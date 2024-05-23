Essential Workplace Skills Programs

Maintenance and Building Trades
The Building Maintenance diploma program provides instruction in basic, entry-level skills and knowledge to help maintenance personnel keep buildings and grounds clean and in a good state of repair. Hands-on training follows classroom instruction.
Distribution and Warehousing
This program prepares individuals for a multitude of career opportunities in distribution, transportation, warehousing, supply chain, and manufacturing organizations.
Office
Build a solid foundation to help launch your career in the business world. This program provides instruction in basic, entry-level skills, and knowledge of clerical and recordkeeping office work.