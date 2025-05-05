About the Creative Innovation & Impact Grant

The Creative Innovation and Impact Grant program supports new, multi-year strategies that empower, connect, and amplify creatives and creative industries and their contributions to Pennsylvania’s communities, economy, and workforce.

The Creative Innovation & Impact Grant program is designed to support initiatives that drive innovation and sector visibility. Applications to this program should feature creative sector projects that address either visibility, innovation, or both.

Visibility – Enhance public awareness of creatives and creative industries through marketing, branding, and outreach efforts.

– Enhance public awareness of creatives and creative industries through marketing, branding, and outreach efforts. Innovation – Support new ideas, models, and partnerships that expand the role of creativity in Pennsylvania’s communities, economy, and workforce.

Applications must describe projects that clearly extend beyond the applicant’s regular programming or services.