Overview

Through the Art Sparks progam, a school located in the municipality of a chosen service plaza was selected to host a 20-day teaching artist residency led by a local PCA teaching artist.

Art students at that school worked with the teaching artist and community members to create a piece of art that reflects the region.

The work was then installed at the respective service plaza during a community celebration event.

This program began in January 2017 and concluded in early 2025 with the installation of the 17th artwork at one of the PA Turnpike's 17 service plazas.