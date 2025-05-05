The Commonwealth offers benefits and financial support to the surviving family members of emergency responders killed in the line of duty.
All eligible applicants can file for Act 101 lump-sum benefits, and certain qualifying dependents may also be eligible for additional Act 51 monthly support.
One-time payment of death benefit (Act 101)
The Emergency Responder and Law Enforcement Death Benefit, also known as Act 101, provides a one-time payment of death benefits. The death must be related to the performance of duties.
Claim deadline: Claim must be made within three years of death.
Eligible beneficiaries: These benefits can be paid to the surviving spouse, children under 18, or parents of the fallen.
Benefit amount: The amount paid is adjusted yearly for inflation. It was initially set at $50,000 in 1994.
|Fiscal Year
|Benefit amount
|7/1/2026 – 6/30/2027
|$170,474.30
|7/1/2025 – 6/30/2026
|$165,992.50
|7/1/2024 – 6/30/2025
|$161,314.39
|7/1/2023 – 6/30/2024
|$156,010.04
|7/1/2022 – 6/30/2023
|$146,448.31
Monthly supplementary income benefit (Act 51)
Killed-in-Service Benefit, known as Act 51 of 2009, provides a monthly supplementary income benefit. The death must be related to the performance of duties.
Claim deadline: Claims must be made within three years of death.
Eligible beneficiaries: The benefit is payable to the deceased's surviving spouse or, if there is no surviving spouse, to the deceased's children under the age of 18 or, if attending college, up to age 23.
Benefit amount: The amount paid is adjusted annually by the Consumer Price Index for inflation.
Qualified emergency responders (Acts 101 and 51)
Both acts apply to same classifications of public safety and emergency personnel.
- Law enforcement officer
- Ambulance service
- Rescue squad member
- Firefighter
- Certified hazardous material response team member
- National Guard member
- Civil Air Patrol – Pennsylvania Wing
File a claim for benefits
- Certified death certificate
- The certified death certificate must be submitted within 3 years from the date of death to be eligible for benefits.
- Claim for Death Benefits
- This document should be completed by claimant and notarized.
- Proof of marriage if benefits are being claimed by a spouse
- A certified copy of the public record of marriage, which may be obtained at the County Courthouse, Orphans Court.
- Birth certificates for child(ren) if payable to surviving child(ren)
- Parental verification if child(ren) are adopted
- Report of Death
- This document should be completed by political subdivision/ borough/ city and notarized.
- Notarized statement from Supervisor
- The statement should have a detail of the events that led to the death.
- Certified autopsy report
- Please indicate N/A if no autopsy was performed
- Certified letters of incorporation or charter
- Please indicate N/A if no applicable
- Notarized membership information
- Please provide a complete description of the deceased’s membership information
- Notarized medical statement
- This should be from a treating physician that the death was the direct result of actions performed by the deceased in performance of their duties and a detailed analysis.
- Hospital medical records
- Evidence that a workers compensation claim was filed
- Please provide a copy of application or findings if received.
- The final disposition is required for Act 51
- Certified proof of salary at time of death
- Document is required for Act 51
- Certified copy of pension benefits for eligible dependents
- Document is required for Act 51
- Any additional relevant information
Send forms and supporting documentation to:
Department of General Services
Bureau of Finance and Risk Management
North Office Building
401 North Street
Room 502
Harrisburg, PA 17120
Telephone: 717-787-2492
OR
File through the FARM Origami Risk Incident Reporting Portal.
Additional line of duty coverage
Survivors filing for Act 101/51 may also be eligible for additional state and federal benefits. These benefits are not managed through DGS’s Bureau of Finance and Risk Management (FARM).
State benefits
- Workers’ Compensation Benefits: Pennsylvania's Workers' Compensation laws may help with burial expenses and continuing to pay part of the deceased’s wages to the surviving spouse and/or children. Visit the workers’ compensation page for more information.
- Educational Assistance: The PA Postsecondary Educational Gratuity Program (PEGP) honors those who lost their lives in the line of duty by helping their children fund their education. Visit the PEGP website for more information.
Federal benefits
- Public Safety Officers’ Benefits (PSOB) Program: This federal benefit program provides death and education benefits to survivors of fallen law enforcement officers, firefighters, and other first responders. It also provides disability benefits to officers catastrophically injured in the line of duty. Visit the PSOB website for information about the program.
Contact us
For additional information, contact FARM at 717-787-2492.
Insurance fraud notice: Any person who knowingly and with intent to defraud any insurance company or other person files an application for insurance or statement of claim containing any materially false information or conceals for the purpose of misleading, information concerning any fact material thereto commits a fraudulent insurance act, which is a crime and subjects such person to criminal and civil penalties.