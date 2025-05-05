Skip to agency navigation
    Professional Development & Learning Resources

    This page includes links to professional development opportunities and education resources. 

    Mid-Atlantic Teaching Artist Retreat - The Mid-Atlantic Teaching Artist Retreat brings together arts education professionals from across the Mid-Atlantic region to build and strengthen a regional network of highly qualified teaching artists.

     

    The Academy for Creative Aging - This free resource offers two tracks: a 'Professional Development Track' to bolster professional credentials and deepen expterise and understanding of the field for teaching artists and professionals working with older adults in creative environments; and 'Lessons on Demand,' which offers individuals and groups the opportunity to view and enjoy the Academy's complete video catalog at their own pace. 
     

    Veterans Arts Residency Resource Guide (PDF) - This resource guide was developed by the Philadelphia Arts in Education Partnership (PAEP), in partnership with Pennsylvania Creative Industries and the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans' Affairs (DMVA).