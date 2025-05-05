Official website
of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website.
PA Council on the Arts grants lists for recent, completed, fiscal years are available on this page.
PCA grant lists are posted to this page only after all grantee activities and responsibilities are considered complete for the fiscal year in question.