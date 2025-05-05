Program Update on the Availability of Pennsylvania Creative Industries’ Creative Sector Flex Fund

Please see the following update.

As of Fiscal Year 2026-2027 (July 1, 2026 – June 30, 2027), the Creative Sector Flex Fund (CSFF) program will discontinue statewide. In its place, the Creative Asset Program will provide new, direct, flexible support for small-to-mid-sized arts organizations with average annual revenue between $100,000 - $2 million. Eligible applicants will apply directly to Pennsylvania Creative Industries, which will publish program guidelines for the Creative Asset Program in December 2025.

This information is being shared now to help with planning and budgetary activities going forward.

Attention Current CSFF Applicants: The future discontinuation of the Creative Sector Flex Fund (CSFF) does not impact the availability of the program in the current year (FY 2025-2026). Pending passage of the Commonwealth budget, your Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts (PPA) regional organization (PDF) will distribute information regarding the status of FY 2025-2026 CSFF applications, as well as instructions for and requirements pertaining to those applicants approved for CSFF funds. Additionally, as FY 2025-2026 grant award agreement materials will outline, CSFF grantees will still be required to submit final report materials to their PPA Partner regional organization (PDF) by January 31, 2027.

Questions

For general questions regarding an application to the current (FY 2025-2026) CSFF program, contact your regional PPA Partner organization.

For general questions about the CSFF program, contact Amanda Lovell, PA Creative Industries’ Director of Access to the Creative Sector.

For general questions about the Creative Asset Program, contact Ian Rosario, PA Creative Industries’ Director of Arts Organizations and Arts Programs and Grants Liaison.

Background on Discontinuation of the CSFF

Pennsylvania Creative Industries’ governing Council recently adopted a new strategic framework, alongside an updated agency mission to empower, connect, and amplify creatives and creative industries and their contributions to Pennsylvania’s communities, economy, and workforce. The agency vision is that Pennsylvania becomes the national leader among states for creative communities, talent, and industries.

To maximize progress on its mission and ensure all the agency’s work is aligned, Pennsylvania Creative Industries’ Council adopted five key areas around which to focus its resources: asset development, workforce development, community development, visibility, and policy.

Looking Ahead

Over the coming months, Pennsylvania Creative Industries will be publishing new and expanded opportunities for the Commonwealth’s creative sector, including the Creative Asset Program. You can sign up for news here and access new program guidelines on Pennsylvania Creative Industries’ website.