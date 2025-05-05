Overview
Creative Catalyst is a grant program of Pennsylvania Creative Industries, powered by Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA), that supports new initiatives and opportunities that advance strategies for empowering, connecting, and amplifying creatives and creative industries and their contributions to Pennsylvania’s communities, economy, and workforce.
Creative Catalyst applications will be assessed based on the degree to which they:
1.) Align with one or more of Pennsylvania Creative Industries’ five areas of opportunity:
- Asset Development
- Workforce Development
- Community Development
- Visibility
- Policy
2.) Demonstrate statewide reach and benefit.
3.) Demonstrate capacity to carry out project as proposed.
Other things to know:
- Typical grant amounts are between $5,000 and $10,000.
- No more than 20% of the grant award may be used for administrative expenses.
- A 1:1 cash match is required.
- Organizations can receive a Creative Catalyst grant once every three years.
- Please note that this funding opportunity is not designed to support established programs, ongoing operations, or provide an annual source of funds.
How to apply:
1. Read the program guidelines (PDF) thoroughly.
2. Complete and submit this form (PDF). If eligible, Seth Poppy will contact you to discuss your proposal in more detail.
3. Register and apply through the grants.pa.gov platform.
- Creative Catalyst applicants will be asked to provide the following information:
- Provide a summary of the proposed project.
- How does the proposed project align with one or more of Pennsylvania Creative Industries’ five areas of opportunity?
- What is the project’s statewide reach and benefit to the creative sector?
- Describe the applicant’s capacity to carry out the project as proposed.
- How will the funds be used if awarded?