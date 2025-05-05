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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    For Professionals

    For Gambling Treatment Providers

    The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) contracts with licensed agencies and private practice clinicians to provide outpatient gambling counseling services to at-risk adults and adolescents, as well as those with a gambling disorder.

    Apply to become a gambling treatment provider