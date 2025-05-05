Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Additional Funding Opportunities

    As they are available, this page provides information about Pennsylvania Creative Industries' additional funding opportunities and public-private partnerships. 

    Contact Us

    Current Opportunities

    Pennsylvania Creative Industries, powered by Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, posts additional funding opportunities to this page, as they are available.

    Information regarding Pennsylvania Creative Industries' ongoing funding opportunities can be found here

    Statewide Services Request for Proposals (RFP): Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program Administrator

    Pennsylvania Creative Industries seeks proposals from qualified organizations to serve as the statewide administrator (“Administrator”) of the Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator program. Pennsylvania Creative Industries anticipates that the selected Administrator will maintain this status for a five-year period, subject to annual award agreements and availability of funds. At the end of the five-year period, the Administrator may re-apply to continue administration of the program. 

    Download the full RFP (PDF)