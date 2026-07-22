Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) today launched a new, free online resource specifically designed for the families of loved ones with substance use disorder (SUD) to go for help finding support for themselves as they navigate their family member’s SUD treatment and recovery.

Caregiver Connection is a website for parents, grandparents, siblings and others supporting a loved one with SUD. It is a one-stop shop of resources such as locating a local or online support group, connecting with others who understand what they’re going through, how to find their closest county drug and alcohol office, where to get free Narcan, and more.

“We know that family members who have a loved one navigating substance use often feel overwhelmed, stigmatized, and don’t know where to look for help for themselves,” said DDAP Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “The Shapiro Administration answered the call by families looking for a place to turn for help, connection, and guidance by developing Caregiver Connection to reduce some of the burden of finding their own support and also serve as a reminder to all of us that no one is alone on the road to recovery.”

Caregiver Connection was developed in collaboration with Penn State Harrisburg’s Douglas W. Pollock Center for Addiction Outreach and Research – DDAP’s lead partner for the agency’s anti-stigma campaign Life Unites Us.

The campaign uses social media platforms to share stories of Pennsylvanians living in recovery from SUD and provides free public resources that are all research-based, like educational materials, SUD-related webinars, and person-centered supports like Caregiver Connection. Since Governor Josh Shapiro took office, Life Unites Us has reached millions of Pennsylvanians with the social media component of the campaign alone.

“Family members are often the invisible backbone of recovery, yet too many face stigma, confusion, and isolation as they try to support a loved one with substance use disorder,” said Director of Penn State's Douglas W. Pollock Center for Addiction Outreach and Research Dr. Weston Kensinger. “Caregiver Connection was developed to meet families where they are—with practical, evidence-based resources, opportunities for connection, and clear pathways to support. By empowering caregivers, we strengthen recovery outcomes and help build more compassionate, stigma-free communities across Pennsylvania.”

The development of Caregiver Connection was guided by a Parent Advisory Board of family members with varying lived experience from across Pennsylvania advising on what to include, how to present it, and what language to use. Board members contributed their knowledge, perspectives, and personal experiences to ensure this tool reflects what families actually need.

Building on the Foundation of Family-focused Resources

Caregiver Connection builds on DDAP’s commitment to helping Pennsylvania families and loved ones impacted by SUD.

Earlier this year, DDAP launched its online Family Learning Series to serve as a place for the families of loved ones suffering from SUD to go for help navigating the primary areas of SUD services and supports like treatment and recovery.

The series consists of the following learning modules that include informative videos and corresponding resources on each of these topics:

Setting Boundaries and Self-Care

Resources and Support Systems for Substance Use Disorders

Understanding Substance Use Disorders

What to Expect in Treatment

What to Expect in Recovery

How to Support and Talk with Children When a Parent has SUD, and

Raising Children of Parents with SUD.

Since the Family Learning Series launched, it has delivered more than 125 hours of learning time — the equivalent of more than 500 full 15-minute learning sessions. In addition, survey results from those who have taken part in the series show that it helps families and loved ones better understand SUD, treatment, recovery, and ways to offer support. The survey found that:

94% of respondents said they plan to use what they learned;

96% of respondents rated the videos as useful, with an average usefulness rating of 4.6 out of 5; and

85% of respondents said they felt more able to support a loved one impacted by SUD after watching.

DDAP is planning to expand the Family Learning Series by offering modules related to prevention and problem gambling. Treatment and other service providers, those who have completed or partially completed the Family Learning Series, and members of the general public are encouraged to fill out DDAP’s prevention survey and/or problem gambling survey by Friday, July 31 to help ensure the new learning modules best suit learners’ needs.

Individuals can learn more about the series and the Shapiro Administration’s SUD initiatives and resources on DDAP’s website.

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