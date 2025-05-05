Apply to be a Problem Gambling Treatment Provider

Overview
It is imperative that Pennsylvania continues its efforts to expand treatment for individuals with a gambling disorder, and their families. DDAP offers an Invitation to Qualify (ITQ) Contract opportunity to eligible treatment providers.
The contract offers treatment funding for uninsured and underinsured individuals throughout Pennsylvania.
Eligibility Requirements
To be eligible for the contract to provide outpatient gambling treatment, your organization must be one of the following types of mental health or drug and alcohol providers:
- Pennsylvania licensed physician specializing in mental health disorders, psychologist, social worker, marriage or family therapist, or professional counselor
- Drug and alcohol counselor, project director, agency director, or clinical supervisor that is employed by a DDAP-licensed agency
- Outpatient mental health counselor employed and practicing in an agency licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services
In addition, the provider must hold one of the following gambling-specific credentials or training:
- 30 hours of Level 1 gambling training
- Certificate of Competency in Problem Gambling issued by the Pennsylvania Certification Board (PCB)
- Certified Addictions Specialist (CAS) with a specialization in problem gambling
- Certification as an International Certified Gambling Counselor (ICGC Level 1 or II)
Application Process
-
1
Confirm your eligibility
- Review the Eligibility Requirements on this page to make sure your organization can apply.
-
2
Get your PA Supplier Vendor Number
- Already have a vendor number? Sign in to the PA Supplier Portal and select Log On in the top right corner to locate it.
- Need a vendor number? Call 877-435-7363 or register through the PA Supplier Portal to obtain one.
-
3
Apply through JAGGAER
- Submit an application and required documents through the JAGGAER website for:
85121700-ITQ-569
Compulsive Problem Gambling Treatment and Intervention Services
- Submit an application and required documents through the JAGGAER website for:
-
4
Await contract execution
- Applications are reviewed through the Commonwealth procurement process.
-
5
Begin providing services
- Once you receive your executed contract, you may begin accepting clients.
FAQs
- Reimbursement at $100 per individual outpatient session and $50 per group outpatient session
- Timely reimbursement
- Funding for clients without the ability to pay for their treatment
- Referrals from 1-800-GAMBLER and DDAP’s Get Help Now website
- One-on-one DDAP support
DDAP annually monitors contracted gambling treatment provider for compliance with the provisions in the executed contract. The monitoring process includes onsite or virtual visits depending on the number of clients each provider served in the previous fiscal year.
Contact
Questions? Call or email the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs' Compulsive and Problem Gambling Section.