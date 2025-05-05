Overview

Creative Catalyst is a grant program of Pennsylvania Creative Industries, powered by Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA), that supports new initiatives and opportunities that advance strategies for empowering, connecting, and amplifying creatives and creative industries and their contributions to Pennsylvania’s communities, economy, and workforce.

Creative Catalyst applications will be assessed based on the degree to which they:

1.) Align with one or more of Pennsylvania Creative Industries’ five areas of opportunity:

Asset Development

Workforce Development

Community Development

Visibility

Policy

2.) Demonstrate statewide reach and benefit.

3.) Demonstrate capacity to carry out project as proposed.