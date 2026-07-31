Harrisburg, PA – This week, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the recipients of the Governor’s Awards for Excellence including the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs’ (DDAP) Bureau of Program Licensure Director Jodi Skiles for her contributions to increasing Pennsylvanians access to lifesaving substance use disorder (SUD) treatment.

The Governor’s Awards for Excellence – one of the Commonwealth’s highest honors for public service - recognize Commonwealth employees for exemplary job performance or service that reflects initiative, leadership, innovation and/or increased efficiency. Skiles was among 83 Commonwealth employees from 17 agencies honored for outstanding achievements in 2025.

As DDAP’s Bureau of Program Licensing Director, Skiles leads staff in the assessment and licensing of SUD treatment facilities and recovery houses to ensure individuals with SUD can access safe, appropriate, quality treatment and services when needed.

“Throughout Jodi’s career at DDAP, she has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to ensuring high-quality, safe, person-centered SUD treatment and recovery services and supports are available across the Commonwealth,” said DDAP Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “Her leadership in overseeing the Shapiro Administration’s licensing programs for SUD treatment facilities and recovery houses will have a lasting impact on providers, communities, and most importantly, the Pennsylvanians who rely on lifesaving treatment and recovery supports each and every day.”

Answering Governor Shapiro’s Call to “Move at the Speed of Business” and “Get Stuff Done”

By focusing on reducing administrative burden, increasing access to care, and using automation to enhance processes, Skiles’ leadership answered Governor Shapiro’s call to “move at the speed of business” and “get stuff done.”

Specifically, Skiles led DDAP’s efforts increase access to SUD medications by spearheading the work to align the state and federal regulations opioid treatment providers must follow. She also worked directly with the providers to reduce administrative burdens associated with the licensing exception application process. This work contributed to the most sweeping update in a generation to exceptions allowed for facilities that treat opioid use disorder, making it easier for people with SUD to obtain evidence-based treatment.

In addition, she paved the way for telehealth-only SUD treatment providers to do business in Pennsylvania and ushered in a new way for DDAP staff to collect data that resulted in greater security and confidentiality within the treatment field, a reduction of administrative burdens, and increased staff productivity.

“This is a true honor and one that I share with my dedicated staff and colleagues at DDAP,” said Skiles. “It reflects the collaboration and commitment of those of us in the SUD field to strengthening Pennsylvania’s treatment and recovery systems. I am grateful for this recognition and the light it shines on ensuring high-quality, equitable, and safe services and supports are there when needed most.”

Skiles’ work aligns with the Shapiro Administration’s priority of expanding access to SUD treatment in the Commonwealth. For instance, DDAP:

Licensed Pennsylvania's first mobile opioid treatment program to pave the way for increased access to medication-assisted treatment; and

Launched a workforce development pilot program with Carlow and Waynesburg universities to accelerate the training of new substance use treatment professionals.

Currently, there are nearly 800 DDAP-licensed brick-and-mortar SUD treatment facilities across the Commonwealth offering inpatient, outpatient and other treatment programs, and more than 450 licensed recovery houses.



Individuals seeking substance use treatment or recovery resources can be connected to local SUD resources by calling the toll-free PA Get Help Now helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or by using Treatment Atlas, a free, online locator tool to help Pennsylvanians confidentially find SUD treatment that meets their needs.



Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts in combating the overdose crisis at ddap.pa.gov.

###