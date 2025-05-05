Program Overview
The Pennsylvania Creative Asset Program supports small- to mid-sized creative organizations that deliver services, products, and/or programs that align with one or more of Pennsylvania Creative Industries’ strategic plan key areas.
Program Features:
- Funding to support creative organizations that deliver services, products, and/or programs.
- Collaboration and networking opportunities for grantees. This may include webinars organized by grantee discipline (theatre, orchestra, museum, etc.) and/or PA Creative Industries’ focus areas (Asset Development, Workforce Development, Community Development, Visibility, Policy).
- Grants are non-matching.
- One application per organization, per year, may be submitted.
- Anticipated grant amounts will range between $10,000-$15,000 per organization.
- This is a reimbursement-based grant program, which means grantees must first incur and pay for eligible expenses, then submit an invoice/final report with required documentation, such as receipts, invoices, and proof of payment to receive funding.
- Grant awards may be subject to the National Endowment for the Arts’ (a federal agency) General Terms and Conditions-Appendix A: GTC-PARTNERSHIP-FY25-PLUS-6-25-25-FINAL.pdf.