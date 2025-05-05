Program Update on the Availability of Pennsylvania Creative Industries’ Folk and Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Grants

Please see the following update.

As of Fiscal Year 2026-2027 (July 1, 2026 – June 30, 2027), funding available through Pennsylvania Creative Industries' Folk and Traditional Arts Apprenticeships program will discontinue statewide.

This information is being shared now to help with planning and budgetary activities going forward.

Background

Pennsylvania Creative Industries’ governing Council recently adopted a new strategic plan, alongside an updated agency mission to empower, connect, and amplify creatives and creative industries and their contributions to Pennsylvania’s communities, economy, and workforce. The agency vision is that Pennsylvania becomes the national leader among states for creative communities, talent, and industries.

To maximize progress on its mission and ensure its work aligns with this, Pennsylvania Creative Industries’ Council adopted five key areas around which to focus its resources: asset development, workforce development, community development, visibility, and policy.

Looking Ahead

Over the coming months, Pennsylvania Creative Industries will be publishing new and expanded opportunities for the Commonwealth’s creative sector. You can sign up for news here and access new program guidelines on Pennsylvania Creative Industries’ website.

Questions