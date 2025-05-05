Request a Tour of the Governor's Residence

Overview
We’re proud to welcome visitors to the Governor’s Residence throughout the year. To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience, please review the information below before you request a tour.
Tour availability and requirements
- Guided tours are available on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tours are offered by request and must be scheduled in advance.
- During the scheduling process, we may ask for your full name and date of birth to verify your attendance.
- All tour participants are subject to a background check. By submitting a request, you acknowledge and agree to this requirement.
- Your tour is not confirmed until you receive an official confirmation by phone or email from a Governor’s Residence staff member.
Before your visit
Check our Visitor Information page for details on:
- Parking
- Check-in procedures
- Entry requirements
Request a tour
Contact us
If you have questions about tours, call 717-787-1192.