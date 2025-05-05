Overview

The Spotlight Program supports smaller creative arts organizations and programs that deliver services, products, or programs aligned with Pennsylvania Creative Industries’ strategic plan key areas. In addition to providing essential funding, the program fosters a collaborative network for grantees, fostering opportunities to connect and share insights through tailored webinars organized by artistic discipline.

Application Opens: Monday, August 3, 2026

Application Closes: Monday, September 14, 2026

Spotlight Program applications will be assessed based on the degree to which they align with one or more of Pennsylvania Creative Industries’ five areas of opportunity: