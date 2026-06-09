Lewistown, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones highlighted how DDAP’s Overdose Prevention Program has saved thousands of lives since Governor Josh Shapiro took office through expanded access to the lifesaving overdose reversal medication naloxone, particularly in rural counties.

Naloxone is a medication approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose by quickly restoring breathing to an individual if their breathing has slowed or stopped. Since the start of the Shapiro Administration, there have been over 16,000 overdose reversals using DDAP-supplied naloxone statewide.

“The Overdose Prevention Program is expanding access to naloxone and other life-saving overdose prevention supplies town by town, zip code by zip code,” said Secretary Davis-Jones. “By increasing the availability of this lifesaving medication in rural areas that are often underserved, we are strengthening our response to the overdose and opioid crises and reinforcing our commitment to provide all Pennsylvanians with equitable treatment and recovery resources.”

DDAP operates the Overdose Prevention Program, which uses a hub-and-spoke model by providing free naloxone and drug testing strips to organizations throughout Pennsylvania known as overdose prevention partners.

Once an organization becomes a partner, DDAP supplies the partner with naloxone and drug testing strips. Partners then serve as “hubs,” creating a network of local access points for individuals, community-based groups, and others – the “spokes” - to get free naloxone and test strips to check drugs for xylazine and fentanyl.

Partners include county drug and alcohol offices, health care providers, police departments, fire departments, recovery community organizations, and faith-based organizations.

Overdose Prevention Partner Leading the Way in Three Rural Counties

The Juniata Valley Tri-County Drug & Alcohol Commission is one of more than 40 county drug and alcohol offices – the “hubs” - across the Commonwealth serving as an overdose prevention partner. Since becoming a partner, the commission has distributed nearly 1,200 doses of naloxone at critical access points throughout Huntingdon, Juniata, and Mifflin counties.

“As the Single County Authority serving Huntingdon, Mifflin, and Juniata counties, it is an honor to welcome DDAP to this region,” said Juniata Valley Tri-County Drug & Alcohol Commission Executive Director Michael Hannon. “The vision of the Administration aligns with ours: Expanding access to treatment, reducing overdose deaths, and destigmatizing the disease of addiction and its treatment.”

The commission distributes naloxone to local organizations in a variety of ways including “Barney Boxes”, which are large, purple newspaper-style boxes designed to give easy access to naloxone in high-traffic areas. Distribution locations include all school districts in Huntingdon, Juniata, and Mifflin counties, the Huntingdon Borough Police Department, Huntingdon County Children’s Services, Juniata and Mifflin counties’ food pantries, and the Geisinger Lewistown Hospital.



“Expanding Narcan distribution and actively working to decrease stigma are essential to reduce harm, support recovery, protect lives, and strengthen trust within our community,” said Geisinger Lewistown Hospital’s Nursing Operations Manager Kira Jerzerick.



24/7 Help

All overdose prevention partners can be located through DDAP’s website.

Individuals seeking substance use treatment or recovery supports can be connected to local SUD resources by calling the toll-free PA Get Help Now helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or by using Treatment Atlas, a free, online or smart phone locator tool to help Pennsylvanians confidentially find SUD treatment that meets their needs.

In addition, local treatment programs are administered through those county drug and alcohol offices, also called Single County Authorities. The authorities can help with treatment funding, assess the need for treatment or other services, and make referrals to match treatment and/or service needs.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s overdose prevention efforts at ddap.pa.gov.

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