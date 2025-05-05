Program Update on the Availability of Pennsylvania Creative Industries’ Creative Sector Flex Fund
Please see the following update.
As of Fiscal Year 2026-2027 (July 1, 2026 – June 30, 2027), the Creative Sector Flex Fund (CSFF) program will discontinue statewide. In its place, the Creative Asset Program will provide new, direct, flexible support for small-to-mid-sized arts organizations with average annual revenue between $100,000 - $2 million. Eligible applicants will apply directly to Pennsylvania Creative Industries, which will publish program guidelines for the Creative Asset Program in December 2025.
This information is being shared now to help with planning and budgetary activities going forward.
Attention Current CSFF Applicants: The future discontinuation of the Creative Sector Flex Fund (CSFF) does not impact the availability of the program in the current year (FY 2025-2026). Pending passage of the Commonwealth budget, your Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts (PPA) regional organization (PDF) will distribute information regarding the status of FY 2025-2026 CSFF applications, as well as instructions for and requirements pertaining to those applicants approved for CSFF funds. Additionally, as FY 2025-2026 grant award agreement materials will outline, CSFF grantees will still be required to submit final report materials to their PPA Partner regional organization (PDF) by January 31, 2027.
Questions
- For general questions regarding an application to the current (FY 2025-2026) CSFF program, contact your regional PPA Partner organization.
- For general questions about the CSFF program, contact Amanda Lovell, PA Creative Industries’ Director of Access to the Creative Sector.
- For general questions about the Creative Asset Program, contact Ian Rosario, PA Creative Industries’ Director of Arts Organizations and Arts Programs and Grants Liaison.
Background on Discontinuation of the CSFF
Pennsylvania Creative Industries’ governing Council recently adopted a new strategic framework, alongside an updated agency mission to empower, connect, and amplify creatives and creative industries and their contributions to Pennsylvania’s communities, economy, and workforce. The agency vision is that Pennsylvania becomes the national leader among states for creative communities, talent, and industries.
To maximize progress on its mission and ensure all the agency’s work is aligned, Pennsylvania Creative Industries’ Council adopted five key areas around which to focus its resources: asset development, workforce development, community development, visibility, and policy.
Looking Ahead
Over the coming months, Pennsylvania Creative Industries will be publishing new and expanded opportunities for the Commonwealth’s creative sector, including the Creative Asset Program. You can sign up for news here and access new program guidelines on Pennsylvania Creative Industries’ website.
CSFF Program Overview
The Creative Sector Flex Fund (CSFF) is a grant program of Pennsylvania Creative Industries, powered by Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, that provides support to eligible applicants that provide consistent, annual levels of artistic programming and/or arts services in Pennsylvania.
The CSFF program incorporates the current needs of arts and culture nonprofits by offering grantees the flexibility to use $5,000* grants in ways that ensure the most significant impact for their organizations and communities.
Eligible uses of funds are flexible, including grantees' administrative, programmatic, and/or project-related expenses.
Our Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts (PPA) administer the CSFF program across the commonwealth. To find the application cycle for your region, visit our calendar of due dates for grants.
Additional Information
- Annual grants are not guaranteed.
- For the purposes of the Creative Sector Flex Fund application, applicants are classified as either an arts organization or an arts program of a non-arts organization.
- *Stated grant amount dependent on Pennsylvania Creative Industries', powered by Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, annual legislative appropriation and availability of funds.