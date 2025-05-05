Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Governor's Residence

    Request a Tour of the Governor's Residence

    Learn how to request a tour of the Pennsylvania Governor’s Residence and explore its rooms, gardens, and art collections.

    Overview

    We’re proud to welcome visitors to the Governor’s Residence throughout the year. To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience, please review the information below before you request a tour.

    Tour availability and requirements

    • Guided tours are available on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tours are offered by request and must be scheduled in advance.
    • During the scheduling process, we may ask for your full name and date of birth to verify your attendance.
    • All tour participants are subject to a background check. By submitting a request, you acknowledge and agree to this requirement.
    • Your tour is not confirmed until you receive an official confirmation by phone or email from a Governor’s Residence staff member.

    Before your visit

    Check our Visitor Information page for details on:

    • Parking
    • Check-in procedures
    • Entry requirements

    Request a tour

    Contact us

    If you have questions about tours, call 717-787-1192.