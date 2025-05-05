To obtain access to PA Creative Industries' (Council on the Arts) records under the Pennsylvania Right-to-Know Law (RTKL), complete the standard Right-to-Know form (PDF) and submit the completed form, via email, to the PCA Open Records Officer.

To submit a RTKL reqeust via U.S. Mail, complete the standard Right-to-Know form (PDF) and address it to:

Attn: PA Council on the Arts Open Records Officer

PA Council on the Arts

216 Finance Building

Harrisburg, PA 17120

Note: All RTKL requests must be addressed to PA Creative Industries' Open Records Officer.

For general information about Pennsylvania's Right-to-Know Law on the PA Open Records website.