The Creative Innovation and Impact Grant Application Portal Opens April 1, 2026
About the Creative Innovation & Impact Grant
The Creative Innovation and Impact Grant program supports new, multi-year strategies that empower, connect, and amplify creatives and creative industries and their contributions to Pennsylvania’s communities, economy, and workforce.
The Creative Innovation & Impact Grant program is designed to support initiatives that drive innovation and sector visibility. Applications to this program should feature creative sector projects that address either visibility, innovation, or both.
- Visibility – Enhance public awareness of creatives and creative industries through marketing, branding, and outreach efforts.
- Innovation – Support new ideas, models, and partnerships that expand the role of creativity in Pennsylvania’s communities, economy, and workforce.
Applications must describe projects that clearly extend beyond the applicant’s regular programming or services.
Eligibility
- Applicants must be a non-profit, tax-exempt corporation, unit of government; college or university; or school district providing creative sector programming and/or services in Pennsylvania.
- Applicants are required to provide proof of incorporation and activity in Pennsylvania before an application will be reviewed or awarded funds.
- Fiscal agents and fiscal sponsors are not eligible to apply for Creative Innovation & Impact funding.
Funding Restrictions
- Grant funds cannot be used for any of the following:
- Activities that occur outside the Performance Period.
- Activities that have a religious purpose.
- Payments to lobbyists.
- Cash prizes and awards.
- Benefit activities.
- Hospitality expenses.
- Competitions.
- Performances and exhibitions not available to the public.
Please note the following:
- Generally, grant amounts will be between $100,000 and $150,000.
- No more than 20% of the grant award may be used for administrative expenses.
- A 1:1 cash match is required.
- Applicants can only receive a Creative Innovation & Impact Grant once every five years.