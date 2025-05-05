File a Bodily Injury or Property Damage Claim Against the Commonwealth

Overview

If you suffered property damage or bodily injury due to an incident involving Commonwealth operations or property, you may be eligible to file a claim. The Bureau of Finance and Risk Management (FARM) is responsible for investigating and adjudicating these claims under Pennsylvania law (PA C.S.A. Title 42 § 8522).

Note: By law, property damage claims related to potholes, sinkholes, or natural conditions are generally prohibited (PA C.S.A. Title 42 § 8522(b)(5)).