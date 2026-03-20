Harrisburg – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) launched Narcan in Courts, a new initiative to expand access to the lifesaving overdose reversal medication naloxone by having it on hand at judicial buildings — including courthouses — across the Commonwealth in the event someone is experiencing an overdose.



Naloxone is a medication approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to reverse an opioid overdose by quickly restoring breathing to an individual if their breathing has slowed or stopped.

“Overdoses can happen anytime, anywhere. ‘Narcan in Courts’ will help to expand access to naloxone by placing it in buildings within Pennsylvania’s judicial system that are open to the public,” said DDAP Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “This new partnership is a prime example of how multiple branches of government – executive and judicial - can work together to help those we all serve. Just like having AEDs for cardiac emergencies, having life-saving medication on hand for overdoses can be truly lifesaving.”

The naloxone for the initiative is funded and supplied through DDAP’s Overdose Prevention Program. DDAP is providing 600 Narcan kits, which equates to 1,200 individual doses of Narcan - the common brand of naloxone that comes as a nasal spray - to the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC).



The goal of the new, voluntary initiative is to place one Narcan kit in each of the 512 Magisterial District Judge courts and all 67 county courthouses for on-site emergency use. The Narcan will be placed in locations near or similar to those that house AEDs. In addition to distributing Narcan, AOPC will provide instructions, educational materials, and information about training videos to each location.



“The courts are not immune to the tragic impact of substance use disorder on Pennsylvania families,” said Chief Justice of Pennsylvania Debra Todd. “Through our collaboration with the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, Pennsylvania courts will have increased access to Narcan, which when administered in the critical moments of a suspected overdose, could mean the difference between life and death. Our shared focus in this effort is a testament to our broader commitment to the health and safety of everyone who enters our courthouses and magisterial district judge court facilities and to working with our government partners to respond to the challenges facing our communities.”



AOPC, which operates within Pennsylvania’s judicial system, is responsible for ensuring accessible and safe courts for all citizens, recommending court system improvements and program innovations directly or collaboratively, and other business and administrative functions of Pennsylvania’s judicial branch of government.



Overdose Prevention Program

DDAP’s program, which uses a hub-and-spoke model, provides free overdose prevention supplies, including naloxone, to organizations throughout Pennsylvania known as overdose prevention partners.



Across Pennsylvania, there are 100 partners that serve as “hubs,” creating a network of local access points for individuals, community-based groups, and others to get free naloxone and test strips to check drugs for xylazine and fentanyl.



Since the start of the Shapiro Administration, there have been over 15,000 overdose reversals using DDAP-supplied naloxone statewide, and over two million doses of naloxone have been distributed. In addition, nearly two million xylazine and fentanyl test strips were distributed through the program.

All overdose prevention partners can be located through DDAP’s website.

24/7 Help

Individuals seeking substance use treatment or recovery supports can be connected to local substance use disorder (SUD) resources by calling the toll-free PA Get Help Now helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or by using Treatment Atlas, a free online or smart phone locator tool to help Pennsylvanians confidentially find SUD treatment that meets their needs.



In addition, local treatment programs are administered through county drug and alcohol offices called Single County Authorities. These programs can help with treatment funding, assess the need for treatment or other services, and make referrals to meet treatment and/or service needs.



Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts in combating the overdose crisis at ddap.pa.gov.

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