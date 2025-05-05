Overview
The Spotlight Program supports smaller creative arts organizations and programs that deliver services, products, or programs aligned with Pennsylvania Creative Industries’ strategic plan key areas. In addition to providing essential funding, the program fosters a collaborative network for grantees, fostering opportunities to connect and share insights through tailored webinars organized by artistic discipline.
Application Opens: Monday, August 3, 2026
Application Closes: Monday, September 14, 2026
Spotlight Program applications will be assessed based on the degree to which they align with one or more of Pennsylvania Creative Industries’ five areas of opportunity:
- Asset Development
- Workforce Development
- Community Development
- Visibility
- Policy
Other things to know:
- Anticipated grant amounts will be up to $5,000 per grantee.
- This is a reimbursement-based grant program, which means grantees must first incur and pay for eligible expenses, then submit an invoice/final report with required documentation, such as receipts, invoices, and proof of payment, to receive funding.
- One application per organization, per year, may be submitted.
- Grant awards may be subject to the National Endowment for the Arts’ (a federal agency) General Terms and Conditions for Partnership Agreement Awards-Appendix A.
How to apply:
1. Read the program guidelines (PDF) thoroughly.
2. Read and comply with the checklist for applicants and grantees.
3. Register and apply through the Electronic Single Application (ESA). (Note: You must register for a Keystone Login in order to apply through grants.pa.gov: https://keystonelogin.pa.gov/Account/Register)
Please note that ACH must be established to make grant payments. Please sign up for ACH grant payments if you have not already done so.
For questions, concerns, and issues with Keystone Login call: (877) 328-0995.
For technical and login questions, contact the Enterprise eGrants Customer Service Center: (833) 448-0647 or egrantshelp@pa.gov.