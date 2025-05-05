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Reimbursement Request and Final Report Template (XLS)For use by AOAP and Entry Track grantees
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CCI Reimbursement Request and Final Report Template (XLS)For use by Creative Communities Initiative (CCI) grantees
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Grants Management Checklist for Applicants and Grantees (PDF)
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Due Dates for Grants
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PCA Logo UsageLearn more about acknowledging PCA support and access PCA logos for crediting
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PA Management Directive 215.9 (PDF)Commonwealth of PA management directive regarding contractor payment standards and procedures
Resources
Grant Management Help
This page features information that will help you successfully manage funding from Pennsylvania Creative Industries.