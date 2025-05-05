Skip to main content

    Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs

    Apply to be a Problem Gambling Treatment Provider

    The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) contracts with licensed agencies and private practice clinicians to provide outpatient gambling counseling services to at-risk adults and adolescents, as well as those with a gambling disorder.

    Overview

    It is imperative that Pennsylvania continues its efforts to expand treatment for individuals with a gambling disorder, and their families. DDAP offers an Invitation to Qualify (ITQ) Contract opportunity to eligible treatment providers.

    The contract offers treatment funding for uninsured and underinsured individuals throughout Pennsylvania. 

    Eligibility Requirements

    To be eligible for the contract to provide outpatient gambling treatment, your organization must be one of the following types of mental health or drug and alcohol providers:

    • Pennsylvania licensed physician specializing in mental health disorders, psychologist, social worker, marriage or family therapist, or professional counselor
    • Drug and alcohol counselor, project director, agency director, or clinical supervisor that is employed by a DDAP-licensed agency
    • Outpatient mental health counselor employed and practicing in an agency licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services

    In addition, the provider must hold one of the following gambling-specific credentials or training:

    • 30 hours of Level 1 gambling training
    • Certificate of Competency in Problem Gambling issued by the Pennsylvania Certification Board (PCB)
    • Certified Addictions Specialist (CAS) with a specialization in problem gambling
    • Certification as an International Certified Gambling Counselor (ICGC Level 1 or II) 

    Application Process

    The process to become a contracted outpatient gambling treatment provider typically takes 30–90 days after an application is submitted through JAGGAER.

    Follow these steps to apply.

      Confirm your eligibility

      • Review the Eligibility Requirements on this page to make sure your organization can apply.
      Get your PA Supplier Vendor Number

      Apply through JAGGAER

      • Submit an application and required documents through the JAGGAER website for:

        85121700-ITQ-569
        Compulsive Problem Gambling Treatment and Intervention Services
      Await contract execution

      • Applications are reviewed through the Commonwealth procurement process.
      Begin providing services

      • Once you receive your executed contract, you may begin accepting clients.

    FAQs

    • Reimbursement at $100 per individual outpatient session and $50 per group outpatient session 
    • Timely reimbursement
    • Funding for clients without the ability to pay for their treatment
    • Referrals from 1-800-GAMBLER and DDAP’s Get Help Now website
    • One-on-one DDAP support 

    DDAP annually monitors contracted gambling treatment provider for compliance with the provisions in the executed contract. The monitoring process includes onsite or virtual visits depending on the number of clients each provider served in the previous fiscal year.

    Contact

    Questions?  Call or email the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs' Compulsive and Problem Gambling Section.

    Call

    717-783-8200

    Email

    ra-da_gambling@pa.gov