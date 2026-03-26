“Under the previous funding structure, in some cases, only about 60 percent of taxpayer dollars were reaching actual arts programming, with the rest going toward administrative overhead. That meant too much funding was tied up in bureaucracy instead of supporting artists and communities.”

“Over the past year, the council conducted extensive planning and listening processes across the Commonwealth…That input made one thing clear: Pennsylvania’s creative sector has evolved, and our approach needed to evolve with it.”

“Today, we have the opportunity — and the responsibility — to modernize how we support creativity in all its forms, ensuring that public investment reaches artists and communities more directly and effectively.”

Harrisburg, PA – In an op-ed in PennLive, Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA) Executive Director Karl Blischke highlighted the agency’s new approach to expand support for artists and creative communities across the Commonwealth through a new Creative Industries focus that delivers funding more directly, strengthens accountability, increases access for smaller arts organizations, and broadens opportunities across the full creative sector.

Pennsylvania’s creative sector supports nearly 190,000 jobs and contributes roughly $30 billion annually to the state’s economy. The new approach shifts to a direct service model — giving applicants and grantees direct access to PCA staff and Commonwealth systems for applications and payments.

Under the previous funding structure, in some cases only about 60 percent of taxpayer dollars reached arts programming, with the rest going toward administrative costs. This new model maximizes impact and ensures more taxpayer dollars go where they matter most — directly to artists, arts programs, and creative work happening in communities across Pennsylvania.

Read the full op-ed in PennLive here and below

PennLive [OPINION]: Pennsylvania cuts arts bureaucracy to put more taxpayer dollars directly into artists’ hands

By Karl Blischke, 3/25/26

Pennsylvania is fortunate to have a vibrant and growing creative sector that spans the entire Commonwealth. From small towns to suburban communities to major cities, artists and creatives shape our culture, add vibrancy to our Main Streets, and strengthen our economy. Today, that sector supports nearly 190,000 jobs and contributes roughly $30 billion annually to Pennsylvania’s creative economy.

That’s exactly why the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts is taking steps to modernize how we invest in our artists, creatives, and the Commonwealth’s creative economy.

Under the previous funding structure, in some cases, only about 60 percent of taxpayer dollars were reaching actual arts programming, with the rest going toward administrative overhead. That meant too much funding was tied up in bureaucracy instead of supporting artists and communities. That system was built decades ago — and today’s tools allow for more direct and efficient funding. We have a responsibility to do better.

That’s why we developed a new approach to ensure more taxpayer dollars go directly to artists, arts programs, and creative work happening in communities across Pennsylvania.

To achieve that, we are updating how funding is delivered — moving to a direct service model that supports applicant and grantee access to our expert staff and the Commonwealth’s application and payment systems. This is about maximizing impact, strengthening accountability, and being responsible stewards of public funding.

These changes were shaped by the people we serve.

Over the past year, the council conducted extensive planning and listening processes across the Commonwealth. We heard from more than 800 survey respondents, engaged over 150 participants across nine regional listening sessions, collaborated with stakeholders, and undertook a landscape analysis of national and global creative industries strategies and policies.

That input made one thing clear: Pennsylvania’s creative sector has evolved, and our approach needed to evolve with it.

Over the past two decades, the number of arts and culture nonprofits in Pennsylvania has more than doubled, growing from about 2,600 in 2004 to roughly 5,400 today. At the same time, creative work has expanded beyond traditional definitions to include industries like film, digital media, architecture, fashion, music, and gaming.

That’s why we are embracing the name Pennsylvania Creative Industries as a unifying framework for our work. The Pennsylvania Council on the Arts remains the Commonwealth’s state arts agency, but this framework reflects the full scope of the modern creative sector — recognizing it as both a cultural asset and a powerful economic driver.

This is about more than a name. It’s about aligning our investments with the reality that creativity fuels both community vitality and economic opportunity.

At the same time, we understand that change brings questions, particularly from smaller organizations that are essential to this ecosystem.

Smaller organizations represent nearly 40 percent of Pennsylvania’s arts and culture nonprofits, and they remain a priority. Many of our grant programs continue to be open to organizations of all sizes, including those with budgets under $100,000.

Additional programs are currently under development as part of this strategic plan and will be formally considered at the Council’s meeting later this month. We are committed to expanding access and designing opportunities that reflect the broad spectrum of the creative sector.

We are also continuing to invest in arts education and career pathways. Across Pennsylvania, 92 percent of the organizations we support are delivering meaningful arts education in schools and communities. At the same time, we are expanding opportunities that connect artists and students to careers in the creative sector — from entrepreneurship to registered apprenticeships — ensuring that creativity can also be a pathway to economic mobility.

Ultimately, this is about embracing a unified vision for Pennsylvania’s creative future.

For too long, the sector has been constrained by outdated structures and artificial divides. Today, we have the opportunity — and the responsibility — to modernize how we support creativity in all its forms, ensuring that public investment reaches artists and communities more directly and effectively.

By doing so, we are strengthening not only the arts, but the communities and economy they support.

And most importantly, we are ensuring that more taxpayer dollars go where they matter most: directly to the arts.

Karl Blischke is the Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.

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