    XClinton
    XColumbia
    XCrawford
    XCumberland
    XDauphin
    XDelaware
    XElk
    XErie
    XFayette
    XForest
    XFranklin
    XFulton
    XGreene
    XHuntingdon
    XIndiana
    XJefferson
    XJuniata
    Lackawanna
    XLancaster
    XLawrence
    XLebanon
    XLehigh
    XLuzerne
    XLycoming
    XMcKean
    XMercer
    XMifflin
    XMonroe
    XMontgomery
    XMontour
    XNorthampton
    XNorthumberland
    XPerry
    XPhiladelphia
    XPike
    XPotter
    XSchuylkill
    XSnyder
    XSomerset
    XSullivan
    XSusquehanna
    XTioga
    XUnion
    XVenango
    XWarren
    XWashington
    XWayne
    XWestmoreland
    XWyoming
    XYork
      