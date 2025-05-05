File a Bodily Injury or Property Damage Claim Against the Commonwealth

Overview
If you suffered property damage or bodily injury due to an incident involving Commonwealth operations or property, you may be eligible to file a claim. The Bureau of Finance and Risk Management (FARM) is responsible for investigating and adjudicating these claims under Pennsylvania law (PA C.S.A. Title 42 § 8522).
Note: By law, property damage claims related to potholes, sinkholes, or natural conditions are generally prohibited (PA C.S.A. Title 42 § 8522(b)(5)).
Step-by-step claims process
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1
Check that your claim qualifies
Before filing confirm that your situation meets the legal requirements. Your incident must involve Commonwealth operations and meet one or more of the following criteria:
- The incident involved a Commonwealth-owned vehicle.
- The incident occurred on property owned, operated, or maintained by the Commonwealth.
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2
Note the filing deadline
All eligible claims must be filed within six months of the incident date.
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3
Gather the required information
Document and provide incident details, including:
- Time and date
- Location
- What happened
- Extent of damage
- Police response
- Photos of damage and scene
- For Commonwealth vehicles: driver's name, license plate, and unit number
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4
File your claim
File your claim without delay. You must submit it within six months of the incident.
- Access the FARM Origami Risk Incident Reporting Portal.
- Provide all documented details and upload your photos.
- Submit your claim information in the portal.
- FARM will review the claim and provide updates directly to the claimant.
Contact us
For additional information, contact FARM at 717-787-2492.
Insurance fraud notice: Any person who knowingly and with intent to defraud any insurance company or other person files an application for insurance or statement of claim containing any materially false information or conceals for the purpose of misleading, information concerning any fact material thereto commits a fraudulent insurance act, which is a crime and subjects such person to criminal and civil penalties.