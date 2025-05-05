One-time payment of death benefit (Act 101)

The Emergency Responder and Law Enforcement Death Benefit, also known as Act 101, provides a one-time payment of death benefits. The death must be related to the performance of duties.

Claim deadline: Claim must be made within three years of death.

Eligible beneficiaries: These benefits can be paid to the surviving spouse, children under 18, or parents of the fallen.

Benefit amount: The amount paid is adjusted yearly for inflation. It was initially set at $50,000 in 1994.