Current Opportunities
Pennsylvania Creative Industries, powered by Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, posts additional funding opportunities to this page, as they are available.
Information regarding Pennsylvania Creative Industries' ongoing funding opportunities can be found here.
Statewide Services Request for Proposals (RFP): Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program Administrator
Pennsylvania Creative Industries seeks proposals from qualified organizations to serve as the statewide administrator (“Administrator”) of the Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator program. Pennsylvania Creative Industries anticipates that the selected Administrator will maintain this status for a five-year period, subject to annual award agreements and availability of funds. At the end of the five-year period, the Administrator may re-apply to continue administration of the program.