Request a Tour of the Governor's Residence

Overview

We’re proud to welcome visitors to the Governor’s Residence throughout the year. To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience, please review the information below before you request a tour.

Tour availability and requirements

Guided tours are available on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tours are offered by request and must be scheduled in advance.

During the scheduling process, we may ask for your full name and date of birth to verify your attendance.

All tour participants are subject to a background check. By submitting a request, you acknowledge and agree to this requirement.

Your tour is not confirmed until you receive an official confirmation by phone or email from a Governor’s Residence staff member.

Before your visit

Check our Visitor Information page for details on: