Harrisburg – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) and Pennsylvania Creative Industries, powered by Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA), announced the approval of a state registered Multimedia Producer Apprenticeship. Through this first-of-its-kind, year-long program, apprentices will emerge highly skilled in the creative, technical, and business aspects of Multimedia production and will be placed at entry/junior level, quality jobs in the growing fields of film and media, broadcast, digital marketing, interactive design, and journalism.



“Registered apprenticeships are one of the most effective tools we have to connect Pennsylvanians to family-sustaining careers while helping employers build the workforce they need,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “This new Multimedia Producer Apprenticeship shows that the earn-while-you-learn model is not limited to traditional trades. It works in new sectors, in the creative economy, and in communities across Pennsylvania. We are committed to expanding opportunity and making sure more young adults can gain real skills, real experience, and real access to good jobs.”



Pennsylvania Creative Industries, powered by PCA, the Commonwealth’s lead creative industries agency, provided seed funding for the apprenticeship proposal development through its Creative Catalyst program. This seed funding enabled Big Picture Alliance, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit that works with marginalized youth on filmmaking and digital media arts, to develop and implement the required Standards of Apprenticeship for Multimedia Production.

These standards outline the terms and conditions for the recruitment, selection, employment, training, and supervision of apprentices within a particular program. All state certified apprenticeships in Pennsylvania adhere to and align with National Guideline Standards to ensure safe, consistent, and practical apprenticeship programs.

"This first-of-its kind state registered apprenticeship reflects the Commonwealth's commitment to expanding access to careers in the creative industries while meeting real workforce needs,” said PCA Chair Susan Silver Cohen.

“Availability of the multimedia producer apprenticeship will open doors for Pennsylvanians to train for and enter high-demand creative occupations,” said Jamie Dunlap, Pennsylvania Creative Industries’ Chief Strategy Officer.

Big Picture Alliance will implement the Multimedia Production Apprenticeship with ongoing support from L&I’s Apprenticeship Training Office, and in partnership with Philadelphia Youth Media Collaborative, Greater Philadelphia Film Office, and more than a dozen local media companies, including Maestro Filmworks and QVC.

“We hope this model can become a blueprint for breaking down barriers of entry for a wider pool of talent and contribute to the growth of a more inclusive and equitable creative industry,” said Aleks Martray, Executive Director of Big Picture Alliance. “We're excited about the impact this will have on the lives of so many young creatives and our sector as a whole.”

A key benefit of new apprenticeship program approval is the opportunity it presents to create a model that provides a platform for other training providers and industry-specific partners to join, replicate, and expand both state registered apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships.



About the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) supports workforce development, worker protection, unemployment compensation, and vocational rehabilitation services across the Commonwealth. Through its Apprenticeship and Training Office, L&I registers and oversees apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs that connect Pennsylvanians to family-sustaining careers across high-demand industries.

Since the start of the Shapiro Administration, Pennsylvania has registered more than 230 new apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs and supported more than 39,000 apprentices statewide. The Administration has increased investment in career and technical education and apprenticeship programs by 50 percent, strengthening employer partnerships and expanding earn-while-you-learn pathways in sectors including health care, advanced manufacturing, information technology, transportation, agriculture, and the skilled trades.

About Pennsylvania Creative Industries

The mission of Pennsylvania Creative Industries, powered by Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA), is to empower, connect, and amplify creatives and creative industries and their contributions to Pennsylvania’s communities, economy, and workforce. The agency invests in creative sector asset development, workforce development, community development, visibility, and policy with the long-term goal to help Pennsylvania become the national leader among states for creative communities, talent, and industries.

The creative industries contribute more than $30 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy and support nearly 190,000 jobs. Globally, creative industries contribute $4 trillion to global GDP and generate nearly 50 million jobs. Learn more at pa.gov/arts.

