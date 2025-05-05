Overview
Through the Art Sparks progam, a school located in the municipality of a chosen service plaza was selected to host a 20-day teaching artist residency led by a local PCA teaching artist.
Art students at that school worked with the teaching artist and community members to create a piece of art that reflects the region.
The work was then installed at the respective service plaza during a community celebration event.
This program began in January 2017 and concluded in early 2025 with the installation of the 17th artwork at one of the PA Turnpike's 17 service plazas.
Art Sparks Projects
- Allentown — Co-created by students at Emmaus High School and Building 21 High School, with teaching artist, Matt Halm, and art teachers Jim Novak, Melissa Rouston, George Nonnemacher and Katie Pfenninger; this project was administered by ArtsQuest, PCA's Arts in Education partner in the Lehigh Valley.
- Blue Mountain — This 12-panel, painted mural was the final artwork to be installed as part of the Art Sparks program. The artwork, entitled 'Between the Mountains,' highlights meaningful landmarks and traditions from the Shippensburg region. Students from Shippensburg Area High School created the artwork, led by teaching artist Katie Trainer and art teacher Aric Sites. PCA's regional Arts in Education partner, Capital Area Intermediate Unit, facilitated this project.
- Bowmansville — This extensive mural incorporates themes and symbols from the southeastern PA region, including PA Dutch quilts, geometrical forms, and screen printed images of local and hisortic landmarks. The artwork was created by art students at Cocalico High School under the direction of teaching artist, Mike Miller, and art teachers Caleb Smith and Sandra McCarthy. The project was facilitated by PCA's regional Arts in Education partner, South Central PaARTners at Millersville University.
- Cumberland Valley — Created by students at Big Spring Middle School, with teaching artist Denise Hoke and teacher Mike McVitty; administered by PCA Arts in Education Partner, Jump Street.
- Hickory Run — This installation features wet felted leaves, flowers and vines, with laser cut wood decorations incorporated throughout. The piece was created by students from Panther Valley Junior/Senior High School, with teaching artist Mallory Zondag and art teacher Kim Burkett; administered by PCA Arts in Education Partner Allentown Art Museum.
- Highspire — This service plaza's artwork, titled 'Out and About Here,' is a glass mosaic mural created by Steelton-Highspire High School art students, led by local mosaicist, Linda Billet, and their art teacher, Sharon Keeney. PCA Arts in Education partner, Capital Area Intermediate Unit, facilitated the project.
- King of Prussia — Created by students at Radnor High School, with teaching artist Bailey Cypress and art teachers Tracey Dean and Erik Barrett; administered by PCA Arts in Education Partner, Philadelphia Arts in Education Partnership.
- Lawn — This project was created by Lower Dauphin High School students, with teaching artist Meg Caruso and art teacher Dana Attivo; administered by PCA Arts in Education Partner, Jump Street.
- New Stanton — Created by students at Hempfield High School, with teaching artist Susan Novak and teacher Emily Daignault; administered by PCA Arts in Education Partner, South Central PaARTners at Millersville University.
- North Midway — This large ceramic mosaic depicts history and landmarks of Bedford and was created by students at Everett Area High School, under the direction of teaching artist Bob Zabrosky and art teacher Rebecca Grassi. PCA Arts in Education Partner, the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Loretto, facilitated the project.
- North Somerset — This intricate, multi-panel, painted mural titled 'Somerset County: Who We Are and Things to Do,' depicts landmarks, history, and traditions of this region of Pennsylvania. The artwork was created by students from the Shanksville-Stonycreek School District under the direction of teaching artist, Deb Bunnell, and art teacher, Billie Jo Miller. PCA Arts in Education Partner, the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art coordinated and managed the project.
- Oakmont — Created by students at Riverview Junior/Senior High School, with teaching artist Laura Jean McLaughlin and art teacher Glenn Garrison; administered by PCA Arts in Education Partner, Pittsburgh Filmmakers/Pittsburgh Center for the Arts.
- Peter J. Camiel — This multi-panel, glazed ceramic mosaic was created by students from Twin Valley High School in Chester County, with teaching artist Jessica Liddell and art teacher Heather McCord; administered by PCA Arts in Education Partner, Philadelphia Arts in Education Partnership.
- Sideling Hill — This multi-media work featuring original photography and custom welding was created by students at Southern Fulton High School and Fulton Area Vocational Technical School, with teaching artist Dorie Heyer and teachers Carolyn Mottern and Bruce Shipley; administered by PCA Arts in Education Partner, Cultural Alliance of York.
- South Midway — Created by art students at Chestnut Ridge High School, under the direction of teaching artist Robert Zabrosky, and high school art teacher Madelyn Kelley. The artwork is a glazed ceramic depiction of Bedford County landmarks with QR codes linking to custom videoes about the sites. This project was facilitated through PCA's Arts in Education Partner in the region, the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art.
- South Somerset — Created by students at Somerset Area High School, with teaching artist Martha Murphy and art teacher Kayla Borosky; administered by PCA Arts in Education Partner, Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art.
- Valley Forge — Created by art students at Archbishop John Carroll High School, under the direction of teaching artist, Jessica Gorlin Liddell, and high school art teachers, Loraine Carpenter and Tim Magenta. The artwork is composed of an intricate mosaic tilework depicting the history and evolution of Valley Forge Park. PCA's Arts in Education Partner, the Philadelphia Arts Education Partnership, facilitated this project.