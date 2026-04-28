Franklin, PA – Today, Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones shared the Shapiro Administration’s work to expand access to health care that meets the needs of vulnerable populations at UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Safe Harbor. The DDAP-licensed drug and alcohol treatment facility uses a community-based model to successfully address substance use disorder (SUD) in pregnant and postpartum women in rural Pennsylvania.

“The Shapiro Administration understands that substance use disorder is a family disease, impacting new mothers, pregnant and postpartum women and their children as well as their entire families,” said Davis-Jones. “As one of only six licensed treatment facilities in Venango County, UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Safe Harbor is exactly the kind of provider we need more of, especially in rural parts of the Commonwealth where we see maternal health care deserts and other barriers to care indicative of underserved areas. Their high-quality, coordinated care is meeting mom and baby where they are—giving them the opportunity to survive and thrive.”

UPMC at Safe Harbor is one of DDAP’s more than 750 licensed SUD treatment facilities across Pennsylvania. In collaboration with the Pregnancy and Women’s Recovery Center of UPMC Magee-Womens, the facility provides medication treatment for SUD as well as opioid use disorder, outpatient SUD treatment, and many other additional services beyond SUD treatment using an evidence-based integrated health model. Those services include prenatal care, obstetrical and reproductive services, counseling, mobile case management, women’s support groups, and community-based SUD prevention and education events.



Since 2023, UPMC at Safe Harbor has:

Seen a significant reduction in babies impacted by neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) and dramatic decline in infants needing NAS-related intervention;

Reduced barriers to care such as transportation and childcare through telehealth services;

Reached 1,500 individuals at community-based events to facilitate access to prevention, treatment, and recovery resources; and

Conducted more than 80 continuing medical education trainings for SUD professionals on SUD in families, trauma informed care, and behavioral health.

“Programs like this play a vital role in our community,” said Jessianne Montie, Director of Clinical Services, UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Safe Harbor. “They create a safe, supportive space where pregnant individuals can focus on recovery while also preparing for parenthood. When we invest in services like this, we’re not just supporting one person, but we’re strengthening families, improving outcomes for babies and building a healthier community overall.”



DDAP was joined by the Venango County Substance Use Disorder Program—the Single County Authority (SCA) for drug and alcohol services in Venango County. The SCA administers local SUD prevention, treatment, and recovery services.



Through funding provided by DDAP, the Venango County Substance Use Disorder Program helps provide treatment funding for uninsured and underinsured individuals. The SCA then makes referrals to facilities such as UPMC at Safe Harbor so that individuals’ treatment needs can be addressed.



​“On behalf of county leadership, Commissioners Samuel Breene, Ken Bryan and Tim Heffernan, the Venango County Substance Use Program is excited to host DDAP Secretary Davis-Jones and her team,” said Venango County Substance Use Disorder Program Director Justin Heffernan. “We work side by side with UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Safe Harbor to address the needs of pregnant women, women with children, and women of child-bearing age—meeting each individual where they are in their recovery journey to help promote a healthier lifestyle for both the individual and their families.”

The care offered at UPMC Safe Harbor aligns with two of the Administration’s multi-agency priorities: better maternal health outcomes and strengthening rural health care. Spearheaded by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services:

“Healthy Moms, Vibrant Futures” is the Administration’s first comprehensive strategic action plan designed to improve maternal health outcomes; and

The Rural Health Transformation Plan will provide nearly $200 million each year for five years to improve health care access, quality, and outcomes in rural communities across Pennsylvania.

“Substance misuse continues to be one of the leading drivers of maternal mortality and morbidity, tragically cutting short or impacting the quality of life of too many mothers and families across our Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “The Shapiro Administration recognizes the urgent need to support pregnant and postpartum women struggling with substance use; we are actively working to expand access to comprehensive, stigma-free treatment and recovery resources. By addressing this crisis head-on, we are determined to decrease maternal morbidity and mortality and ensure every mother and family in Pennsylvania has the opportunity for a healthy start.”

More information on the Shapiro Administration’s maternal and rural health efforts is available at pa.gov.

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