For Gambling Treatment Providers

Provider resources
Find DDAP contracted gambling treatment provider agreement, manual, forms, and tools below.
- Gambling Screening Tool (DDAP-EFM-1302)
- Gambling Admission Form (DDAP-EFM-1304)
- Gambling Discharge Treatment Form (DDAP-EFM-1305)
- Grievance and Appeal Reporting Form (DDAP-EFM-1306)
- Request for Client Authorization (DDAP-EFM-1320)
- Agency Staff Change Form (DDAP-EFM-1307)
- Are You Living with a Compulsive Gambler? Checklist
- South Oaks Gambling Screen Adolescents
- South Oaks Gambling Screen
- South Oaks Gambling Screen Spanish
Contact
If you have questions or concerns, email: